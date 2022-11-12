Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Tracking more chilly conditions with snow on the horizon
TODAY: Another bitterly cold day with temperatures struggling to reach 40 degrees. Winds quiet down but the wind chill will still dwell in the 30s all day. TOMORROW: Southerly flow returns to the region, boosting highs to the mid-40s. Clouds slowly fill in through the day ahead of low pressure.
abc17news.com
Tracking accumulating snow starting late tonight
THIS AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds and chilly with highs in the low to mid-40s. TONIGHT: Light rain showers quickly turn over to snow showers after sunset as temperatures drop. Expect snow showers to continue overnight into early Tuesday morning. Accumulation between 1-3". Lows around 30. EXTENDED: A Stormtrack Weather Alert Day...
Ozarks First.com
Sunday, November 13 AM Weather – Cold Continues
Winter weather has arrived across the Ozarks! On Thursday, we were talking about record-setting warmth, and on Saturday, many people woke up with snow on the ground. Those around the Missouri/Arkansas state line picked up the most, with a few bands piling up a few inches southwest of St. Louis.
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight
Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
kjluradio.com
Winter weather advisories issued for parts of mid-Missouri
With snow in the forecast tonight, winter weather advisories have been issued in several counties across mid-Missouri. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from midnight tonight to 9:00 tomorrow morning for Boone and Audrain Counties. Two to four inches of snow is expected which could cause slippery road conditions that affect the morning commute.
abc17news.com
Tracking a freezing weekend, snow chance ahead
Today: Wind chill in the teens early in the morning. Highs only reach the mid-30s with a feels-like below freezing all day. Tomorrow: A slight rebound in temperatures as we start out in the 20s. Highs will reach the lower 40s but expect the wind chill to remain in the 30s.
939theeagle.com
Mid-Missouri forecasted for 1-2 inches of snow Monday night
Mid-Missouri is prepping for some wintry weather starting later Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the area, from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Forecaster Jared Maples says Columbia and Jefferson City could see one to two inches of snow, with the...
Fox 59
Snow and cold to start the weekend; Pattern locks in for the next two weeks
We were on easy street to open November climbing to the 3rd warmest November on record entering the day. The long-advertised pattern change in now underway. Despite the falling temperatures Friday, we kept our streak of at or above normal days alive on reaching fifteen straight days. Each of the opening days this month have averages so far above normal that November 2022 is the 3rd warmest to-date with an average temperature of 57.8°. Only November 1975 (61.1°) and 1977 (61.6°) were warmer.
Missouri American Water Cold Weather Reminder
As consistent below-freezing weather is predicted, Missouri American Water advises locals and property owners to take precautions to avoid frozen water pipes.
mymoinfo.com
Record Snowfall In The Area
(Farmington) Missourians woke up Saturday morning to an early snowfall. Jared Maples is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the snowfall amounts were pretty significant in some area. The old saying is, “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri, hang around, it’ll change.”...
abc17news.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 14 at 3:03AM CST until November 15 at 9:00AM CST by NWS St Louis MO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4. * WHERE…Portions of west central Illinois. Portions of central and. * WHEN…From Midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous. conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Slow down...
KFVS12
How to keep your pipes from bursting
KSN/KODE— With the potential freezing temperatures overnight this weekend, Missouri American Water has some tips to avoid water disruption. Freezing pipes can be a major issue, and can lead to pipes bursting, which can be an even bigger mess. Missouri American Water reps suggest leaving a small trickle from the faucet if temperatures are consistently […]
Major morning backups on Interstate 44 and 55
Due to the winter weather, a major wreck happened on an icy bridge.
