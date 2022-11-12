Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some of you may have only seen a few flakes.

Meteorologist Aaron Brackett says Oklahomans could expect to see light mixed precipitation Friday afternoon with clear skies expected in the evening. Currently, in some parts of the metro residents are witnessing Oklahoma’s first snow of 2022.

Snow in Mustang & Yukon. Image courtesy Cole Simpson. Snow in OKC. Image courtesy Michael T. Makowicz. Snow in OKC. Image courtesy Michael T. Makowicz

The above video shows snow flurries at the Midwest City vs. Piedmont game Friday night. The game started at 7 p.m. and so did the snow!

The forecast leads into bursting low temps Friday night into Saturday morning with a wind chill that will make Oklahomans go brrrrrrrrrr! Remember to stay safe on the roads if you need to be out and about and go to our website for your latest weather conditions and interactive updates.

