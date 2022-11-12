Read full article on original website
New legal filing responding to a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and others
The lawyers for the “Rust” actor and producer called out several crew members, including the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and first assistant Director Dave Halls, who previously denied responsibility, alleging they are responsible for the deadly shooting on set. The court document acknowledged Baldwin was holding the gun but that the live ammunition was delivered and loaded into the gun. Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney claimed Baldwin was solely responsible for the tragedy.Nov. 13, 2022.
Jay Leno suffers serious burns in car fire, TMZ reports
Jay Leno is reportedly at a burn center after being seriously burned in a car fire over the weekend.
Inside Nova
Britney Spears' lawyer files for sanctions against Jamie Spears
Britney Spears's legal team wants her father to be held in contempt of court. The 'Toxic' hitmaker's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has filed a motion for sanctions against Jamie Spears and his lawyers after accusing them of intentionally seeking to disclose his client's private medical records in order to embarrass and intimidate her.
Founder of fascist gang Proud Boys gets NYC comedy tour stop canceled for 2nd time, tries 3rd attempt on LI
A stop on a comedy tour organized by Gavin McInnes, the founder of the Proud Boys, was canceled on Thursday night after the mayor of Rutherford warned of potential violence.
Jay Leno Hospitalized With Burns From Garage Accident
One of Lenos cars burst into flames Sunday in the LA garage where he stores them
Jennifer Siebel Newsom Takes the Stand in Harvey Weinstein Trial
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of Gov. Gavin Newsom and one of several women testifying against Harvey Weinstein in his Los Angeles rape trial, took the stand Monday afternoon for the prosecution, where she was to tell the jury about an assault she alleged happened in 2004 or 2005. Newsom took...
Danny Masterson Rape Trial Prosecution Rests, ‘That ’70s Show’ Star Will Not Testify or Call Witnesses
Closing arguments were set for Tuesday
The Neighbourhood Kicks Out Drummer Brandon Fried After Groping Accusation From ‘The Marías’ Lead Singer
"We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women," the band tweeted
