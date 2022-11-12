Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Pontiac Avenue bridge replacement work progresses
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — There's big construction going on in Cranston as the Pontiac Avenue bridge is being replaced in a two-part project costing about $76 million. Peter Alviti, the director of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, said that Friday night’s rain didn’t set the project back.
Turnto10.com
Warwick addresses the decades long 'No Parking' sign issues
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The city of Warwick is finally taking action regarding legitimate versus fake "No Parking" signs, and even signs put up by the city that weren’t covered by ordinances. It’s a monumental task, addressing mostly roads adjacent to Narragansett Bay, where those not from those...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket man dies in Killingly crash
A Pawtucket man has died after a crash in Killingly, according to Connecticut State Police. A police report says Brian Carney, 64, crashed his motorcycle into the back of a pickup truck that was stopped at a red light on Route 6 at the intersection of Cucumber Hill Road on Saturday.
Turnto10.com
Fire spreads through Cranston home
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Flames spread through a home in Cranston on Monday morning. Nobody was injured in the fire at 22 Victory St. Investigators said the fire started on the first floor and spread to the second floor. The cause was under investigation.
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police investigate accidental death
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket police are investigating an accidental death in the city on Monday morning. Police say video surveillance footage shows a man in his 50s fall while apparently intoxicated in the area of Armistice Boulevard. No further information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed in the back in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A man was stabbed in the back in Fall River on Friday night, police said. Officers responded to Hope Street at about 9:20 p.m. to help a 31-year-old man with a stab wound. Police said an argument led up to the incident. The man...
Turnto10.com
Smithfield DPW collects old campaign signs to recycle
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — The Smithfield Department of Public Works collected campaign signs to be recycled on Saturday. The department held the drop-off to keep plastic and other materials out of landfills. Those interested in dropping items off to be properly recycled can reach out to the department at...
Turnto10.com
Morning wind and rain leads to a mild and sunny afternoon
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — It's a Weather Alert Day in Southern New England this morning as showers, some briefly heavy, and gusty winds will impact your early plans. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 11 am as winds in our southern areas could gust from 40-50 mph. Winds...
Turnto10.com
November 2022 features the most 70-degree days on record
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — With a high of 74 degrees on Saturday, just one degree shy of a new record, Providence has recorded seven days at or above 70 degrees for the month - which is a new record in and of itself. Temperatures will not be nearly as...
Turnto10.com
Record warmth going away, some rain Sunday, then colder week ahead
Boston tied the Record High Temperature on Saturday, reaching 76 degrees, tying the old record high set November 12, 1909. Providence came within one degree of tying the record of 75 set as well 113 years ago. Many other inland locations reached the mid, even some upper 70s! However, an area of Low Pressure is developing along a secondary cold front swinging through Sunday, that will bring some rain, particularly in the morning, Sunday. Highs will only be in the 50's.
Turnto10.com
South Kingstown tops North Kingstown for Division I boys soccer title
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — South Kingstown spoiled North Kingstown’s undefeated season as the Rebels defeated the Skippers, 3-1, on Sunday to win the Division I boys soccer state title at Cranston Stadium. South Kingstown took a 2-0 lead into halftime on a goal by Cody Granville in the...
Turnto10.com
Verdict delayed in suspended officer's trial
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A judge was expected to deliver a verdict Monday in the bench trial of a suspended Providence police officer accused of punching his former political opponent, but the hearing was moved to Wednesday. Jeann Lugo faces a simple assault charge. The alleged altercation happened on...
Turnto10.com
Christmas tree sellers across Southern New England prepare for holiday season
Christmas tree sellers across Southern New England are preparing for the busiest time of the year. Employees at Evergreen Tree & Landscape in Seekonk will be cutting down trees and bringing them into their sales lot the day after Thanksgiving. Despite this summer's drought, their trees fared well. "The trees...
Turnto10.com
Providence mayors past and present make 4 recommendations on schools to Smiley
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence mayors past and present on Monday outlined education recommendations for Mayor-elect Brett Smiley. Mayor Jorge Elorza, former Mayors Angel Taveras and Joseph Paolino Jr. met with Smiley at City Hall. The mayors made the following recommendations to the incoming mayor: address the management structure...
Turnto10.com
Fundraiser held for 1-year-old boy who suffered traumatic brain injury
GLOCESTER, R.I. (WJAR) — Dozens of friends and family members rallied around 1-year-old Odin Mello on Sunday. A fundraiser was held at Hill’s Tavern & Grill in Chepachet for Mello, who suffered a traumatic brain injury after he was allegedly abused in Lincoln. Mello is out of the...
Turnto10.com
Westerly falls short to Smithfield in Division II semifinal
(WJAR) — Westerly travelled to St. Raphael Academy for a Division II semifinal matchup on Friday. The Bulldogs would fall short, losing to the Saints in a final score of 19-7. St. Raphael Academy will now head to their second Division II Super Bowl game.
Turnto10.com
Chariho wins back-to-back Division II boys soccer state titles
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Chariho won its second straight Division II boys soccer state title on Sunday with a 2-1 victory over Coventry at Cranston Stadium. Ethan Knowles scored the game-winning goal for Chariho in the 44th minute and goalie Drew DeNoncour preserved the win with a huge save in the final seconds. DeNoncour was the game’s MVP.
Turnto10.com
Dartmouth high schooler with autism nails half-court buzzer-beater
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — A Dartmouth high schooler with autism has gone viral, featured as one of the top 10 plays on ESPN SportsCenter. Dartmouth junior Austin Santos would prefer not to be in the limelight. “I just like to play basketball," Austin told Sports Team 10. But he...
