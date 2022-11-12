Read full article on original website
Related
sfstandard.com
Vacant Homes Tax Passes, Fate of School Board Candidate Ann Hsu Uncertain
Propositions L and M will pass, according to new vote tallies released by the San Francisco Department of Elections this afternoon. Eighty percent of local ballots in the Nov. 8 election have now been counted. Prop. L is a sales tax increase for city transit projects that required two-thirds of...
sanjoseinside.com
Mahan Maintains Lead Despite Chavez Gains In SJ Mayoral Race
After six days of vote counting, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan still leads in the race for mayor of San Jose, with a 3,631-vote margin, but his lead has narrowed for the third straight day, according to unofficial results reported Sunday. As of 5:04pm Sunday, his tally stood at...
postnewsgroup.com
Loren Taylor, Sheng Thao in Front to Become Mayor of Oakland, 70,000 Votes Left to Count
Progressive/Liberal Coalition Leads in City Council Races. Results for District Attorney, Board of Supervisors and State Assembly Contests. With thousands of votes remaining to be counted, Councilmember Loren Taylor is ahead of Councilmember Sheng Thao in what has shaped up as a two-candidate race for mayor of Oakland. Final vote...
48hills.org
Two crucial issues, housing and downtown, will come before the supes this week
The new line from the neoliberals, Big Tech, and the mayor’s allies, and we saw it all through the campaign, was “a city that works.” Now Heather Knight at the Chron has picked it up:. No, San Franciscans haven’t turned into a bunch of right-wing Donald Trump...
Why some San Jose residents didn’t vote in midterm election
A lack of trust in the political system and time to research candidates kept some Santa Clara County residents from voting in this month’s midterm election, saying daily responsibilities put this year’s contests on the back burner. Some residents said selecting San Jose’s next mayor, Santa Clara County’s...
sanjoseinside.com
ELECTION 2022: Mahan Holds Lead over Chavez in Latest Vote Count
Three days after the general election, Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez narrowed the gap slightly in the San Jose mayoral battle with front-runner Matt Mahan, with 62% of ballots counted. City Councilmember Mahan has been the front runner from the first returns, and his vote lead grew by two...
Musk: ‘Borderline illegal’ to support Republicans in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New Twitter CEO Elon Musk has not been scared to share his political opinions recently, and he posted one on Tuesday about the political climate in San Francisco. “It is borderline illegal to support Republicans in San Francisco! Even admitting you know some is pretty bad,” he said, adding a laughing […]
kalw.org
San Francisco’s Prop G passed by voters
According to unofficial election results, San Francisco’s Proposition G has overwhelmingly passed. About seventy-four percent of voters voted yes on prop G. That was about 25 percent more than needed. Leslie Hu, Secretary of the United Educators of San Francisco, the teachers union had this to say about Prop G funds.
postnewsgroup.com
City Administration Proposes $260 Million Grab for Howard Terminal
Community advocates and organizations are calling on members of the public to show up Monday morning at a Special Public Works Committee hearing to oppose City Administration’s attempt to divert a state grant of $260 million from port-related projects and redirect them to non-priority projects, specifically infrastructure for John Fisher’s Howard Terminal private real estate deal.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
calmatters.network
Election: Wiley holds lead but Price inches closer as district attorney's race still too close to call
Longtime county prosecutor Terry Wiley continues to narrowly lead the election for Alameda County district attorney, but civil rights attorney Pamela Price has taken to Twitter to say there is still time for her to make a comeback from second place. “As we expected, my opponent’s percentage lead is dwindling...
Solano County voters appear to reject 3 out of 4 sales tax measures on ballot
SOLANO COUNTY – Voters in Solano County were asked to approve four local sales tax measures but only one appears to be headed for approval. Sales tax measures were on ballots in the cities of Dixon, Vallejo and Benicia, and there was also a countywide measure. Only one, Measure P in Vallejo, was leading in the polls with 54.47 percent of votes in favor, according to the latest vote tallies published Thursday by the Solano County Registrar of Voters. If the results hold, Measure P will levy a sales tax of seven-eighths of one cent to raise about $18 million...
KQED
California Students and Schools Face Challenging Times, but State Superintendent Thurmond Has a Plan
Recently, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond sat down with KQED's Daphne Young to discuss some of the important issues facing California schools. He talked about what San Francisco Unified School District officials need to do to help get teachers paid, among other recommendations for the embattled district. This...
kalw.org
Oakland’s Fair Elections Act passes by a wide margin in Alameda county race
Every person who is registered to vote in Oakland will get 100 democracy dollars to put toward a community-funded candidate (basically any candidate who is certified to run). The goal of the measure is to make participation in campaign financing more equitable. Oakland Rising-- one of the main supporters of the initiative, says it will shift the current power imbalance in elections funding. Voters will now see greater transparency in who funds elections. At the same time, all Oakland residents will have a chance to contribute toward a candidate of their choice.
cupertinotoday.com
South Bay Election Results Roundup
As ballots continue to trickle in from the 2022 Midterm Elections, the Cupertino Today team is bringing you the latest results of key local races across the South Bay. Here are a few of the highlights:. Campbell City Council. Three of the five Campbell City Council seats were up for...
Santa Clara County election officials investigate ballots found near Highway 17
SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- Officials with the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters confirmed Sunday they are investigating a number of ballots that were found alongside Highway 17.A Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters (ROV) spokesperson said an individual reported finding ballots from the November 8th election were found near Highway 17 on Friday. According to reports, the ballots turned up in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Election officials said the ballots were found along with other mail that was not election related, including letters and parcels, and that it appeared the ballots went missing while they were in the possession of...
How a fatal gunfight between San Francisco politicians became California's last great duel
The little-known story of how San Francisco political drama helped start the Civil War.
New York governor shades San Francisco about crime; Mayor Breed responds
"If you look at the data, we're probably pale in comparison to New York," Breed said.
NY governor throws SF under the bus in discussion on crime
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul said New York City “will never be San Francisco” during a discussion about crime with MSNBC Anchor Stephanie Ruhle this week. During the interview, Ruhle pressed the governor on rising crime in the Big Apple, which was cited as a factor in the tighter-than-expected NY governor’s […]
KTVU FOX 2
Dozens of missing, completed ballots found along highway in Santa Clara County
SANTA CLARA, Calif., - The Santa Clara County Registrar's office is investigating how dozens of completed ballots went missing and then were found near Highway 17. Someone called officials to report finding the ballots on Nov. 11. According to officials, the United States Postal Service was in possession of the...
Comments / 0