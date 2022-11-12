ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

abc17news.com

Tracking more chilly conditions with snow on the horizon

TODAY: Another bitterly cold day with temperatures struggling to reach 40 degrees. Winds quiet down but the wind chill will still dwell in the 30s all day. TOMORROW: Southerly flow returns to the region, boosting highs to the mid-40s. Clouds slowly fill in through the day ahead of low pressure.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking accumulating snow starting late tonight

THIS AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds and chilly with highs in the low to mid-40s. TONIGHT: Light rain showers quickly turn over to snow showers after sunset as temperatures drop. Expect snow showers to continue overnight into early Tuesday morning. Accumulation between 1-3". Lows around 30. EXTENDED: A Stormtrack Weather Alert Day...
MISSOURI STATE
Ozarks First.com

Sunday, November 13 AM Weather – Cold Continues

Winter weather has arrived across the Ozarks! On Thursday, we were talking about record-setting warmth, and on Saturday, many people woke up with snow on the ground. Those around the Missouri/Arkansas state line picked up the most, with a few bands piling up a few inches southwest of St. Louis.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight

Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Winter weather advisories issued for parts of mid-Missouri

With snow in the forecast tonight, winter weather advisories have been issued in several counties across mid-Missouri. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from midnight tonight to 9:00 tomorrow morning for Boone and Audrain Counties. Two to four inches of snow is expected which could cause slippery road conditions that affect the morning commute.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking a freezing weekend, snow chance ahead

Today: Wind chill in the teens early in the morning. Highs only reach the mid-30s with a feels-like below freezing all day. Tomorrow: A slight rebound in temperatures as we start out in the 20s. Highs will reach the lower 40s but expect the wind chill to remain in the 30s.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Mid-Missouri forecasted for 1-2 inches of snow Monday night

Mid-Missouri is prepping for some wintry weather starting later Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the area, from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Forecaster Jared Maples says Columbia and Jefferson City could see one to two inches of snow, with the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Fox 59

Snow and cold to start the weekend; Pattern locks in for the next two weeks

We were on easy street to open November climbing to the 3rd warmest November on record entering the day. The long-advertised pattern change in now underway. Despite the falling temperatures Friday, we kept our streak of at or above normal days alive on reaching fifteen straight days. Each of the opening days this month have averages so far above normal that November 2022 is the 3rd warmest to-date with an average temperature of 57.8°. Only November 1975 (61.1°) and 1977 (61.6°) were warmer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
mymoinfo.com

Record Snowfall In The Area

(Farmington) Missourians woke up Saturday morning to an early snowfall. Jared Maples is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the snowfall amounts were pretty significant in some area. The old saying is, “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri, hang around, it’ll change.”...
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Missouri deer season opening weekend

Dozens of people came together to help out children in need of food and nourishment in Southern Illinois on Saturday. Holiday Craft and Gift Festival in Chaffee, Mo. People took the opportunity to come out to the Holiday Craft and Gift Festival in Chaffee at the Rock 'N Roll Drive Inn today.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

How to keep your pipes from bursting

KSN/KODE— With the potential freezing temperatures overnight this weekend, Missouri American Water has some tips to avoid water disruption. Freezing pipes can be a major issue, and can lead to pipes bursting, which can be an even bigger mess. Missouri American Water reps suggest leaving a small trickle from the faucet if temperatures are consistently […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Lake homes burn at Lake of the Ozarks

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after noon on Thursday, November 10, 2022 Gravois Fire Protection District were alerted to a structure fire involving two homes on Oak Drive at the 9.5 MM of the Gravois arm, Lake of the Ozarks. “Upon arrival, a second alarm was struck bringing Fire Crews from Sunrise Beach Fire, Versailles Rural Fire, Moreau Fire, Stover...
KOLR10 News

Missouri Department of Conservation encourages hunters to have deer tested for chronic wasting disease

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Across the Ozarks, hunters are gearing up for the first weekend of deer hunting season. During this hunting season, the Missouri Department of Conservation is holding mandatory sample collection in 34 counties across the state to help stop the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease. Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation says […]
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

There’s a Big Swarm of Minor Quakes on the New Madrid in Missouri

There's no reason for alarm, but it's worth mentioning that there's currently a big swarm of minor earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri and many have been felt. Over the past couple of days, there have been 7 measurable earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault Zone in Missouri reported by the USGS and that includes 3 that just happened Friday. The largest so far is a 3.2 magnitude quake that was recorded Friday morning. There have been two different 3.2 quakes recorded this week. Here's the map.
MISSOURI STATE

