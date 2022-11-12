ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sanjoseinside.com

Mahan Maintains Lead Despite Chavez Gains In SJ Mayoral Race

After six days of vote counting, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan still leads in the race for mayor of San Jose, with a 3,631-vote margin, but his lead has narrowed for the third straight day, according to unofficial results reported Sunday. As of 5:04pm Sunday, his tally stood at...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Musk: ‘Borderline illegal’ to support Republicans in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New Twitter CEO Elon Musk has not been scared to share his political opinions recently, and he posted one on Tuesday about the political climate in San Francisco. “It is borderline illegal to support Republicans in San Francisco! Even admitting you know some is pretty bad,” he said, adding a laughing […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

San Francisco’s Prop G passed by voters

According to unofficial election results, San Francisco’s Proposition G has overwhelmingly passed. About seventy-four percent of voters voted yes on prop G. That was about 25 percent more than needed. Leslie Hu, Secretary of the United Educators of San Francisco, the teachers union had this to say about Prop G funds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

City Administration Proposes $260 Million Grab for Howard Terminal

Community advocates and organizations are calling on members of the public to show up Monday morning at a Special Public Works Committee hearing to oppose City Administration’s attempt to divert a state grant of $260 million from port-related projects and redirect them to non-priority projects, specifically infrastructure for John Fisher’s Howard Terminal private real estate deal.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Solano County voters appear to reject 3 out of 4 sales tax measures on ballot

SOLANO COUNTY – Voters in Solano County were asked to approve four local sales tax measures but only one appears to be headed for approval. Sales tax measures were on ballots in the cities of Dixon, Vallejo and Benicia, and there was also a countywide measure. Only one, Measure P in Vallejo, was leading in the polls with 54.47 percent of votes in favor, according to the latest vote tallies published Thursday by the Solano County Registrar of Voters. If the results hold, Measure P will levy a sales tax of seven-eighths of one cent to raise about $18 million...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
kalw.org

Oakland’s Fair Elections Act passes by a wide margin in Alameda county race

Every person who is registered to vote in Oakland will get 100 democracy dollars to put toward a community-funded candidate (basically any candidate who is certified to run). The goal of the measure is to make participation in campaign financing more equitable. Oakland Rising-- one of the main supporters of the initiative, says it will shift the current power imbalance in elections funding. Voters will now see greater transparency in who funds elections. At the same time, all Oakland residents will have a chance to contribute toward a candidate of their choice.
OAKLAND, CA
cupertinotoday.com

South Bay Election Results Roundup

As ballots continue to trickle in from the 2022 Midterm Elections, the Cupertino Today team is bringing you the latest results of key local races across the South Bay. Here are a few of the highlights:. Campbell City Council. Three of the five Campbell City Council seats were up for...
CAMPBELL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County election officials investigate ballots found near Highway 17

SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- Officials with the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters confirmed Sunday they are investigating a number of ballots that were found alongside Highway 17.A Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters (ROV) spokesperson said an individual reported finding ballots from the November 8th election were found near Highway 17 on Friday. According to reports, the ballots turned up in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Election officials said the ballots were found along with other mail that was not election related, including letters and parcels, and that it appeared the ballots went missing while they were in the possession of...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

NY governor throws SF under the bus in discussion on crime

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul said New York City “will never be San Francisco” during a discussion about crime with MSNBC Anchor Stephanie Ruhle this week. During the interview, Ruhle pressed the governor on rising crime in the Big Apple, which was cited as a factor in the tighter-than-expected NY governor’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

