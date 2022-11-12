Friday's Scores

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PREP FOOTBALL=

IHSAA Regional Championships=

Class 6A=

Hamilton Southeastern 20, Westfield 0

Indpls Cathedral 14, Brownsburg 7

Class 5A=

Castle 31, Bloomington South 14

Ft. Wayne Snider 41, Mishawaka 27

Whiteland 49, Plainfield 14

Class 4A=

E. Central 35, Evansville Memorial 21

Indpls Roncalli 20, New Palestine 7

Kokomo 42, Columbia City 13

Class 3A=

Indpls Chatard 42, Yorktown 14

Monrovia 26, Owen Valley 21

Class 2A=

Evansville Mater Dei 35, Triton Central 28

Ft. Wayne Luers 35, Bluffton 6

Linton 60, Lapel 24

Class 1A=

Adams Central 35, Carroll (Flora) 0

N. Decatur 29, Sheridan 14

N. Judson 49, Indpls Park Tudor 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

