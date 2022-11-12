ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

KOEL 950 AM

Four-Time NBA Champion Has High Praise for Keegan Murray [VIDEO]

The 2022 NBA season is still young, but former Iowa Hawkeye Keegan Murray is getting some attention from his opponents already. Last night, he and the team that drafted him -- the Sacramento Kings -- took on the dynastic Golden State Warriors. In that game, Murray finished third on the Kings in scoring with 21, grabbed four rebounds, and stole the ball three times, all while shooting 8-15 from the floor and five of nine from three. The Kings won 122-115.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

UNI Doing Its Part to Combat Iowa’s Nursing Shortage

Being a former student of the University of Northern Iowa, I remember hearing a lot about the fact that there was no nursing program -- mostly because I had friends that wanted to attend UNI but had to attend Allen College in Waterloo in order to get the required learning they needed to become a nurse. I also know quite a few people who went to Hawkeye Community College instead of UNI for that very reason.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
97X

The 61 Drive In Theatre Needs Your Help Iowa!

Over the last few years, drive-in theaters have become very popular again. The first one I ever visited was 61 Drive In Theater just South of Maquoketa. It was a fantastic experience, and I have been back multiple times, but now this drive-In needs our help!. How You Can Help.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week

Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most

Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Star Has Thoughts on Famous Doppleganger, Potential Biopic

Who would you want to play you in a biopic-the big screen story of your life? It's something we've all pondered a time or two in our lives, especially in the last several years with the genre being on the upswing. But we've also likely daydreamed about our favorite celebrities playing our other favorite celebrities.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

A wintry start to the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Our cold and gray weather pattern continues this morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 20s. There are even a few flurries outside the window to start our Saturday. Cold temperatures will stick around this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 30s along with isolated flurries and a mostly cloudy sky. Tonight’s temperatures are also going to be cold in the teens and 20s.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Monday mostly quiet before light snow chance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The work week starts off quietly, but the chance for accumulating snow arrives soon after. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight into Monday, with lows in the low 20s and highs in the upper 30s. A little bit of light snow could clip the northwest zone in the afternoon, but most of the activity should hold off until later.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Beloved Waterloo Restaurant Bids Goodbye…For Now

One of Waterloo's oldest restaurants has had a rough couple of weeks. We reported in late October that on the last Sunday of the month, the eatery D+K Hickory House went up in flames. The building located on 315 Park Rd in Waterloo was set on fire and officials are still trying to make sense of what happened.
WATERLOO, IA
kchanews.com

North Iowa Roads Could Get Brined Even in Absence of Snow

While colder temps are being experienced in north Iowa, there hasn’t been any snow….yet. Still, Pete Hjelmstad with the Mason City District office of the Iowa DOT says there are times when crews might need to treat roads, even in the absence of snow. When the snow does...
MASON CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo Eatery Opens New Location

We finally have details about where a Waterloo favorite will be located. The business has been quiet over the past few weeks. Last month, the staff behind Incredible India Restaurant shared that they would be relocating in a Facebook post. Now, the eatery has a new location and is supposed to be open for business this week.
WATERLOO, IA
104.5 KDAT

Did You Catch This Little Bit of Iowa At The CMA Awards?

The Country Music Awards show aired on ABC last night and it's one of the most exciting days in country music. The event is full of the biggest stars in country music and it's where the lights shine the brightest on country music. Between the award winners and performances, it...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Police find vehicle of missing New Hampton man

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are still asking for public help after a 30-year-old man went missing several weeks ago. Police say Jonathan Henry Esparza was last seen leaving his residence on the way to visit a friend’s house on October 20th, 2022. On November 11th, New Hampton...
NEW HAMPTON, IA
Waterloo, IA

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
