Vienna, WV

WTAP

Vienna City Council gets earful during public comment on Jackson Park

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - It was an OVER-capacity crowd packing the Vienna City Council as parents and children crammed into the council chambers Thursday evening. The public forum comment section had attracted a reported more than 135 people to speak on the topic of baseball vs. soccer fields. After a...
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A call came in of a structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane around 12 AM Saturday. What has been released to us at this point, is a call came into the 911 dispatch center of a garage fire. The fire was on the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg holds annual Veterans Day parade

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Even with a rainy start, people in Parkersburg came out to enjoy the annual Veterans Day parade Saturday. Originally scheduled for Friday, Veterans Day, the parade was postponed due to the inclement weather. The parade started at 10 AM at Parkersburg High School. Cars and trucks...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF

Lane Closure on WV 2 to Begin Monday

TYLER COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A portion of WV 2, at milepost 10.08, will be restricted from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 14. The disruption is for gas line maintenance. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays. Emergency vehicles...
TYLER COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg native, Lyons out at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE - West Virginia University has confirmed that it Shane Lyons is out as Athletic Director and Associate Vice President of the school. In a news release Monday, November 14, 2022, school president Gordon Gee says the school is moving quickly to name a new AD.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTAP

Two inches of rain fell in Parkersburg on Friday

WOOD COUNTY, W.VA. (WTAP) - Rain on Friday caused some flooding in the Mid-Ohio Valley. The Wood County Sheriff says there was a water rescue on Chesterville Road in Mineral Wells. The area near the Mineral Wells fairgrounds is also flooded. There was a car wreck on mile marker 173...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia police looking for grand larceny suspect

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK)—The Ravenswood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect. Ravenswood PD says the person in the photo below is a person of interest in a grand larceny investigation. Anyone with information about this person’s identity should contact the Ravenswood Police Department at 304-273-3500.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WTAP

Veterans come together at VFW to celebrate Veterans Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With today being Veterans Day, some in Parkersburg are wanting to come together to enjoy the day at the VFW. Veterans are getting the chance to eat and bond over service. At the VFW, members of different military branches celebrated the day. Veterans at the event...
PARKERSBURG, WV
High School Football PRO

Parkersburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clay-Battelle Middle-High school football team will have a game with Williamstown High School on November 12, 2022, 10:30:00.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Doddridge, and Kanawha will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for soliciting a minor

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Parkersburg for soliciting a minor on Monday. Parkersburg Police say that 29-year-old Ryan Sullivan was arrested for soliciting a minor via a computer and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.\ Parkersburg PD says Sullivan used an electronic device to speak with a […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Vehicle caught on fire on Interstate 77

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 77 just south of the bridge to Marietta was called in around 3:45 P.M. on Sunday, according to 911 dispatchers. Williamstown Fire Department responded to the call, and officials say the fire has been put out. Williamstown Police and the Sheriff’s...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Local law enforcement warns public about scam

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam multiple locals have fallen victim to. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said of the scam, “It really bothers me because they’re preying on some of our older folks in the community, who really get nervous when they think that they’ve done something wrong.”
WOOD COUNTY, WV

