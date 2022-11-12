Friday's Scores

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Sunday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Bishop Stang took second behind Westin out of 24 teams at Gardner Golf Course in wet and muddy conditions to qualify for All-States. Andrew Caldera took 11th (17:59) to medal for the Spartans. Others who contributed were Andrew Weaver (17th; 18:22), Andrew Fortin (28th; 18:45), Jack Lucy (45th; 19:15), Conor Levesque (73rd; 20:21) and Dalton Baker (82nd; 20:37). “They gave great efforts and performances and I am so proud of this team,” said Bishop Stang coach Julie Isaksen.

ROCHESTER, MA ・ 6 HOURS AGO