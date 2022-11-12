Magic beat Suns for first consecutive wins despite Paolo Banchero’s absence – The Denver Post

Read full article on original website
Curry scores 40, Warriors rally past Mitchell, Cavs 106-101
Stephen Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:18 to play, a go-ahead layup moments later off a perfect, long pass by Kevon Looney, then one more dagger 3 on the way to 40 points, rallying the Golden State Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101
ESPN
Carter, Ross lead Magic to 114-97 win over Suns
ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Wendell Carter Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic beat the Phoenix Suns 114-97 on Friday night. Terrence Ross scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter as Orlando earned a second straight win for the first time this season.
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant drops slick behind-the-back assist vs Timberwolves
Ja Morant's highlight's reel keeps on growing and the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star showed Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves he might have eyes in the back of his head. Dillon Brooks threw an outlet pass to Morant that was slightly long but Morant tapped it behind his back for a perfect bounce pass to a trailing Brandon Clarke, who finished with a dunk.
Sabonis' 26 points, 22 rebounds lead Kings over Warriors
Domantas Sabonis set season highs with 26 points with 22 rebounds, leading the Sacramento Kings over the Golden State Warriors 122-115
ESPN
New York Knicks hold on for 121-112 win over Detroit Pistons
NEW YORK -- — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night. Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games. Barrett shot...
NBA Power Rankings: Magic Moving Up After Win Streak?
The Orlando Magic, winners of two straight games, look to make a leap in this week's NBA power rankings.
10 observations: Jokić, Nuggets pick Bulls apart in rout
Following three off nights and two days of practice, the Chicago Bulls had an opportunity to notch a signature win at the United Center Sunday night, facing a Denver Nuggets team finishing up an arduous road trip. But in the end, the contest culminated in a rather deflating 126-103 defeat,...
ESPN
Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win
BOSTON -- — Grant Williams dubbed himself “Batman” after he helped the Boston Celtics neutralize Nuggets star Nikola “Joker” Jokic during a win in Denver late last season. The Celtics relied on their offense to keep the reigning back-to-back MVP from getting his revenge. Jayson...
Yardbarker
Dalen Terry Active for Bulls vs. Nuggets After G League Stint
Prior to Sunday's tilt against the Denver Nuggets, the Chicago Bulls have activated Dalen Terry. Terry was assigned to the Windy City Bulls to get some meaningful minutes this weekend while the Bulls had been off since Wednesday night's 111 -115 loss to the Pelicans. Terry has only averaged 3.1...
Porter's 31 points lead Nuggets past Bulls 126-103
CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 126-103 Sunday night. Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.
Yardbarker
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Carve Up Bulls 126-103
On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls took the court coming off consecutive days off for just the second time this season. But they weren’t able to come away with a win in their return to action this time, dropping their second consecutive game with a 126-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Here’s what stood out.
Magic Rise to Occasion, Beat Suns' Cold Shooting
The Orlando Magic won consecutive games for the first time this season, taking care of the Phoenix Suns at home.
Jazz Fall to 76ers 105-98: Key Takeaways
What did we learn about the Utah Jazz in Sunday's loss in Philly?
Yardbarker
Suns Stunned in Road Loss to Magic
The Phoenix Suns were without the talents of Chris Paul, Cam Johnson and Landry Shamet on Friday night. The Orlando Magic weren't looking for any excuses, though. They were missing the likes of Paulo Banchero on their side of the court. With both squads facing injury troubles, it was Orlando...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Nuggets takeaways: Tatum outduels Jokic in C's win
A battle between two offensive juggernauts took place Friday night at TD Garden. The Boston Celtics prevailed in the shootout with a 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The C's fired on all cylinders from the opening tip. They had a 126 offensive rating in the first quarter and ended up shooting 55.6 percent from the floor (43.2 percent from 3-point range) in the win.
