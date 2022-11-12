Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTAP
Vienna City Council gets earful during public comment on Jackson Park
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - It was an OVER-capacity crowd packing the Vienna City Council as parents and children crammed into the council chambers Thursday evening. The public forum comment section had attracted a reported more than 135 people to speak on the topic of baseball vs. soccer fields. After a...
WTAP
Structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A call came in of a structure fire on the 900 block of Garrison Lane around 12 AM Saturday. What has been released to us at this point, is a call came into the 911 dispatch center of a garage fire. The fire was on the...
WTAP
Parkersburg Academy students spread Thanksgiving spirit throughout the community
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For 10 years now Parkersburg Academy has helped give back to families in need throughout the community. Tuesday the students set out bags across different communities to help collect Thanksgiving food items. Sunday morning they went back to collect the bags and started sorting all of the food they collected.
WTAP
Parkersburg holds annual Veterans Day parade
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Even with a rainy start, people in Parkersburg came out to enjoy the annual Veterans Day parade Saturday. Originally scheduled for Friday, Veterans Day, the parade was postponed due to the inclement weather. The parade started at 10 AM at Parkersburg High School. Cars and trucks...
Mason County, West Virginia, breaks ground on new veterans memorial
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – It was a very special day in Mason County on Thursday as officials broke ground on a memorial to honor the county’s veterans. Those who have been working hard to raise money to build the monument were able to celebrate its ground breaking, today, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Wahama […]
WTRF
Lane Closure on WV 2 to Begin Monday
TYLER COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A portion of WV 2, at milepost 10.08, will be restricted from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 14. The disruption is for gas line maintenance. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays. Emergency vehicles...
WTAP
Parkersburg native, Lyons out at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE - West Virginia University has confirmed that it Shane Lyons is out as Athletic Director and Associate Vice President of the school. In a news release Monday, November 14, 2022, school president Gordon Gee says the school is moving quickly to name a new AD.
WTAP
Two inches of rain fell in Parkersburg on Friday
WOOD COUNTY, W.VA. (WTAP) - Rain on Friday caused some flooding in the Mid-Ohio Valley. The Wood County Sheriff says there was a water rescue on Chesterville Road in Mineral Wells. The area near the Mineral Wells fairgrounds is also flooded. There was a car wreck on mile marker 173...
Four buildings destroyed, no injuries in New Martinsville fire
UPDATE (5:00 p.m.): Officials say that four buildings are total losses. These include Riggenbach Tile and Carpet’s store, their warehouse and the office of Dr. Benjamin J. Kocher, D.D.S. The call for a fire came in at around 10:10 a.m. Thursday morning. No one was injured, and those who worked at the dentist’s office were […]
WOUB
Here are the unofficial 2022 general election results for Meigs County
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – Here are the unofficial results for contested races and local issues in Meigs County. Republican Zachary B. Manuel earned a position as County Commissioner, with 70.12% of the vote. Runner-up James E. Keesee earned 29.88% of the vote. Voters in Meigs County approved a...
West Virginia police looking for grand larceny suspect
RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK)—The Ravenswood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect. Ravenswood PD says the person in the photo below is a person of interest in a grand larceny investigation. Anyone with information about this person’s identity should contact the Ravenswood Police Department at 304-273-3500.
WTRF
Three men sentenced to West Virginia Penitentiary for felony offenses in Marshall County
Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestraro announced on Facebook Wednesday that three individuals were sentenced in the Circuit Court of Marshall County, West Virginia on Monday November 7 for felony convictions before the Honorable David W. Hummel, Jr. David Michael Ralbusky, 41, of Moundsville was sentenced to the West Virginia...
WTAP
Veterans come together at VFW to celebrate Veterans Day
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With today being Veterans Day, some in Parkersburg are wanting to come together to enjoy the day at the VFW. Veterans are getting the chance to eat and bond over service. At the VFW, members of different military branches celebrated the day. Veterans at the event...
Parkersburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Parkersburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clay-Battelle Middle-High school football team will have a game with Williamstown High School on November 12, 2022, 10:30:00.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston, Doddridge, and Kanawha will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
West Virginia man arrested for soliciting a minor
PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Parkersburg for soliciting a minor on Monday. Parkersburg Police say that 29-year-old Ryan Sullivan was arrested for soliciting a minor via a computer and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.\ Parkersburg PD says Sullivan used an electronic device to speak with a […]
Tractor-trailer crash closes road in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer crash in Mason County has had Route 2 shut down for nearly six hours. According to Mason County dispatchers, the crash happened shortly after noon when a tractor trailer blew a tire on Rout 2 just north of Glenwood. Dispatch says the driver then lost control causing the […]
WTAP
Vehicle caught on fire on Interstate 77
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A vehicle fire on Interstate 77 just south of the bridge to Marietta was called in around 3:45 P.M. on Sunday, according to 911 dispatchers. Williamstown Fire Department responded to the call, and officials say the fire has been put out. Williamstown Police and the Sheriff’s...
WTAP
Local law enforcement warns public about scam
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam multiple locals have fallen victim to. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said of the scam, “It really bothers me because they’re preying on some of our older folks in the community, who really get nervous when they think that they’ve done something wrong.”
WTAP
A two-car crash on the 500 block of Division Street occurred in Parkersburg Thursday morning
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-car crash occurred on the 500 block of Division St. in Parkersburg Thursday morning. The call for the crash came in at 8:19 am. The Silver Ford Sedan traveling to Downtown Parkersburg went left of center into oncoming traffic and struck a Toyota 4Runner. The...
