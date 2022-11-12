Read full article on original website
27 First News
Canfield recovers surprise onside kick
The Cardinals caught the Irish sleeping after a second quarter touchdown. The Cardinals caught the Irish sleeping after a second quarter touchdown. In the District 10-1A playoffs, #1 seed Reynolds took care of business, beating Maplewood 44-6. Farrell cruises after bye-week to advance in playoffs. Farrell would not waste any...
27 First News
Canfield receiver makes diving grab on 'Game of the Week'
Jack Davis came to play Friday night, pulling in a fantastic grab on a throw from Broc Lowry. Canfield receiver makes diving grab on ‘Game of the …. Jack Davis came to play Friday night, pulling in a fantastic grab on a throw from Broc Lowry. Cleveland Clinic gives...
Game Balls from the OHSAA regional semifinals: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 13 performances during the OHSAA regional football semifinals. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Rocco Alfieri, Kirtland: All season, Kirtland’s backs put up big yards...
bwyellowjackets.com
Football Falls to No. 2 Mount Union on Final Play of Game
BEREA, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University football team closed out the 2022 season as it fell to No. 2 nationally ranked University of Mount Union on the final play of regulation in an Ohio Athletic Conference, Seniors Day, and Veterans Appreciation Day game by a final score of 23-21 on the Tressel Field inside of the George Finnie Stadium.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Division III powerhouse Mount Union pulls off stunning Hail Mary to win its conference championship
The Mount Union Purple Raiders won their 33rd Ohio Athletic Conference championship in stunning fashion on Saturday, pulling off a Hail Mary on the final play to beat Baldwin Wallace 23-21 and clinch an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III playoffs. The win also ensured Mount Union's 31st undefeated regular season in the program's history.
Undefeated Glenville in first regional championship since 2013 after 54-7 win vs. Elyria Catholic: Highlights, by the numbers
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Up by a touchdown, Glenville senior safety Gerald Goodwin stepped in front of a pass near the 20-yard line with a path to the end zone. A lineman from Elyria Catholic met Goodwin at the goal line. Despite giving up about 30 pounds on the lineman ahead of him, Goodwin lowered his shoulder and trucked through his obstacle for the Tarblooders’ second touchdown Saturday night in the OHSAA Division IV, Region 14 semifinal.
Playoff pairings, neutral sites for 8 remaining local high school football teams
Eight local teams in both Ohio and Pennsylvania have advanced to Week 14 of the high school football season
27 First News
Grove City's 4th quarter rally tops Sharon
The Eagles (8-3) have currently won seven of their last eight games. After a 1-2 start, Grove City topped the Tigers (41-25) in week four to start their streak. The Eagles (8-3) have currently won seven of their last eight games. After a 1-2 start, Grove City topped the Tigers (41-25) in week four to start their streak.
spectrumnews1.com
High School Blitz: Highlights, analysis from regional semifinals of OHSAA playoffs
OHIO — The Ohio High School Athletic Association football tournament continued Friday night across the state. The playoffs will culminate with the state finals on Dec. 1-3 in Canton, Ohio. What You Need To Know. The OHSAA playoffs regional semifinals were held on Friday night. The playoffs run through...
Cleveland’s Montana Love loses first fight on disqualification to Steve Spark
CLEVELAND, Ohio – What started as a fight turned into a brawl resembling a wrestling match Saturday night. But in the end, Montana Love lost his first fight on a sixth-round referee’s disqualification to Australian Steve Spark. Love had fended off a second-round knockdown and stood his ground....
27 First News
Marian Democko Dzurnak, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Democko Dzurnak, 89, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. Marian was born December 6, 1932, in Struthers, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Katherine Turchan Democko. Marian graduated from Struthers High School in 1950. She was employed and retired from Cold Metal Products in...
Chardon’s title defense rolls after 10-7 win vs. Kenston in Division III regional semifinal
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Specials teams and defense propelled No. 1 Chardon over No. 13 Kenston, 10-7, on Friday in a Division III, regional semifinal game at Boardman Stadium in Youngstown. The two-time defending state champion Hilltoppers, who defeated the Bombers, 35-18 in Week 6, trailed 7-3 at the half....
27 First News
Giuseppe Stefano “Joe” Carano, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Giuseppe Stefano “Joe” Carano, 87, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on August 24, 1935 in Carovilli, Italy to Filomeno and Anita Rossi Carano. At the age of 19, he boarded a ship named Homeland...
Montana Love showcases Cleveland's boxing community in headline fight at RMFH
When Montana Love was a child growing up in Cleveland, he dreamed of fighting at the biggest arenas the city had to offer. On Nov. 12, that dream will come true—for him and for the people he loves.
27 First News
Joyce A. Sanders, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce A. Sanders, 83, died Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022, at the Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana. Mrs. Sanders was born October 10, 1939, in Columbiana, a daughter of the late Oscar and Florence Rummel Mollenkopf and had lived in this area all of her life.
27 First News
Stephen Emil Cibula, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Emil Cibula, 94, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Parkside Health Care Center in Columbiana after a brief illness. He was born August 28, 1928, in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Stephen and Emily (Rosatka) Cibula. Steve was a 1946 graduate of...
27 First News
Dale Berger, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Berger of Salem, Ohio passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dale Berger, please visit our floral store.
27 First News
William “Bill” Richard Werner, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Richard “Bill” Werner, 83, passed away Thursday November 10, 2022 at Country Club Retirement Home located in Dover, Ohio. He was born August 8, 1939 in Salem, Ohio to William Fredrick and Anna Christine Werner. Bill graduated from Salem High School in...
27 First News
Diane Ryan, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Ryan, 57, of Youngstown, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her home in Youngstown. She was born December 29, 1964 in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Ruby Ryan. She was a graduate of Ursuline High School and resided in Youngstown most of...
27 First News
Elvira M. “Toot” Owen, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elvira M. “Toot” Owen, age 87, of Kinsman, Ohio, died at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 12, 2022. She was born March 23, 1935, in Bolindale, Ohio, a daughter of Gomer Williams, Sr. and Lena (Montigney) Williams. A lifetime...
