Campus Shooting Cancels UNI Basketball Game at Virginia
The UNI men's basketball team was set to take on No. 18 Virginia tonight in Charlottesville, VA. After a shooting took place last night on the University's campus, the game has been canceled. As was shared with me, everyone on the Northern Iowa men's basketball roster and staff is safe,...
siouxlandnews.com
CLGLR advances to 2A state championship with win over OABCIG
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — On Saturday, the 10-1 OABCIG Falcons took on the 11-0 CL-GLR Lions in the Iowa Class 2A state semifinals at the UNI-Dome for the right to take on Williamsburg in the championship game. After both defenses held strong for the first few possessions on both...
Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week
Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Two Eastern Iowa Women Split Massive Powerball Cash Prize
It seems that over the last 10 or so days, everyone in Iowa, and most of America, have had Powerball fever. With a jackpot that reached a record-shattering $2+ billion ($2.04 to be specific), it's easy to see why. As far as the winner of the record-breaking bucks, we reported...
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
KAAL-TV
Police need help finding missing northeast Iowa man
(ABC 6 News) – The New Hampton, Iowa police department in Chickasaw county is asking for help in finding a missing man. Jonathan Henry Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton on the evening of October 20. He was believed to be going to visit a friend in Elma, Iowa, in rural Howard county.
Did You Catch This Little Bit of Iowa At The CMA Awards?
The Country Music Awards show aired on ABC last night and it's one of the most exciting days in country music. The event is full of the biggest stars in country music and it's where the lights shine the brightest on country music. Between the award winners and performances, it...
kchanews.com
North Iowa Roads Could Get Brined Even in Absence of Snow
While colder temps are being experienced in north Iowa, there hasn’t been any snow….yet. Still, Pete Hjelmstad with the Mason City District office of the Iowa DOT says there are times when crews might need to treat roads, even in the absence of snow. When the snow does...
Waterloo Eatery Opens New Location
We finally have details about where a Waterloo favorite will be located. The business has been quiet over the past few weeks. Last month, the staff behind Incredible India Restaurant shared that they would be relocating in a Facebook post. Now, the eatery has a new location and is supposed to be open for business this week.
Two Injured After Scary Semi Crash on Highway 20 [PHOTO]
Last week we showed you an accident between a car and farm equipment that thankfully looked worse than it actually was. Story County Deputies responded to a road accident involving a vehicle and farm equipment. As you can see in the photos, one of the spikes on the equipment, lodged into the windshield of the car.
cbs2iowa.com
Three people hurt in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids early Friday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Three people were injured in a crash on I-380 early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The crash occurred between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits on I-380 southbound around 2 am. Lanes of southbound traffic are blocked this morning as police...
KCRG.com
Iowa Sec. of State: Linn County Auditor’s Office did not follow basic election review process
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that the administrative recounts his office requested have been completed following county issues with reporting on election night. According to the Secretary of State, there were approximately 2,000 uncounted ballots in Warren County and approximately 800 in Des...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to transporting 100 pounds of meth to Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — 53-year-old Albert Henry Bailey was convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. At the plea hearing, Bailey admitted he conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in Iowa. Authorities say Bailey was discovered to be a driver for a group of individuals...
KCRG.com
Two injured in Black Hawk County crash
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Black Hawk County on Thursday. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Highway 63 between Mount Vernon Road and Bennington Road. One of the vehicles involved in the crash rolled, and the driver...
KCRG.com
Two displaced after house fire in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were displaced after a fire in and around a clothes dryer caused significant heat and smoke damage throughout their one-story home Friday morning. Firefighters said they responded to the fire in the 1300 block of M Avenue NE just after 10 a.m. The...
Sioux City Journal
Waterloo man sentenced to prison in straw man gun investigation
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who bought 38 guns in a matter of months has been sentenced to prison for making false statements when making the purchases. Authorities allege Joshua William Butler bought the weapons for other people. Most of the firearms remain unaccounted for, but some were later recovered by police in Chicago and other guns continue to pop up, according to court records.
Cedar Rapids care facility cited for untrained workers, resident abuse
A Cedar Rapids nursing home previously fined for the financial exploitation of a resident has now been cited for using untrained caregivers. State inspectors say the abuse involved a worker at Heritage Specialty Care who allegedly took $1,625 from a resident with a spinal cord injury. The worker then taunted the man, sending him text […] The post Cedar Rapids care facility cited for untrained workers, resident abuse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
Final sentence issued for Halloween assault in Charles City
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – The final defendant in a Floyd County Halloween beating has been sentenced. Michelle Lea Keagle, 32 of Charles City, has been given three years of supervised probation, fined $430, and ordered to pay restitution after pleading guilty to felony willful injury causing bodily injury and serious misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury.
4 killed after single-vehicle crash in Iowa city
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Four people were killed on Friday night after a vehicle collided with a utility pole in a central Iowa city, authorities said. According to a news release from the Marshalltown Police Department, the vehicle, which had a driver and three passengers, struck the utility pole at about 11:12 p.m.
98.1 KHAK
