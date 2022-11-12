ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic beat Suns for first consecutive wins despite Paolo Banchero’s absence – The Denver Post

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 2 days ago
ESPN

Carter, Ross lead Magic to 114-97 win over Suns

ORLANDO, Fla. -- — Wendell Carter Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic beat the Phoenix Suns 114-97 on Friday night. Terrence Ross scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter as Orlando earned a second straight win for the first time this season.
ORLANDO, FL
ESPN

New York Knicks hold on for 121-112 win over Detroit Pistons

NEW YORK -- — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night. Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games. Barrett shot...
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Tatum scores 34, Celtics beat Nuggets for 5th straight win

BOSTON -- — Grant Williams dubbed himself “Batman” after he helped the Boston Celtics neutralize Nuggets star Nikola “Joker” Jokic during a win in Denver late last season. The Celtics relied on their offense to keep the reigning back-to-back MVP from getting his revenge. Jayson...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Dalen Terry Active for Bulls vs. Nuggets After G League Stint

Prior to Sunday's tilt against the Denver Nuggets, the Chicago Bulls have activated Dalen Terry. Terry was assigned to the Windy City Bulls to get some meaningful minutes this weekend while the Bulls had been off since Wednesday night's 111 -115 loss to the Pelicans. Terry has only averaged 3.1...
CHICAGO, IL
The Longmont Leader

Porter's 31 points lead Nuggets past Bulls 126-103

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 126-103 Sunday night. Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Carve Up Bulls 126-103

On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls took the court coming off consecutive days off for just the second time this season. But they weren’t able to come away with a win in their return to action this time, dropping their second consecutive game with a 126-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Here’s what stood out.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Suns Stunned in Road Loss to Magic

The Phoenix Suns were without the talents of Chris Paul, Cam Johnson and Landry Shamet on Friday night. The Orlando Magic weren't looking for any excuses, though. They were missing the likes of Paulo Banchero on their side of the court. With both squads facing injury troubles, it was Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Sports

Celtics-Nuggets takeaways: Tatum outduels Jokic in C's win

A battle between two offensive juggernauts took place Friday night at TD Garden. The Boston Celtics prevailed in the shootout with a 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The C's fired on all cylinders from the opening tip. They had a 126 offensive rating in the first quarter and ended up shooting 55.6 percent from the floor (43.2 percent from 3-point range) in the win.
BOSTON, MA

