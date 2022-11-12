ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New legal filing responding to a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and others

The lawyers for the “Rust” actor and producer called out several crew members, including the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and first assistant Director Dave Halls, who previously denied responsibility, alleging they are responsible for the deadly shooting on set. The court document acknowledged Baldwin was holding the gun but that the live ammunition was delivered and loaded into the gun. Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney claimed Baldwin was solely responsible for the tragedy.Nov. 13, 2022.
Alec Baldwin Sues Film Crew Over “Rust” Shooting

Alec Baldwin has filed a lawsuit against several members of the crew for “Rust.”. Alec Baldwin is suing several crew members of the film, Rust, after the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday. Baldwin’s legal team argues armorer Hannah...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
