Pepper Pike, OH

27 First News

Canfield recovers surprise onside kick

The Cardinals caught the Irish sleeping after a second quarter touchdown. The Cardinals caught the Irish sleeping after a second quarter touchdown. In the District 10-1A playoffs, #1 seed Reynolds took care of business, beating Maplewood 44-6. Farrell cruises after bye-week to advance in playoffs. Farrell would not waste any...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Canfield receiver makes diving grab on 'Game of the Week'

Jack Davis came to play Friday night, pulling in a fantastic grab on a throw from Broc Lowry. Canfield receiver makes diving grab on ‘Game of the …. Jack Davis came to play Friday night, pulling in a fantastic grab on a throw from Broc Lowry. Cleveland Clinic gives...
CANFIELD, OH
bwyellowjackets.com

Football Falls to No. 2 Mount Union on Final Play of Game

BEREA, Ohio – The Baldwin Wallace University football team closed out the 2022 season as it fell to No. 2 nationally ranked University of Mount Union on the final play of regulation in an Ohio Athletic Conference, Seniors Day, and Veterans Appreciation Day game by a final score of 23-21 on the Tressel Field inside of the George Finnie Stadium.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

Undefeated Glenville in first regional championship since 2013 after 54-7 win vs. Elyria Catholic: Highlights, by the numbers

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Up by a touchdown, Glenville senior safety Gerald Goodwin stepped in front of a pass near the 20-yard line with a path to the end zone. A lineman from Elyria Catholic met Goodwin at the goal line. Despite giving up about 30 pounds on the lineman ahead of him, Goodwin lowered his shoulder and trucked through his obstacle for the Tarblooders’ second touchdown Saturday night in the OHSAA Division IV, Region 14 semifinal.
ELYRIA, OH
27 First News

Grove City's 4th quarter rally tops Sharon

The Eagles (8-3) have currently won seven of their last eight games. After a 1-2 start, Grove City topped the Tigers (41-25) in week four to start their streak. The Eagles (8-3) have currently won seven of their last eight games. After a 1-2 start, Grove City topped the Tigers (41-25) in week four to start their streak.
GROVE CITY, PA
27 First News

Marian Democko Dzurnak, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Democko Dzurnak, 89, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. Marian was born December 6, 1932, in Struthers, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Katherine Turchan Democko. Marian graduated from Struthers High School in 1950. She was employed and retired from Cold Metal Products in...
STRUTHERS, OH
27 First News

Giuseppe Stefano “Joe” Carano, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Giuseppe Stefano “Joe” Carano, 87, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on August 24, 1935 in Carovilli, Italy to Filomeno and Anita Rossi Carano. At the age of 19, he boarded a ship named Homeland...
CAMPBELL, OH
27 First News

Joyce A. Sanders, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce A. Sanders, 83, died Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022, at the Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana. Mrs. Sanders was born October 10, 1939, in Columbiana, a daughter of the late Oscar and Florence Rummel Mollenkopf and had lived in this area all of her life.
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Stephen Emil Cibula, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Emil Cibula, 94, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Parkside Health Care Center in Columbiana after a brief illness. He was born August 28, 1928, in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Stephen and Emily (Rosatka) Cibula. Steve was a 1946 graduate of...
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Dale Berger, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale Berger of Salem, Ohio passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dale Berger, please visit our floral store.
SALEM, OH
27 First News

William “Bill” Richard Werner, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Richard “Bill” Werner, 83, passed away Thursday November 10, 2022 at Country Club Retirement Home located in Dover, Ohio. He was born August 8, 1939 in Salem, Ohio to William Fredrick and Anna Christine Werner. Bill graduated from Salem High School in...
SALEM, OH
27 First News

Diane Ryan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Ryan, 57, of Youngstown, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at her home in Youngstown. She was born December 29, 1964 in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Ruby Ryan. She was a graduate of Ursuline High School and resided in Youngstown most of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Elvira M. “Toot” Owen, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elvira M. “Toot” Owen, age 87, of Kinsman, Ohio, died at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 12, 2022. She was born March 23, 1935, in Bolindale, Ohio, a daughter of Gomer Williams, Sr. and Lena (Montigney) Williams. A lifetime...
KINSMAN, OH

