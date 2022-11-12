Even a meteorologist thinks this weather is weird 🥶

Good morning, everyone. This is reporter (and resident weather nerd) Rachel Wegner, here with your Daily Briefing.

In true Nashville fashion, the weather has swung from unseasonably warm to unseasonably cold overnight. Some parts of Middle Tennessee may have even seen a bit of snow mixing in as temperatures took a nose-dive. Rain is forecasted to linger a bit as the remnants of Hurricane Nicole push things around.

But this is just the beginning of a big cooldown. Nashville is expected to have highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s through the weekend, with more chilly weather ahead next week.

How cold are we talking? Nashville plans to open the extreme cold weather overflow shelter Saturday night.

If this all seems a little weird to you, you're not alone. Even NWS Nashville Lead Forecaster Sam Shamburger seemed fascinated by the sudden turn in the weather.

"Very strange to be dealing with rain from a hurricane today and forecasting snow tonight," Shamburger tweeted Friday morning.

Read the rundown of what's ahead for weather, penned by yours truly.

📧 Get the news you care about most delivered straight to your inbox. Discover our full slate of newsletters today.