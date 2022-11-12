ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotarians Hear From Spider Hunters Jasper And Emerson Holmes, LAPS Choirs Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser Chairs

Spider Hunters Emerson, left, and Jasper Holmes introduced Spider Hunters, their new business, to Rotarians just before Halloween. Mother Karen Holmes assisted. Photo by Linda Hull. During a late October Rotary presentation, Celina Long, president of the LAHS Choir Booster Club, and volunteer Stephanie Grube described some of the choirs’...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Wedding Announcement: Seth Sanchez And Amanda Jo Audette

Seth Sanchez and Amanda Jo Audette were married October 22 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Santa Fe. Mandy is a freelance copywriter and marketing consultant, teaches trumpet lessons and plays trumpet with Partizani Brass Band and Pussy Rag. Seth works at Neptune and Company in Los Alamos and plays the trumpet with the Los Alamos Hillstompers. The couple is pictured here as they celebrate their wedding by parading down Barcelona Avenue with their guests and the Partizani Brass Band. Photo by Skip Wecksung.
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos JJAB To Meet Wednesday

The next meeting of Los Alamos JJAB will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The meeting will be held in person and via video conferencing and the agenda is available at www.losalamosjjab.com. The public is welcome, please contact JJAB at info@losalamosjjab.com or (505) 709-8125 for additional information.”
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
travellens.co

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Birth Announcement: Billie Rosario Cardiel – Nov. 9, 2022

Billie Rosario Cardiel was born on November 9th at 1:10 pm at Presbyterian Hospital in Espanola. She weighed 6 pounds and 0.4 ounces was 19 inches long. Proud parents are Mateo and Margaret Cardiel. She is loved and welcomed by paternal grandparents Demetrio Cardiel and Alicia Edgin of Los Alamos; Lori and Keith Lash of Los Alamos, and maternal grandparents Orbry and Kathleen Wright of Los Alamos. Billie is also welcomed by her paternal great-grandparents Jesus and the late Rosario Cardiel of Alamogordo, NM; Charles and the late Linda Hollingsworth of Albuquerque, NM and her late maternal great-grandparents Frank and Ginger Welch of Los Alamos; Lee Wright of Los Alamos; Ed and Billie Kelley of Los Alamos. Courtesy photo.
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Felipe’s Tacos Founder Felipe Martinez to Retire Next Month

“The momentum is picking up, it’s starting to move,” says Felipe Martinez of Felipe’s Tacos. “You can feel it.”. It is a time of change within Martinez’s empire as, after 31 years in business in Midtown Santa Fe, he’ll retire next month following service on Friday, Dec. 16. After that, a former Felipe’s Tacos cook named Rodrigo Rodriguez will take over the location, and its equipment, for his own venture, Tacos El Charrito, previously a food truck. And though Martinez is quick to point out Rodriguez’s skills in the kitchen—and how he sees a bit of himself in the upcoming chef—it’s still tough to know the menu will change, the vibe will change; for certain Santa Feans, news of Felipe’s Tacos closing will be heartbreaking.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

County: Atomic City Transit Route 3 Service Suspended Until Further Notices Due To Transit Operator Vacancies

Atomic City Transit (ACT) will suspend Route 3 transit service on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, until further notice. Transit operator vacancies continue to affect operations. Los Alamos riders who typically utilize Route 3 are advised to instead use regular service Route 1- Central Avenue. Service to Entrada Dr., Bus Stop # 570 Entrada Dr and Camino Entrada, and Bus Stop # 571 Entrada and Camino Entrada will be serviced by Route 1. Customers wishing a pick-up at the Los Alamos County airport can contact the administrative office (505) 661-7433. ACT staff will notify the Route 1 bus driver who will accommodate the pick-up request. ACT officials apologize for the inconvenience.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
nomadlawyer.org

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ALBUQUERQUE, NM

