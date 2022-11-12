Read full article on original website
The 2022 NBA season is still young, but former Iowa Hawkeye Keegan Murray is getting some attention from his opponents already. Last night, he and the team that drafted him -- the Sacramento Kings -- took on the dynastic Golden State Warriors. In that game, Murray finished third on the Kings in scoring with 21, grabbed four rebounds, and stole the ball three times, all while shooting 8-15 from the floor and five of nine from three. The Kings won 122-115.
Being a former student of the University of Northern Iowa, I remember hearing a lot about the fact that there was no nursing program -- mostly because I had friends that wanted to attend UNI but had to attend Allen College in Waterloo in order to get the required learning they needed to become a nurse. I also know quite a few people who went to Hawkeye Community College instead of UNI for that very reason.
Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
The top Powerball prize has now reached a whopping $1.9 billion. It's no surprise at the sheer amount of people who have decided to spend the $3 to enter in on the gargantuan prize. A group of those people all happen to work at Hall & Hall Engineers Inc. in...
It seems that over the last 10 or so days, everyone in Iowa, and most of America, have had Powerball fever. With a jackpot that reached a record-shattering $2+ billion ($2.04 to be specific), it's easy to see why. As far as the winner of the record-breaking bucks, we reported...
klkntv.com
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
Who would you want to play you in a biopic-the big screen story of your life? It's something we've all pondered a time or two in our lives, especially in the last several years with the genre being on the upswing. But we've also likely daydreamed about our favorite celebrities playing our other favorite celebrities.
KCRG.com
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Our cold and gray weather pattern continues this morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 20s. There are even a few flurries outside the window to start our Saturday. Cold temperatures will stick around this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 30s along with isolated flurries and a mostly cloudy sky. Tonight’s temperatures are also going to be cold in the teens and 20s.
KCRG.com
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The work week starts off quietly, but the chance for accumulating snow arrives soon after. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight into Monday, with lows in the low 20s and highs in the upper 30s. A little bit of light snow could clip the northwest zone in the afternoon, but most of the activity should hold off until later.
A traveling display currently in Waverly, Iowa may be the most comprehensive collection of every era of United States soldiers. For this Veteran's Day, Frank Wilkens will have his display set up at the Waverly Area Veteran's Post until noon, showing what gear every soldier from World War I all the way through the years to today.
One of Waterloo's oldest restaurants has had a rough couple of weeks. We reported in late October that on the last Sunday of the month, the eatery D+K Hickory House went up in flames. The building located on 315 Park Rd in Waterloo was set on fire and officials are still trying to make sense of what happened.
kchanews.com
While colder temps are being experienced in north Iowa, there hasn’t been any snow….yet. Still, Pete Hjelmstad with the Mason City District office of the Iowa DOT says there are times when crews might need to treat roads, even in the absence of snow. When the snow does...
We finally have details about where a Waterloo favorite will be located. The business has been quiet over the past few weeks. Last month, the staff behind Incredible India Restaurant shared that they would be relocating in a Facebook post. Now, the eatery has a new location and is supposed to be open for business this week.
Last week we showed you an accident between a car and farm equipment that thankfully looked worse than it actually was. Story County Deputies responded to a road accident involving a vehicle and farm equipment. As you can see in the photos, one of the spikes on the equipment, lodged into the windshield of the car.
The Country Music Awards show aired on ABC last night and it's one of the most exciting days in country music. The event is full of the biggest stars in country music and it's where the lights shine the brightest on country music. Between the award winners and performances, it...
KCRG.com
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are still asking for public help after a 30-year-old man went missing several weeks ago. Police say Jonathan Henry Esparza was last seen leaving his residence on the way to visit a friend’s house on October 20th, 2022. On November 11th, New Hampton...
KCRG.com
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that the administrative recounts his office requested have been completed following county issues with reporting on election night. According to the Secretary of State, there were approximately 2,000 uncounted ballots in Warren County and approximately 800 in Des...
cbs2iowa.com
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Three people were injured in a crash on I-380 early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The crash occurred between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits on I-380 southbound around 2 am. Lanes of southbound traffic are blocked this morning as police...
KOEL 950 AM
Waterloo, IA
