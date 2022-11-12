ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas

By Terré Gables/KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11UNJ3_0j81Q5W900

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some of you may have only seen a few flakes.

Meteorologist Aaron Brackett says Oklahomans could expect to see light mixed precipitation Friday afternoon with clear skies expected in the evening. Currently, in some parts of the metro residents are witnessing Oklahoma’s first snow of 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tW9tM_0j81Q5W900
Snow in Mustang & Yukon. Image courtesy Cole Simpson.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6CJG_0j81Q5W900
Snow in OKC. Image courtesy Michael T. Makowicz.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ISdLg_0j81Q5W900
Snow in OKC. Image courtesy Michael T. Makowicz
Tulsa Fire Department loses a true hero in the ranks

The above video shows snow flurries at the Midwest City vs. Piedmont game Friday night. The game started at 7 p.m. and so did the snow!

The forecast leads into bursting low temps Friday night into Saturday morning with a wind chill that will make Oklahomans go brrrrrrrrrr! Remember to stay safe on the roads if you need to be out and about and go to our website for your latest weather conditions and interactive updates.

