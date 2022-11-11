Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Travis Barker's Birthday With Sexy, Sweet Photo Tribute: 'You Changed My Life'
Travis Barker turned 47 on Monday and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, wanted the world to know it! The 43-year-old reality star shared a series of sexy photos of her and her new husband, along with a heartfelt message. "I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," Kourtney wrote...
WHAS 11
Inside Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party
Dream Kardashian had the cutest celebration! On Saturday, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter had a butterfly-themed birthday party. "Welcome to Dreamy’s butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," Khloe Kardashian said in a video shared on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Good American founder is greeted by a set of pink butterfly streamers that lead to a hallway filled with pink and purple balloon arches filled with more butterflies.
WHAS 11
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: Johnny Reveals a Family Secret
Bachelor in Paradise's wild ride isn't slowing down anytime soon. On Monday's episode of the dating series a family secret came out and several hearts were broken, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below. The episode picked up right where last week's installment left off, with...
WHAS 11
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' Trailer: Channing Tatum Gives Salma Hayek a Sexy Strip Dance
Valentine's Day is about to get a little steamy! The first trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance has dropped and the third installment of the popular franchise doesn't disappoint. Star Channing Tatum reprises his role as "Magic" Mike Lane, who meets and subsequently shows off his special skillset to a...
WHAS 11
Ciara Shares How She Learned to 'Embrace Self-Love' After Public Split With Future
Ciara is opening up about her very public breakup with rapper Future in 2014. The cover star of Women's Health's December issue noted that it was the messy uncoupling that served as the "a-ha moment" she needed to finally live her truth. "I told myself I've got to figure out...
WHAS 11
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Details From Her Baby Shower and Why She Walked in With Tarek's Daughter
Heather Rae El Moussa was showered with love during her Winter Wonderland baby shower. The Selling Sunset star was joined by her family, friends and co-stars as she celebrated the upcoming arrival of her and husband Tarek El Moussa’s first child. "Showered with love is an understatement 🤍 Yesterday...
WHAS 11
Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Gets Married in Mexico
It was a time for celebrating this weekend for the family of Bob Saget. The late Full House star's eldest daughter, Aubrey Saget, tied the knot with Andy Kabel in Tulum, Mexico, with many of their loved ones in attendance. Bob's wife, Kelly Rizzo, attended the picturesque event, snapping a...
WHAS 11
Dave Chappelle Focuses 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue on Kanye West Controversy
Dave Chappelle hit the Studio 8H stage over the weekend for his third time as Saturday Night Live host, and tackled one of the hot button issues to captivate the nation in recent weeks -- Kanye "Ye" West's antisemitism controversy. "Before I start tonight, I just wanted to read a...
WHAS 11
Kim Kardashian Accepts The Giving Tree Award During 2022 Baby2Baby Gala
Kim Kardashian was pretty in pink as she arrived at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on Saturday in West Hollywood. The 42-year-old Kardashians star wore a chic pink cutout dress by Balenciaga as she strolled down the carpet, telling ET she was "excited" to be part of the ceremony. Kim had the support of her mother, Kris Jenner and baby sister, Kylie Jenner, as she accepted the night's highest honor.
WHAS 11
David Dobrik Addresses His Break From YouTube (Exclusive)
David Dobrik has addressed his break from YouTube, telling ET last week that he used the extra time to fulfill his dream of opening a pizza shop. Doughbriks, Dobrik's new restaurant, opened on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles on Nov. 12. The Internet star told ET's Denny Directo that the endeavor took him three years to accomplish.
WHAS 11
Stormzy Calls Adele 'Family' and Opens Up About Their Close Friendship (Exclusive)
A big fan and a bigger friend. After long being an outspoken champion of Adele, British artist Stormzy is opening up about their enviable friendship. The "Hide & Seek" artist walked the carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs, at the PSD Bank Dome in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Sunday, and he spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about their well-documented friendship.
WHAS 11
Regina Hall on Jimmy Kimmel Hosting Oscars: 'I Hope Nobody Comes Out of the Audience This Time' (Exclusive)
Regina Hall is sending good luck to Jimmy Kimmel after the late-night host was announced as the emcee for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which will be handed out live on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Hall took the stage alongside co-hosts Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes for this year's Oscars...
WHAS 11
Angela Bassett Reveals She 'Objected' to One 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Scene
When you're lucky enough to have Angela Bassett in your cast, you use her to the fullest extent. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler took this to heart in the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 Marvel film, ensuring that the 64-year-old actress was in the spotlight for much of the film's first half. But Bassett had some reservations about Coogler's plans for Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and she wasn't afraid to let him know.
WHAS 11
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Bilal Butts Heads With Shaeeda's Best Friend in Intense Confrontation
It's safe to say Bilal and Shaeeda's best friend don't mesh well. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Bilal and Shaeeda took a romantic trip to New York City, but things quickly soured after Bilal and Shaeeda's best friend, Eutris, clashed almost instantly upon meeting.
WHAS 11
Pete Davidson Is Seeing Emily Ratajkowski After Kim Kardashian Split, Source Says
Pete Davidson has a new romance in his life -- Emily Ratajkowski. The 28-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model-actress are seeing each other, a source confirms to ET. "Pete and Emily have known each other for a while because they run in similar circles. They've always had a good time together and liked each other," says the source. "More recently, they have spent one-on-one time with each other and things have become flirtatious between them. Emily is playing the field and enjoying dating."
WHAS 11
Michelle Obama on How She and Barack Are Handling Daughters Sasha and Malia Dating
Michelle and Barack Obama are doing just fine with their daughters dating! The former FLOTUS talked about Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24, having grown-up relationships. "I think it's wonderful," Michelle tells Robin Roberts during Sunday’s special 20/20 interview. "I want them to know what they want and who they are in a relationship. And that takes trying on some people."
WHAS 11
Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Her Approach to Raising Zaya and Kaavia (Exclusive)
Elegance Bratton's The Inspection follows his own heart-wrenching true story of a young man who, spurned by his home, decides to join the Marines and do whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside. Stars Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union beautifully tackle the tumultuous relationship between the onscreen mother-son duo, Ellis and Inez French, respectively.
WHAS 11
Laura Dern Spills on Her 'Bejeweled' Music Video Cameo With Taylor Swift (Exclusive)
Laura Dern stunned fans when she appeared alongside Taylor Swift in her “Bejeweled” music video and delivered the very iconic line, “You tired, tacky wench,” as the evil stepmother, in the singer’s reimagined version of Cinderella. For Dern, who accepted the Legend Award at this...
WHAS 11
Princess Diana's Biographer Andrew Morton Reveals Where Her Secret Tapes Are Today (Exclusive)
With Princess Diana's life at the forefront of The Crown's fifth season, viewers are naturally curious about the real-life story of the late Princess of Wales. And no one had a more in-depth look into her life than biographer Andrew Morton. Morton, who penned the 1992 biography, Diana: Her True...
WHAS 11
Aaron Carter's Siblings Nick and Angel Raise Donations for Mental Health in His Honor
Aaron Carter's siblings are honoring his memory by raising money in support of mental health. Following the untimely death of the singer on Nov. 5, Nick Carter and Angel Carter have announced a donation page in his name for the organization On Our Sleeves: The Movement for Chidlren's Mental Health, for which Nick serves as an ambassador.
Comments / 0