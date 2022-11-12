ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forney, TX

wbap.com

MISSING: 13-Year Old Boy Last Seen in Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX (WBAAP/KLIF) – Fort Worth police are asking for help in locating a teenage boy last seen on Wednesday, November 9. 13-year old Israel Ethan Hernandez was seen on Santa Monica Drive near Longvue Avenue at 11 p.m. Wednesday. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and...
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet the woman behind Pilates in the Plaza in Old Town Lewisville

Audrey Green-Redier teaches free Pilates classes to anyone who is interested at the Wayne Ferguson Plaza in Old Town Lewisville every Thursday evening. While classes are coming to a close this season, she plans to return next year because of the success the program has had. Green-Redier is the owner...
LEWISVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Deadly Medical Record Error Disrupts North Texas Woman's Benefits

Dixie Brothers lives in White Settlement, where she takes pride in her garden, and enjoys spending time with her pets. She is a grandmother, great grandmother and is full of life. So, why would the government ever think she was dead?. "It's one of the worst things that's ever happened...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas family scammed out of rental home

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With inflation causing rents and mortgages to skyrocket, North Texans are on the move for cheaper places to live. But you'll want to hear about what happened to a McKinney family before you hand over your money to strangers. In McKinney, an investigation is underway to help that family recover thousands of dollars lost on a fraudulent home rental agreement. When mold started appearing inside her McKinney apartment, Breanna Davila wanted to move her family that includes a 9-month-old baby. "So we found this listing, this house on Zillow," Davila said.The two-story home only a few miles away was just...
MCKINNEY, TX
Mark Randall Havens

Ex-College Basketball Player and Wife Killed in Murder-Suicide in Dallas, Texas

In an apparent murder-suicide, a former college basketball player shot and killed his estranged wife in her Dallas, Texas office this week before killing himself. Both James Edward Frost II, a 51-year-old who played at the University of Missouri in the 1990s, and Beth Ellen Frost, a 46-year-old medical examiner with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, were found dead on Tuesday from apparent gunshot wounds.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Missing Arlington Woman Found, Man Arrested After Multi-City Chase

The driver of a car believed to be connected to a woman's disappearance in Arlington led police on a multi-city chase Friday afternoon. Arlington Police issued a CLEAR Alert Friday morning for a 20-year-old woman whose disappearance they said posed a credible risk to her health and safety. Officials said...
ARLINGTON, TX
