Boston tied the Record High Temperature on Saturday, reaching 76 degrees, tying the old record high set November 12, 1909. Providence came within one degree of tying the record of 75 set as well 113 years ago. Many other inland locations reached the mid, even some upper 70s! However, an area of Low Pressure is developing along a secondary cold front swinging through Sunday, that will bring some rain, particularly in the morning, Sunday. Highs will only be in the 50's.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO