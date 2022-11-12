Grove City’s 4th quarter rally tops Sharon

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City advances to the District 10 Class 3A Championship next week by rallying past Sharon, 22-21. The Eagles scored 15-points over the final eight minutes to secure the victory.

The Eagles (8-3) have currently won seven of their last eight games. After a 1-2 start, Grove City topped the Tigers (41-25) in week four to start their streak.

Grove City opened the scoring with a 27-yard reception just past the pylon in the end zone from Hunter Hohman.

The Tigers’ quarterback Mikey Rodriques rushed 16-yards to tie the game at 7.

Rodriques dashed from 43-yards away to take a seven-point lead (14-7).

Sharon’s Rodriques dove in behind his center to extend the Tiger lead to 21-7.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Anthony Nemec ran in from 13-yards out to close the gap to 21-14.

Alex Hackwelder scooped up a fumbled snap and pushed his way into the end zone with just over four minutes to play. The Eagles chose to go for two points – Hackwelder’s pass to Gavin Lutz was the difference in their one-point win (22-21).

Sharon (6-5) had won three of their previous four games before tonight’s loss.

Grove City will take on Slippery Rock next week for the District Championship.

District 10 Class 3A Semifinal Results

Grove City 22 Sharon 21

Slippery Rock 28 Hickory 0

