Conway, SC

CCU men’s basketball moves to 2-0 with 110-47 win over Methodist

By Chris Parks
 2 days ago

CONWAY, S.C. Linton Brown scored 23 points, Josh Uduje added 20 points, and Essam Mostafa collected a double-double, as Coastal Carolina scored an easy 110-47 victory over undersized Methodist University Friday night at the HTC Center in the second game of the season for both teams.

Coastal (2-0) placed five players in double figures, with Jamaru Brown getting 18 points and Jimmy Nichols 12. Mostafa, a junior center, had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the 24th double-double of his career. The 20 points from Uduje, a sophomore, was also a career-high.

“We played well on offense, and we moved the ball around. We had two easy games this week, but now it gets real. There won’t be any more easy games, I can tell you that,” said Coastal head coach Cliff Ellis . “We were confident in our shooting, and I can’t say enough about the game Henry Abraham played.”

Coastal tied a school record with 16 made three-pointers, while Abraham, a 6’0” junior guard who played last year at Eastern Illinois, dished out 14 assists, just two shy of the school mark. The Chanticleers were 16-of-33 from beyond the arc. For the game, Coastal hit on 41-of-74 (55 percent) attempts off of 30 assists.

Coastal moves on to play a pair of road games as part of the Collegiate Hoops Roadshow – at South Carolina Upstate on Nov. 18th and at SEC-member Missouri on Nov. 23rd – before returning home to host South Dakota at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 26. The Chanticleers will conclude the month by hosting UNC Wilmington at 7:30 pm ET on Wednesday Nov. 30.

