Ormond Beach, FL

WESH

Ormond Beach home catches on fire, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday night, crews responded to a fire in Ormond Beach. Ormond Beach officials say a fire started in a carport shed at a home on Green Forest Drive, then spread to two vehicles in the carport and extended into a residence. Fire crews were...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hotels, condos damaged by Hurricane Nicole will have to hire own structural engineers

Hotels, condos damaged by Hurricane Nicole will have to hire own structural engineers. As many in Volusia County wonder about the future of their homes and business following the destruction left behind by Hurricane Nicole, officials said it will be up to a collaboration of structural engineers and government agencies to determine how, when, and where to rebuild.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Warning for Volusia residents after Nicole: 'Stay away from the beach!'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Volusia County officials are warning those who are curious about the damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole: Stay away from the beach!. "While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place," officials said. "Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy. Right now, the ocean is plagued with debris and contaminants that can cause serious harm."
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County pumps Marineland Acres drainage system

Flagler County Engineering Department arranged to pump Marineland Acres drainage system, which includes the Sea Colony area, pre-Hurricane Nicole, and began the operation as soon as weather conditions became safe enough to begin operations Thursday. The pond water elevation level has been dropped by 4 feet — and the roadway system by a foot and a half.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

DeSantis stops in Volusia County to survey damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Newly reelected Gov. Ron DeSantis toured some of the damage Friday in Volusia County. He wanted to meet with residents and get a better understanding of the destruction. DeSantis went to Wilbur-By-The-Sea. He also toured the property near the seven-story Pirate's Cove condos in Daytona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tropical Storm Nicole: 49 beachfront buildings considered unsafe in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Strong winds, high tides, floods and more have come through Volusia County during Tropical Storm Nicole. Volusia County has seen sustained winds and gusts of about 70 mph in some parts, according to a news release. Even though Nicole has come and gone through, there are still plenty of dangers. Some properties are at risk of collapse, while roads are flooded.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake

DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Flagler Beach rescue crews save flood victims from impacts of Nicole

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler Beach fire crews managed to rescue 22 people and four pets from rapidly rising flood waters Thursday afternoon as the city continued to suffer from the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, according to the Flagler Beach Fire Department. Nicole hit Florida’s east coast early...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL

