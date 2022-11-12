Read full article on original website
6 Dead After Two Historic Planes Collide in Midair at Dallas AirshowMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
2 Planes Collide, Crash at Dallas Air Show (Video)AMY KAPLANDallas, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Historic Planes Involved in Mid-Air Collision during Veterans Day Air ShowLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Meet Addy and Emma: These North Texas best friends are making cheerleading history -- together
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Two best friends squared off recently at a JV football game in North Richland Hills. But even though they were, technically, competitors, Addy and Emma were really rooting for each other. "We've been friends I think for seven years," Addy Sweny said. "Yeah, seven...
wbap.com
MISSING: 13-Year Old Boy Last Seen in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX (WBAAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth police are asking for help in locating a teenage boy last seen on Wednesday, November 9. 13-year old Israel Ethan Hernandez was seen on Santa Monica Drive near Longvue Avenue at 11 p.m. Wednesday. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and...
Man shot to death in Royse City
Royse City police are looking for the killer who gunned a man down Sunday. Officers found a man named Larry Baker badly wounded in the driveway of a home on County Road 2526 in a rural area east of Royse City.
'The rain never stopped them' | Organizers pivot some plans but continue celebrations across North Texas in honor of Veterans Day
DALLAS — It was a rainy, cold and wet on Veterans Day across North Texas. The rain, the wind and the chill on Friday compromised many people’s holiday plans. In Fort Worth, a Veterans Day parade continued as scheduled, as rain showered the area. Miles away in Oak...
Dallas air show collision victim identified as former Keller city councilman and U.S. Army veteran
Terry Barker, a U.S. Army veteran and former Keller city councilman, was one of six people who died during a World War II air show on Saturday in Dallas, Texas.
The Summer Carnival is coming to Texas | See when and where P!NK will fly from venue to venue
TEXAS, USA — Come one, come all, and be ready to raise your glass at P!nk's Summer Carnival. The pop star just announced the North American leg of her world tour on social media. She released the dates for her UK and European concerts in early October, but no one could give a reason why she wouldn't make a few stops in the U.S.
Fort Worth officer fired, accused of lying about working full security shift
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) has announced their third officer firing in a month. They said this officer was terminated for lying about his shift as an off-duty security guard. FWPD said in a statement that the department launched an investigation after getting a...
He spent 5 years in foster care and was featured on Wednesday's Child twice. Now, 11-year-old Evan is happy to have found his forever with family
DALLAS — Here's a special Wednesday's Child update. When WFAA first met Evan in 2020, he was 9 years old and had faith that he would be adopted. “I’m going to get a forever family,” he said in the 2020 interview. Evan knew his Wednesday’s Child feature...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet the woman behind Pilates in the Plaza in Old Town Lewisville
Audrey Green-Redier teaches free Pilates classes to anyone who is interested at the Wayne Ferguson Plaza in Old Town Lewisville every Thursday evening. While classes are coming to a close this season, she plans to return next year because of the success the program has had. Green-Redier is the owner...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Deadly Medical Record Error Disrupts North Texas Woman's Benefits
Dixie Brothers lives in White Settlement, where she takes pride in her garden, and enjoys spending time with her pets. She is a grandmother, great grandmother and is full of life. So, why would the government ever think she was dead?. "It's one of the worst things that's ever happened...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Help Place a Wreath at Every Headstone at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
In 2021, North Texans made sure there was no shortage of wreaths to decorate the headstones of those buried at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery over the holiday season — and it's time to do it again. This year 51,00 graves need a wreath. According to the Wreaths Across America...
Dallas Observer
The Tex-Mex Christmas-Light Institution, Campo Verde, Gets a Reboot (And Dusted)
Campo Verde sits on a corner spot along Pioneer Parkway in Dalworthington Gardens, a small city tucked inside of Arlington and notable as being the motherland of the band Pantera and antsy cops on Bowen Road. A satellite dish the size of a Honda is perched on the roof of this colorful space, looking skyward, a hint of the time warp below.
KHOU
Airshow crash: B-17 flies over Texas elementary school days before being involved in Dallas crash
Video shows a B-17 taking part in a Veterans Day flyover in Richmond, Texas prior to flying to Dallas. The B-17 went down during a mid-air collision two days later.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
North Texas family scammed out of rental home
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With inflation causing rents and mortgages to skyrocket, North Texans are on the move for cheaper places to live. But you'll want to hear about what happened to a McKinney family before you hand over your money to strangers. In McKinney, an investigation is underway to help that family recover thousands of dollars lost on a fraudulent home rental agreement. When mold started appearing inside her McKinney apartment, Breanna Davila wanted to move her family that includes a 9-month-old baby. "So we found this listing, this house on Zillow," Davila said.The two-story home only a few miles away was just...
Grand Prairie tattoo shop owner hopes security photos will lead to burglars capture
The owner of a Grand Prairie tattoo shop is hoping surveillance pictures will help find the three people who broke into Good Pains Tattoos on northeast 4th street this week. They took thousands of dollars worth of equipment
Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, Texas
In an apparent murder-suicide, a former college basketball player shot and killed his estranged wife in her Dallas, Texas office this week before killing himself. Both James Edward Frost II, a 51-year-old who played at the University of Missouri in the 1990s, and Beth Ellen Frost, a 46-year-old medical examiner with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, were found dead on Tuesday from apparent gunshot wounds.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Missing Arlington Woman Found, Man Arrested After Multi-City Chase
The driver of a car believed to be connected to a woman's disappearance in Arlington led police on a multi-city chase Friday afternoon. Arlington Police issued a CLEAR Alert Friday morning for a 20-year-old woman whose disappearance they said posed a credible risk to her health and safety. Officials said...
WFAA
DFW weather: Cold and rainy describe Monday for North Texas
Widespread rain is in the forecast for North Texas on Monday. Here's the latest timing.
CBS Austin
80 years later, a Texas sailor who died at Pearl Harbor gets his final burial
AUSTIN, Texas — Clarence A. Blaylock was laid to rest on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, with full military honors. Blaylock, of Fort Worth, died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the Pearl Harbor attack on December 7, 1941. Relatives...
WFAA
