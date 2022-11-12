Read full article on original website
Residents return after more Daytona Beach Shores condos checked for structural concerns
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — People at Central Florida’s coast are continuing to get back on their feet following the impact of Hurricane Nicole. Many people at the beaches were forced out of their homes when Nicole hit. After some buildings in the Daytona Beach Shores area were evacuated...
WESH
FEMA disaster recovery centers reopening in Central Florida following Nicole
Central Florida — ABOVE: Take a look at some of today's headlines. The Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster recovery centers are beginning to reopen in different counties after closing due to Nicole. Find information below about the locations and times of the FEMA centers reopening. Volusia County. Volusia County...
click orlando
Flagler officials, FEMA to discuss possible federal disaster relief after Hurricane Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County emergency management officials will meet with members of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Monday to determine if the county meets the criteria federal disaster declaration after Hurricane Nicole, county officials announced. “This is a very...
mynews13.com
Owners of condemned Volusia County condos hope for a speedy storm solution
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Before Hurricane Ian hit Florida in late September, Las Brisas board member Curt Lentz says the condominium association had already been pushing for the construction of a protective seawall. What You Need To Know. The land around the Las Brisas condominium complex in New...
S.R. A1A reopens after facing damage from Nicole
State Road A1A was reopened today after FDOT completed emergency repairs. The road was damaged by Hurricane Nicole.
WESH
Ormond Beach home catches on fire, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday night, crews responded to a fire in Ormond Beach. Ormond Beach officials say a fire started in a carport shed at a home on Green Forest Drive, then spread to two vehicles in the carport and extended into a residence. Fire crews were...
fox35orlando.com
Hotels, condos damaged by Hurricane Nicole will have to hire own structural engineers
Hotels, condos damaged by Hurricane Nicole will have to hire own structural engineers. As many in Volusia County wonder about the future of their homes and business following the destruction left behind by Hurricane Nicole, officials said it will be up to a collaboration of structural engineers and government agencies to determine how, when, and where to rebuild.
Homeowner, 6 dogs escape electrical house fire in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters in Daytona Beach responded to a raging house fire Sunday morning. Crews were called around 6:39 a.m. for reports of an active fire at a home on Garden Street. When firefighters arrived, they found an active blaze at the single-story house. The front half...
Bay News 9
Some Daytona Beach Shores buildings deemed safe, while many are still being evaluated after Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Some Daytona Beach Shores structures have been deemed safe for residents to re-enter after Hurricane Nicole, while many buildings are still being evaluated. What You Need To Know. Damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole is still being evaluated in Volusia County. Some Daytona Beach...
fox35orlando.com
Warning for Volusia residents after Nicole: 'Stay away from the beach!'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Volusia County officials are warning those who are curious about the damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole: Stay away from the beach!. "While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place," officials said. "Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy. Right now, the ocean is plagued with debris and contaminants that can cause serious harm."
fox35orlando.com
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole. In addition to collapsed buildings, eroded beaches, downed trees, and flooded roadways, the power of Hurricane Nicole also pushed up several feet of sand onto the coast, covering some streets and homes in massive amounts of sand. In...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County pumps Marineland Acres drainage system
Flagler County Engineering Department arranged to pump Marineland Acres drainage system, which includes the Sea Colony area, pre-Hurricane Nicole, and began the operation as soon as weather conditions became safe enough to begin operations Thursday. The pond water elevation level has been dropped by 4 feet — and the roadway system by a foot and a half.
Bay News 9
'We feel fortunate': Daytona Beach Boardwalk business describes the aftermath of Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As cleanup efforts continue in Volusia County, Daytona Beach businesses are feeling the impacts of the two storms that made landfall within weeks of each other. What You Need To Know. Tropical systems and damage have made a lack of visitors evident along the Daytona...
click orlando
Lake County residents spared high flood levels of Ian after Hurricane Nicole ran through
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Friday, homeowners and businesses along the St. John’s River in Astor said they are thankful water levels this week didn’t reach as high as levels during Hurricane Ian. Officials said the St. John’s River reached its major flood stage of 4 feet late...
WESH
DeSantis stops in Volusia County to survey damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Newly reelected Gov. Ron DeSantis toured some of the damage Friday in Volusia County. He wanted to meet with residents and get a better understanding of the destruction. DeSantis went to Wilbur-By-The-Sea. He also toured the property near the seven-story Pirate's Cove condos in Daytona...
Tropical Storm Nicole: 49 beachfront buildings considered unsafe in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Strong winds, high tides, floods and more have come through Volusia County during Tropical Storm Nicole. Volusia County has seen sustained winds and gusts of about 70 mph in some parts, according to a news release. Even though Nicole has come and gone through, there are still plenty of dangers. Some properties are at risk of collapse, while roads are flooded.
WESH
67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake
DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
‘We didn’t think it would be this bad’: Beachfront homes in small Florida community washed away by Hurricane Nicole
CNN — Trip Valigorsky’s beachfront home in a tight-knit community in Volusia County, Florida had been in his family for nearly 15 years before it was washed away this week, as the dangerous storm surge and powerful winds caused by Hurricane Nicole swept across Florida. “This home was...
click orlando
Flagler Beach rescue crews save flood victims from impacts of Nicole
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler Beach fire crews managed to rescue 22 people and four pets from rapidly rising flood waters Thursday afternoon as the city continued to suffer from the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, according to the Flagler Beach Fire Department. Nicole hit Florida’s east coast early...
click orlando
2 electrocuted in Orange County during Hurricane Nicole were twin siblings
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman who were electrocuted in Orange County during Hurricane Nicole were twin siblings, according to a GoFundMe account. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the two encountered a downed power line in Conway during the storm on Thursday. [TRENDING: Florida flight...
