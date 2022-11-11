ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WHAS 11

Inside Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party

Dream Kardashian had the cutest celebration! On Saturday, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter had a butterfly-themed birthday party. "Welcome to Dreamy’s butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," Khloe Kardashian said in a video shared on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Good American founder is greeted by a set of pink butterfly streamers that lead to a hallway filled with pink and purple balloon arches filled with more butterflies.
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: Johnny Reveals a Family Secret

Bachelor in Paradise's wild ride isn't slowing down anytime soon. On Monday's episode of the dating series a family secret came out and several hearts were broken, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below. The episode picked up right where last week's installment left off, with...
Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Gets Married in Mexico

It was a time for celebrating this weekend for the family of Bob Saget. The late Full House star's eldest daughter, Aubrey Saget, tied the knot with Andy Kabel in Tulum, Mexico, with many of their loved ones in attendance. Bob's wife, Kelly Rizzo, attended the picturesque event, snapping a...
Kim Kardashian Accepts The Giving Tree Award During 2022 Baby2Baby Gala

Kim Kardashian was pretty in pink as she arrived at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on Saturday in West Hollywood. The 42-year-old Kardashians star wore a chic pink cutout dress by Balenciaga as she strolled down the carpet, telling ET she was "excited" to be part of the ceremony. Kim had the support of her mother, Kris Jenner and baby sister, Kylie Jenner, as she accepted the night's highest honor.
David Dobrik Addresses His Break From YouTube (Exclusive)

David Dobrik has addressed his break from YouTube, telling ET last week that he used the extra time to fulfill his dream of opening a pizza shop. Doughbriks, Dobrik's new restaurant, opened on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles on Nov. 12. The Internet star told ET's Denny Directo that the endeavor took him three years to accomplish.
Stormzy Calls Adele 'Family' and Opens Up About Their Close Friendship (Exclusive)

A big fan and a bigger friend. After long being an outspoken champion of Adele, British artist Stormzy is opening up about their enviable friendship. The "Hide & Seek" artist walked the carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs, at the PSD Bank Dome in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Sunday, and he spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about their well-documented friendship.
Angela Bassett Reveals She 'Objected' to One 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Scene

When you're lucky enough to have Angela Bassett in your cast, you use her to the fullest extent. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler took this to heart in the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 Marvel film, ensuring that the 64-year-old actress was in the spotlight for much of the film's first half. But Bassett had some reservations about Coogler's plans for Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and she wasn't afraid to let him know.
Pete Davidson Is Seeing Emily Ratajkowski After Kim Kardashian Split, Source Says

Pete Davidson has a new romance in his life -- Emily Ratajkowski. The 28-year-old comedian and the 31-year-old model-actress are seeing each other, a source confirms to ET. "Pete and Emily have known each other for a while because they run in similar circles. They've always had a good time together and liked each other," says the source. "More recently, they have spent one-on-one time with each other and things have become flirtatious between them. Emily is playing the field and enjoying dating."
Michelle Obama on How She and Barack Are Handling Daughters Sasha and Malia Dating

Michelle and Barack Obama are doing just fine with their daughters dating! The former FLOTUS talked about Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24, having grown-up relationships. "I think it's wonderful," Michelle tells Robin Roberts during Sunday’s special 20/20 interview. "I want them to know what they want and who they are in a relationship. And that takes trying on some people."
Gabrielle Union Opens Up About Her Approach to Raising Zaya and Kaavia (Exclusive)

Elegance Bratton's The Inspection follows his own heart-wrenching true story of a young man who, spurned by his home, decides to join the Marines and do whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside. Stars Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union beautifully tackle the tumultuous relationship between the onscreen mother-son duo, Ellis and Inez French, respectively.

