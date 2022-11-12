Read full article on original website

losalamosreporter.com
Rotarians Hear From Spider Hunters Jasper And Emerson Holmes, LAPS Choirs Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser Chairs
Spider Hunters Emerson, left, and Jasper Holmes introduced Spider Hunters, their new business, to Rotarians just before Halloween. Mother Karen Holmes assisted. Photo by Linda Hull. During a late October Rotary presentation, Celina Long, president of the LAHS Choir Booster Club, and volunteer Stephanie Grube described some of the choirs’...
Food, coats handed out at Mesa Verde Community Center
According to Feeding America, one in five New Mexico children is facing hunger issues.
losalamosreporter.com
Wedding Announcement: Seth Sanchez And Amanda Jo Audette
Seth Sanchez and Amanda Jo Audette were married October 22 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Santa Fe. Mandy is a freelance copywriter and marketing consultant, teaches trumpet lessons and plays trumpet with Partizani Brass Band and Pussy Rag. Seth works at Neptune and Company in Los Alamos and plays the trumpet with the Los Alamos Hillstompers. The couple is pictured here as they celebrate their wedding by parading down Barcelona Avenue with their guests and the Partizani Brass Band. Photo by Skip Wecksung.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos JJAB To Meet Wednesday
The next meeting of Los Alamos JJAB will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The meeting will be held in person and via video conferencing and the agenda is available at www.losalamosjjab.com. The public is welcome, please contact JJAB at info@losalamosjjab.com or (505) 709-8125 for additional information.”
1 rescued in cold temperatures by Santa Fe Fire Department
Information about the rescue is limited, but officials did provide some details.
Sights and Sounds: Hot Flash Glass hosts tinted glass class
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hot Flash Glass, an Albuquerque business located near San Mateo and Indian School holds weekly classes. Co-owner Linda Guernsey says they hold various classes Wednesday through Saturday for anyone interested in creating beautiful glasswork. Mrs. Guernsey and her husband have been running the shop for over 20 years and are always […]
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho to honor vets with a parade and ceremony Friday (Nov. 11)
The City of Rio Rancho is set to honor its veterans on Friday, Veterans Day. The event starts with a parade at 10 a.m. The parade line-up will start at 8 a.m. along the west side of Country Club Drive and on Oakmount Drive. The parade will kick off at...
Hundreds gather for first Annual Foothills 10 Mile Run
The race was all possible thanks to a partnership between the parks and rec. department and Bosque Running Company.
KRQE News 13
“Salt & Lime” a new Taco and Tequila Bar in Albuquerque
Providing entertainment for all ages here in the Duke City. Salt & Lime is a new taco and tequila bar sponsored by Salt Yard. Salt & Lime is a craft cocktail bar with a tequila focus, which means they have a big tequila selection. Salt & Lime is currently only...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Downtown Albuquerque, NM
Downtown Albuquerque is the business hub of the city of Albuquerque in Bernalillo County. It’s where most of the city’s skyscrapers are, such as the Albuquerque Plaza and the Compass Bank Building. It’s also the center of public transport served by the ABQ RIDE, the state’s largest public...
losalamosreporter.com
Birth Announcement: Billie Rosario Cardiel – Nov. 9, 2022
Billie Rosario Cardiel was born on November 9th at 1:10 pm at Presbyterian Hospital in Espanola. She weighed 6 pounds and 0.4 ounces was 19 inches long. Proud parents are Mateo and Margaret Cardiel. She is loved and welcomed by paternal grandparents Demetrio Cardiel and Alicia Edgin of Los Alamos; Lori and Keith Lash of Los Alamos, and maternal grandparents Orbry and Kathleen Wright of Los Alamos. Billie is also welcomed by her paternal great-grandparents Jesus and the late Rosario Cardiel of Alamogordo, NM; Charles and the late Linda Hollingsworth of Albuquerque, NM and her late maternal great-grandparents Frank and Ginger Welch of Los Alamos; Lee Wright of Los Alamos; Ed and Billie Kelley of Los Alamos. Courtesy photo.
New, non-binary clothing line comes to New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first of its kind to come from New Mexico; a nonbinary clothing line. Not finding inclusivity in fashion is a feeling Finnegan Shepard knows all too well. “I kind of had a life of experience of constantly trying to find things that I felt comfortable in. I felt like I could […]
Corrales residents worry about possible assisted living facility opening in residential home
Village of Corrales Planning and Zoning said, in the last 5 years, there's only been one other "Group Home" application within a residential area. It was denied because of how many people the company wanted to house.
Santa Fe Reporter
Felipe’s Tacos Founder Felipe Martinez to Retire Next Month
“The momentum is picking up, it’s starting to move,” says Felipe Martinez of Felipe’s Tacos. “You can feel it.”. It is a time of change within Martinez’s empire as, after 31 years in business in Midtown Santa Fe, he’ll retire next month following service on Friday, Dec. 16. After that, a former Felipe’s Tacos cook named Rodrigo Rodriguez will take over the location, and its equipment, for his own venture, Tacos El Charrito, previously a food truck. And though Martinez is quick to point out Rodriguez’s skills in the kitchen—and how he sees a bit of himself in the upcoming chef—it’s still tough to know the menu will change, the vibe will change; for certain Santa Feans, news of Felipe’s Tacos closing will be heartbreaking.
KRQE News 13
Breezy evening with snow developing late
It was a beautiful Sunday with high temperatures rebounding much closer to the average for mid-November. Albuquerque reached nearly 60° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Atomic City Transit Route 3 Service Suspended Until Further Notices Due To Transit Operator Vacancies
Atomic City Transit (ACT) will suspend Route 3 transit service on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, until further notice. Transit operator vacancies continue to affect operations. Los Alamos riders who typically utilize Route 3 are advised to instead use regular service Route 1- Central Avenue. Service to Entrada Dr., Bus Stop # 570 Entrada Dr and Camino Entrada, and Bus Stop # 571 Entrada and Camino Entrada will be serviced by Route 1. Customers wishing a pick-up at the Los Alamos County airport can contact the administrative office (505) 661-7433. ACT staff will notify the Route 1 bus driver who will accommodate the pick-up request. ACT officials apologize for the inconvenience.
KRQE News 13
International Western Music Association being held in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The International Western Music Association convention is happening this weekend. It has held its flagship conference in Albuquerque since 2005. It is an opportunity for artists from all parts of the US, Canada, and overseas to join fellow artists in celebrating and performing western music.
Thousands in renovation funds coming to historic Albuquerque cemetery
Thanks to thousands in funding, many are looking forward to renovations and upgrades to the veterans' section.
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Albuquerque
When choosing an Airbnbs in Albuquerque, you’ll be spoilt for choice with a wide range of accommodation options. From modern studios and private residences to retro-styled shipping containers, Albuquerque has something to offer every traveler. The city’s countless outdoor activities are within a short drive, so you’re sure to...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 11 – Nov. 18
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 11 – November 18. Nov. 11 – Veterans Day – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center will be hosting a Veterans Day event at IPCC Courtyard from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They will be posting colors by Acoma Pueblo Legion Post #116, followed by the National Anthem. Cultural dances will take place, and refreshments and cookies will be available. Veterans can get in for free.
