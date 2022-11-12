Read full article on original website
Community News & Real Estate (November 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com. CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400. This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 11th. Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having...
Harrisonburg Police Department turns 150
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is celebrating 150 years of service. “It’s so important to reach this milestone because the city has grown tremendously and developed tremendously during this 150 years,” Captain Jason Kidd with HPD said. As the city has grown in the...
Doughboy statue to be rededicated in Martinsburg on Veterans Day
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The iconic Doughboy monument commemorating local heroes from World War I will be rededicated at War Memorial Park in Martinsburg this Veterans Day. The statue used to stand on King Street in Martinsburg. Community members gathered funds to refurbish it. Last November, it was moved to...
Jack Willis Jenkins Sr. (1956 – 2022)
Jack Willis Jenkins Sr., 65, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in the comfort of his own home. A viewing will take place at a later date. Jack was born on November 23, 1956, in Warrenton, Virginia, to the late James and Otela Jenkins. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Caroline Johnson, Joyce Beaty, and Tommy Jenkins; his nephews, Garland Johnson and Christopher Jenkins; and his close friends, Vanis Orr and Ricky Smith.
Charlotte Jean Henry (1941 – 2022)
Charlotte Jean Henry, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Rose Hill Nursing Home in Berryville, Virginia. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Masonic Cemetery in Washington, Virginia.
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food in a comfortable atmosphere, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Virginia should be put on your list of places to eat.
Exhibit aims to reflect Virginia slave auction block's weight
When it sat at the corner of William and Charles streets—its former location for more than 170 years—a significant portion of it was underground.
Culpeper, VA resident arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of a Culpeper, VA resident. On Friday (Nov 4), Spicy D. Penn, 32, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, cocaine was seized along with a firearm and $6,432 in currency. Penn was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drug. Penn was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he was held on a secured bond.
Analysis: Did neighborhoods just deliver Arlington Democrats a warning?
Incumbent Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti’s healthy re-election victory in the Nov. 8 general election did not come without some inherent warning signs for Democrats about one segment of the county population’s unhappiness with current governance. Whether the party heeds the potential canary in the coal...
At least 1 key race still undecided and thousands of mail-in ballots need processing, officials say
With at least one key race hanging in the balance, the Montgomery County Board of Elections is still processing mail-in ballots, three days after the close of polls. After Thursday’s canvass, around 57,000 ballots still needed to be processed, according to Montgomery County Board of Elections Secretary David Naimon.
Cook Out officially opens in Manassas Park
MANASSAS, Va. — The wait is finally over!. A regional fast-food chain popular in Southern states has open its first Northern Virginia location in Manassas Park on Nov. 4. The Cook Out is located in 8502 Centreville, Road, Manassas Park, Virginia, 20111. The new location sits on Route 28 near Manassas Drive, right by a Sheetz gas station.
Winchester helps bring back native thistle
The City of Winchester’s Arborist Jordan Herring and retired Shenandoah University professor and wetlands expert Woody Bousquet are assisting the US Fish and Wildlife Service with a new project. They are working together to help bring back native thistles. Native thistles are an important part of the ecosystem, especially...
Democrats prevail in midterm election
The polls are closed and at the County Election Office canvassing is underway. Some mail-in ballots must still be counted and could arrive as late as Nov. 14 by noon, according to county officials. Although there were some hiccups around the state including issues with electronic poll books, Fairfax County...
Morning Mystery: Is the Whole Foods store in Reston making a move?
It’s been awhile since we had a good Morning Mystery and this one takes us over to Fairfax County. There’s a possibility that the Whole Foods Market in Reston is going to move — but so far, there is no official confirmation. Regular readers will recall that...
For sale: Charles Town estate complete with tower and chapel
With its own little chapel and magical tower, just for starters, Keys Ferry Estate for sale in Charles Town, W.Va., seems part resort, part amusement park. Take a look around.
The Human Bean officially opens in Sterling next week
A new drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop is ready for prime time. The Human Bean will officially launch its Sterling location next Wednesday, November 16. The Burn first broke the news about The Human Bean’s local plans back in May 2021. According to the company’s website, it’s the first location for the brand in Virginia.
Tiffany Polifko leads Nick Gothard by 135 votes in too close to call Loudoun County race
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Tuesday’s election may be over, but the battle for one Loudoun County School Board seat is still up in the air. A total of 135 votes separate Republican Tiffany Polifko and Democrat Nick Gothard for the Loudoun County School Board seat in the Broad Run District.
Federal authorities investigating small explosions at ‘little free library’ in Virginia
ocal and federal authorities are investigating a pair of small explosions early Wednesday morning at a "Litte Free Library" and a nearby amphitheater.
A happy ‘tail’: Northern Virginia family reunites with lost dog
Back in July, a Northern Virginia family lost their dog Dante in Manassas. After months of searching, they lost hope of ever finding him. Little did they know that the universe would eventually reunite them with their pooch — who wasn’t ready to find a new forever home.
