NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Up by a touchdown, Glenville senior safety Gerald Goodwin stepped in front of a pass near the 20-yard line with a path to the end zone. A lineman from Elyria Catholic met Goodwin at the goal line. Despite giving up about 30 pounds on the lineman ahead of him, Goodwin lowered his shoulder and trucked through his obstacle for the Tarblooders’ second touchdown Saturday night in the OHSAA Division IV, Region 14 semifinal.

ELYRIA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO