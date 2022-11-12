ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

NHIAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Quarterfinal=

Bedford 7, Nashua North 0

Pinkerton 14, Bishop Guertin 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Standard-Times

SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Sunday, Nov. 13

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Sunday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Bishop Stang took second behind Westin out of 24 teams at Gardner Golf Course in wet and muddy conditions to qualify for All-States. Andrew Caldera took 11th (17:59) to medal for the Spartans. Others who contributed were Andrew Weaver (17th; 18:22), Andrew Fortin (28th; 18:45), Jack Lucy (45th; 19:15), Conor Levesque (73rd; 20:21) and Dalton Baker (82nd; 20:37). “They gave great efforts and performances and I am so proud of this team,” said Bishop Stang coach Julie Isaksen.
ROCHESTER, MA
WLNS

Play of the Week: Clairzio’s district title win

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Every Monday we tip our hat to a local athlete and our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week is coming from Friday night’s district championship game at East Lansing high school. The Trojans welcomed Portage Northern to town and after the Huskies scored to make it a three-point game Sophomore […]
LANSING, MI
The Standard-Times

Dartmouth volleyball reaches state semifinals for the first time in school history

DARTMOUTH — The only thing missing was the song "I'm So Excited" by The Pointer Sisters blaring over the loudspeakers at the Carlin Lynch Activity Center. A jubilant group of Dartmouth girls volleyball players were in a celebratory mood on Friday after notching a 3-0 win over Masconomet to reach the Final Four in the MIAA Div. 2 State Playoffs for the first time in school history.
DARTMOUTH, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy