ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Middletown 21, Hodgson Vo-Tech 14

Smyrna 40, Cape Henlopen 13

Sussex Central 35, Caesar Rodney 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Playoff football highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27

(WHTM) — High school football playoff action continues in Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with teams playing across the Midstate Friday and Saturday. Below is a complete list of highlights from all the games abc27 covered on Friday, November 11, 2022, after the show. You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 […]
abc27 News

#2 Manheim Central takes down #7 York Suburban in 4A Quarterfinals

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — (#2) Manheim Central beat (#7) York Suburban by a score of 63-14 in their 4A quarterfinal matchup on Friday, Nov. 11. (#2) Manheim Central will play (#3) Lampeter-Strasburg in the 4A semifinals. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg […]
MANHEIM, PA
CBS Baltimore

Big plays lift Morgan State past Delaware State 37-7

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Hosea Robinson returned a blocked punt for a touchdown, Carlvainsky Decius had a pick-6 and Devan Hebron recovered a fumble in the end zone to power Morgan State to a 37-7 win over Delaware State on Saturday.Robinson started the big plays by blocking Matt Noll's punt on the opening possession and taking it 26 yards to pay dirt.The Bears (4-7, 2-2 MEAC) fumbled the ball at their 29 early in the second quarter and the Hornets (5-5, 2-3) cashed in with a 12-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Henry to Bizzet Woodley for a 7-6 lead.A field goal put the Bears back on top and just before halftime Duce Taylor found Joseph Owumi for a 16-yard touchdown and a 16-7 lead.The 37-yard interception return in the third quarter and the fumble recovery early in the fourth wrapped it up for Morgan State.Delaware State was held to 81 yards of total offense despite running 64 plays and the two teams combined to go 6 of 28 on third down.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
BALTIMORE, MD
PennLive.com

Stone Saunders’ 5 first-half TDs fuel Bishop McDevitt’s District 3 playoff win over East Pennsboro

It may have just been the playoff opener, and there may be bigger hills to climb as Bishop McDevitt progresses deeper into the postseason. But as Stone Saunders and his Bishop McDevitt teammates showed on Friday night, this Crusader team is dangerous—and as Saunders noted after the win, the only team that might be able to beat them as they chase a state title is themselves.
WYNCOTE, PA
PennLive.com

3 Mid-Penn soccer teams now just a win away from state title appearances

A trio of Mid-Penn soccer teams Saturday moved to within a win of playing for a state title. On the girls’ side, Greencastle-Antrim knocked off Archbishop Wood to advance to the 3A semifinals. They will face Upper Perkiomen Tuesday for a chance to play in the state title game. Central Dauphin also advanced to the 4A semifinals with a win over North Allegheny. The Rams will play Owen J. Roberts Tuesday with a title trip on the line.
HARRISBURG, PA
d9and10sports.com

PIAA Releases Semifinal Sites for Volleyball, Soccer Tuesday

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. – The PIAA on Sunday released its semifinal sites for volleyball and boys’ and girls’ soccer. All contests will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 15. In Class 1A volleyball, it will be a District 9 vs. District 10 matchup for a berth in the state championship as D9 champ Oswayo Valley takes on D10 champ Maplewood at Warren Area High School at 7 p.m.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Shippensburg’s furious late rally falls short against Solanco in D3, 5A quarterfinal

EAST DUNMORE TOWNSHIP – A 21-point halftime deficit is difficult enough to recover from in any circumstance, let alone a District 3, Class 5A quarterfinal football game. But the Shippensburg football team fought back and fought back hard Saturday night against Solanco, the tournament’s undefeated top seed. The Greyhounds stormed back with 28 second half points and closed to within a touchdown with 3:52 remaining in regulation.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy