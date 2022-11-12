Michigan high school football playoffs: Detroit Cass Tech tops Macomb Dakota in a rush, 35-21

All night long the Macomb Dakota defense had been keying in on Sean Hodges, and with good reason — the electric tailback scored three touchdowns and gained the tough yards for the Technicians all night.

But when it came to crunch time, Detroit Cass Tech quarterback Leeshaun Mumpfield faked the handoff to Hodges, who drew the defense into the middle of the line. Mumpfield found plenty of open space on the right side, and rambled into the end zone with the winning touchdown with 1:07 to play in Cass Tech’s 35-21 Division 1 regional victory at Dakota on Friday.

“I just knew they weren’t coming for me the whole game,” Mumpfield said. “That was a veteran play. We were powering the ball down their throat and I knew they weren’t going to account for me. It was a good pull and I scored.”

“That’s something we planned for,” said Hodges, who rushed for 300 yards on 27 carries. “If they’re keying on me, Leeshaun is going to do it. If they’re going after him, I’m gone, I’m going to score. We rely on each other.”

It was a showdown between two featured backs, Hodges and Dakota’s Joe Cacevic (159 yards), who each scored three times in the back-and-forth battle.

Both teams sported strong defenses, and it was a couple of tackles for losses on consecutive plays by Chase Parker and Rasean Randall that stalled a Dakota late possession and gave the ball back to Cass Tech to set up with game-winning drive.

Alex Graham put the exclamation point on the win by intercepting a desperation pass on fourth-and-25, and returning it 50 yards for a score with 34 seconds to play.

For the first time in five years, Cass Tech (9-3) advances to the Division 1 semifinals next weekend, against the winner of Saturday’s Novi Detroit Catholic Central-Belleville game. Despite being one of the state’s most successful programs in recent years, Dakota (11-1) hasn’t reached the state semifinal since its 2007 championship season.

Dakota’s three-game shutout streak lasted just two plays after Cass Tech first got the ball. That’s when Hodges broke through the right side of the line and romped 64 yards to the end zone for a 7-0 lead just 3:06 into the game. Hodges rattled off two long touchdowns in a similar manner in the Technicians’ first-round win at West Bloomfield.

Dakota answered with a five-play scoring drive covering 76 yards. Cacevic ran for an 8-yard touchdown on a sweep to the right. Cacevic set up the first-and-goal situation on the prior play by hitting a seam and bursting loose for a 58-yard gain.

Cass Tech got into the red zone on their next two possessions but big plays by the Dakota defense caused them to come up empty. On the first drive, but Jacob Leija picked off a would-be touchdown pass by stepping in front of Technicians receiver Kareen Sadler at the 1-yard-line. On the next drive, a screen pass from Mumpfield to Randall put the ball at the Dakota 9, but it was moved back to the 24 by a personal foul call. Cass lined up for a 41-yard field goal attempt, and faked the kick as Mumpfield threw a pass to Randall, but Alan Browning dropped him at the 21.

Buoyed by the momentum, Dakota drove 69 yards in 14 plays to take a 14-7 lead 31 seconds before the break. On third-and-8 from the Cass 9-yard-line, Cacevic was left uncovered out of the backfield and Ethan Hamby connected with him for a touchdown.

Cass Tech got the ball to begin the second half, and tied the game at 14 on a 13-yard run by Hodges. He also had a game-tying touchdown (21-21) with nine minutes remaining in the game, charging into the end zone untouched from 7 yards out.

“He’s a great back, the next Reggie Bush in my opinion, Mumpfield said. “I hope they give him an opportunity to play running back in college. All glory to him; he’s done a hell of a job for us this year. He’s been working and he’s been good the whole season. Shout-out to my line because they made it happen. If they don’t do that, there’s no him.”

“From my point of view, my o-line just did what they had to do,” Hodges said of his blockers. “I think this is one of the best games that they’ve had all year. They’ve been balling. This whole playoffs, they’ve done an excellent job.”

Cass Tech was 1-3 after the first four games of the year, but has been on amazing run as of late. The Technicians beat Detroit King in the PSL finals and downed Birmingham Brother Rice in the final week of the regular season just to earn a playoff berth.

Once in, Cass knocked off highly-rated West Bloomfield, got revenge on Southfield A&T before knocking off previously-unbeaten Dakota on Friday.

“It’s just a team effort,” Mumpfield said. “We suffered a lot of adversity, we had a lot of things going in our program. That’s why we’re a family. What we talk about in our circle stays in our circle. We’re going to drive, we’re going to excel, we’re going to improve — that’s what we did.”

“We knew that we were better than every team we played; we just needed to perform, and be a team,” Hodges said. “We’ve just got to rely on each other and make the plays, and that’s what we’ve been doing. That’s why we’re winning.”