The lawyers for the “Rust” actor and producer called out several crew members, including the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and first assistant Director Dave Halls, who previously denied responsibility, alleging they are responsible for the deadly shooting on set. The court document acknowledged Baldwin was holding the gun but that the live ammunition was delivered and loaded into the gun. Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney claimed Baldwin was solely responsible for the tragedy.Nov. 13, 2022.

1 DAY AGO