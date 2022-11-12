ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michigan high school football playoffs: Detroit Cass Tech tops Macomb Dakota in a rush, 35-21

By Wright Wilson
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bxJO8_0j81PV6L00

All night long the Macomb Dakota defense had been keying in on Sean Hodges, and with good reason — the electric tailback scored three touchdowns and gained the tough yards for the Technicians all night.

But when it came to crunch time, Detroit Cass Tech quarterback Leeshaun Mumpfield faked the handoff to Hodges, who drew the defense into the middle of the line. Mumpfield found plenty of open space on the right side, and rambled into the end zone with the winning touchdown with 1:07 to play in Cass Tech’s 35-21 Division 1 regional victory at Dakota on Friday.

“I just knew they weren’t coming for me the whole game,” Mumpfield said. “That was a veteran play. We were powering the ball down their throat and I knew they weren’t going to account for me. It was a good pull and I scored.”

“That’s something we planned for,” said Hodges, who rushed for 300 yards on 27 carries. “If they’re keying on me, Leeshaun is going to do it. If they’re going after him, I’m gone, I’m going to score. We rely on each other.”

It was a showdown between two featured backs, Hodges and Dakota’s Joe Cacevic (159 yards), who each scored three times in the back-and-forth battle.

Both teams sported strong defenses, and it was a couple of tackles for losses on consecutive plays by Chase Parker and Rasean Randall that stalled a Dakota late possession and gave the ball back to Cass Tech to set up with game-winning drive.

Alex Graham put the exclamation point on the win by intercepting a desperation pass on fourth-and-25, and returning it 50 yards for a score with 34 seconds to play.

For the first time in five years, Cass Tech (9-3) advances to the Division 1 semifinals next weekend, against the winner of Saturday’s Novi Detroit Catholic Central-Belleville game. Despite being one of the state’s most successful programs in recent years, Dakota (11-1) hasn’t reached the state semifinal since its 2007 championship season.

Dakota’s three-game shutout streak lasted just two plays after Cass Tech first got the ball. That’s when Hodges broke through the right side of the line and romped 64 yards to the end zone for a 7-0 lead just 3:06 into the game. Hodges rattled off two long touchdowns in a similar manner in the Technicians’ first-round win at West Bloomfield.

Dakota answered with a five-play scoring drive covering 76 yards. Cacevic ran for an 8-yard touchdown on a sweep to the right. Cacevic set up the first-and-goal situation on the prior play by hitting a seam and bursting loose for a 58-yard gain.

Cass Tech got into the red zone on their next two possessions but big plays by the Dakota defense caused them to come up empty. On the first drive, but Jacob Leija picked off a would-be touchdown pass by stepping in front of Technicians receiver Kareen Sadler at the 1-yard-line. On the next drive, a screen pass from Mumpfield to Randall put the ball at the Dakota 9, but it was moved back to the 24 by a personal foul call. Cass lined up for a 41-yard field goal attempt, and faked the kick as Mumpfield threw a pass to Randall, but Alan Browning dropped him at the 21.

Buoyed by the momentum, Dakota drove 69 yards in 14 plays to take a 14-7 lead 31 seconds before the break. On third-and-8 from the Cass 9-yard-line, Cacevic was left uncovered out of the backfield and Ethan Hamby connected with him for a touchdown.

Cass Tech got the ball to begin the second half, and tied the game at 14 on a 13-yard run by Hodges. He also had a game-tying touchdown (21-21) with nine minutes remaining in the game, charging into the end zone untouched from 7 yards out.

“He’s a great back, the next Reggie Bush in my opinion, Mumpfield said. “I hope they give him an opportunity to play running back in college. All glory to him; he’s done a hell of a job for us this year. He’s been working and he’s been good the whole season. Shout-out to my line because they made it happen. If they don’t do that, there’s no him.”

“From my point of view, my o-line just did what they had to do,” Hodges said of his blockers. “I think this is one of the best games that they’ve had all year. They’ve been balling. This whole playoffs, they’ve done an excellent job.”

Cass Tech was 1-3 after the first four games of the year, but has been on amazing run as of late. The Technicians beat Detroit King in the PSL finals and downed Birmingham Brother Rice in the final week of the regular season just to earn a playoff berth.

Once in, Cass knocked off highly-rated West Bloomfield, got revenge on Southfield A&T before knocking off previously-unbeaten Dakota on Friday.

“It’s just a team effort,” Mumpfield said. “We suffered a lot of adversity, we had a lot of things going in our program. That’s why we’re a family. What we talk about in our circle stays in our circle. We’re going to drive, we’re going to excel, we’re going to improve — that’s what we did.”

“We knew that we were better than every team we played; we just needed to perform, and be a team,” Hodges said. “We’ve just got to rely on each other and make the plays, and that’s what we’ve been doing. That’s why we’re winning.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Ann Arbor Skyline's Harper Murray named 2022 Michigan Miss Volleyball

There was a coaches’ voting process to complete over the weekend, but it sure seemed a forgone conclusion who would win the 2022 Miss Volleyball award, a joint effort between the Detroit Free Press and the Michigan Interscholastic Coaches Association. Ann Arbor Skyline star Harper Murray — the No. 1-ranked player in the country, headed to play college volleyball at perennial powerhouse Nebraska — is the 2022 recipient of the prestigious award. She received 325 voting points...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'Road to the Victors': How 1997 Michigan football team avoided trap game vs. Wisconsin

• Host:/producer Andrew Hammond. • Technical support: Cary Junior II. • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Guest: Keith Gave, former Free Press sports writer. • Email: ahammond@freepress.com. On this episode: This week, Andrew Hammond is joined by former Free Press sports writer Keith Gave, who covered the 1997...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

GVSU a 1-seed in D-II football tourney; could face defending champ Ferris State on Dec. 3

Ferris State will begin its quest to defend its NCAA Division II football title against a familiar foe: fellow GLIAC member Davenport, which the Bulldogs beat, 28-7, on Nov. 5 in Big Rapids. Ferris State drew the No. 2 seed in its region, but the Bulldogs’ eyes will likely be on a potential rematch with the one school to beat them this season: Grand Valley State. The GLIAC champion Lakers — who beat Ferris State, 22-21, in...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan basketball survives Emoni Bates' Eastern Michigan debut, 88-83, at LCA

It was technically a Michigan basketball home game, even though it was played 45 minutes away from Ann Arbor. The Wolverines had more fans in the crowd, approximately 75% of the 14,206 spectators who crowded into Little Caesars Arena wore maize and blue, but they didn't make noise until late, because it was Eastern Michigan's Emoni Bates who stole the show. ...
YPSILANTI, MI
FanSided

Michigan Basketball: 3 takeaways from a contested win over EMU

The Washtenaw neighborly affair was more like two junkyard dogs that wouldn’t give an inch in a tightly wound contest in the confines of Detroit’s Little Caesar’s arena. The Wolverines pulled away with about four minutes to spare in what felt like a tournament-type of atmosphere. Eastern Michigan gave Michigan basketball everything that they could handle and then some while taking them to the full 40-minute limit. Somehow the maize and blue survived though, despite all of its noticeable shortcomings on display.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football comforting Virginia transfer Olusegun Oluwatimi in wake of shooting

A tragic shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three and injured another two hit close to home in Ann Arbor. The alleged shooter, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was a former walk-on in the Cavaliers football program, according to university president James Ryan. Jones is accused of fatally shooting three other members of the Virginia football team Sunday evening: linebacker D'Sean Perry and wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Emoni Bates torches Michigan, Hunter Dickinson gets last flex [Video]

How did Emoni Bates torch Michigan?Hunter Dickinson gets the final flex. If you happened to tune in for Friday night’s game between Michigan and Eastern Michigan, you got quite the treat to start off your weekend, as Hunter Dickinson and Emoni Bates put on a show. The Wolverines and Eagles went back and forth for 40 minutes, but Michigan had just a little more firepower down the stretch, and they were able to walk away with an 88-83 win at Little Caesars Arena. During the game, Bates torched the Wolverines repeatedly, but it was Dickinson who got the last flex.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy