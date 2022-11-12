Job seekers, businesses invited to first Walk-in Watertown hiring event Wednesday

The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation Watertown Job Service will host its first Walk-in Watertown recruiting and hiring session from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The event will give job seekers the opportunity to visit, apply and possibly receive a confidential interview with one or more businesses at the Job Service office, 2001 9th Ave. S.W., Suite 200.

Job seekers should take a resume and be prepared to interview for open positions they might be interested in.

People needing help with a resume or cover letter before the event can call the Watertown Job Service office at 605-882-5131 to speak with a job advisor. To view open positions before the event, visit southdakotaworks.org.

Participating businesses can build brand awareness, find an untapped pool of qualified candidates, benefit from face-to-face interaction with potential employees and save time and money finding qualified employees, according to a news release.

"Walk-in Watertown" events will be hosted on the third Wednesday of every month and are available at no cost to businesses or those looking for jobs. The next scheduled event is Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Watertown Job Service office.