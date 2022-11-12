ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, VA

Community News & Real Estate (November 2022) with Jen Avery, REALTOR

*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com. CRUM REALTY, INC| 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400. This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of November 11th. Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having...
WINCHESTER, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg Police Department turns 150

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is celebrating 150 years of service. “It’s so important to reach this milestone because the city has grown tremendously and developed tremendously during this 150 years,” Captain Jason Kidd with HPD said. As the city has grown in the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Metro News

Doughboy statue to be rededicated in Martinsburg on Veterans Day

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The iconic Doughboy monument commemorating local heroes from World War I will be rededicated at War Memorial Park in Martinsburg this Veterans Day. The statue used to stand on King Street in Martinsburg. Community members gathered funds to refurbish it. Last November, it was moved to...
MARTINSBURG, WV
royalexaminer.com

Jack Willis Jenkins Sr. (1956 – 2022)

Jack Willis Jenkins Sr., 65, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in the comfort of his own home. A viewing will take place at a later date. Jack was born on November 23, 1956, in Warrenton, Virginia, to the late James and Otela Jenkins. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Caroline Johnson, Joyce Beaty, and Tommy Jenkins; his nephews, Garland Johnson and Christopher Jenkins; and his close friends, Vanis Orr and Ricky Smith.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Charlotte Jean Henry (1941 – 2022)

Charlotte Jean Henry, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Rose Hill Nursing Home in Berryville, Virginia. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Masonic Cemetery in Washington, Virginia.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia

- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Culpeper, VA resident arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of a Culpeper, VA resident. On Friday (Nov 4), Spicy D. Penn, 32, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, cocaine was seized along with a firearm and $6,432 in currency. Penn was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drug. Penn was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he was held on a secured bond.
CULPEPER, VA
WUSA9

Cook Out officially opens in Manassas Park

MANASSAS, Va. — The wait is finally over!. A regional fast-food chain popular in Southern states has open its first Northern Virginia location in Manassas Park on Nov. 4. The Cook Out is located in 8502 Centreville, Road, Manassas Park, Virginia, 20111. The new location sits on Route 28 near Manassas Drive, right by a Sheetz gas station.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
theriver953.com

Winchester helps bring back native thistle

The City of Winchester’s Arborist Jordan Herring and retired Shenandoah University professor and wetlands expert Woody Bousquet are assisting the US Fish and Wildlife Service with a new project. They are working together to help bring back native thistles. Native thistles are an important part of the ecosystem, especially...
WINCHESTER, VA
Fairfax Times

Democrats prevail in midterm election

The polls are closed and at the County Election Office canvassing is underway. Some mail-in ballots must still be counted and could arrive as late as Nov. 14 by noon, according to county officials. Although there were some hiccups around the state including issues with electronic poll books, Fairfax County...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

The Human Bean officially opens in Sterling next week

A new drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop is ready for prime time. The Human Bean will officially launch its Sterling location next Wednesday, November 16. The Burn first broke the news about The Human Bean’s local plans back in May 2021. According to the company’s website, it’s the first location for the brand in Virginia.
STERLING, VA

