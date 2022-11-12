ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

semoball.com

Young SEMO QB, defense lead Redhawk rally

The future at the quarterback position for Southeast Missouri State is without question in the hands (and arm) of sophomore Paxton DeLaurent. However, in Saturday’s 31-7 win at Eastern Illinois, freshman Patrick Heitert had an impressive enough collegiate debut that the immediate future may be pretty good in HIS hands.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

Earley making most of opportunity - early - with Redhawk hoops

Southeast Missouri State junior forward Josh Earley hasn’t spent much time actually playing on a basketball court in recent seasons, so when the Redhawks signed the 6-foot-7 athlete last spring, it was a legitimate question to wonder just how good the transfer from Tulsa University could be for SEMO.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

SEMO FB coaches playing vital, if not ambiguous roles in 'Hawk success

Ninth-year Southeast Missouri State football coach Tom Matukewicz would more than likely dispute that there is a downside to achieving success as a football program, however, if there are any negatives to winning a lot of games, one could be that it results in other programs stealing the Redhawk assistant coaches on an annual basis.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

Saxony Lutheran soccer earns trip to final four with win over Principia

ST. LOUIS — Saxony Lutheran used an early goal to beat Principia 1-0 in the MSHSAA Class 2 state quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at Principia High School to advance to the final four. Senior Max Richey scored the eventual game-winner just nine minutes into the first half and the Crusaders...
JACKSON, MO
semoball.com

NMCC turns over chance at district title

NEW MADRID – A pair of early turnovers led to a hole the New Madrid County Central Eagles couldn’t dig out of Friday night, falling to Lift for Life Academy 66-26 in the Class 2, District 1 championship game. “We just didn’t play like us,” Eagles head coach...
NEW MADRID, MO
mymoinfo.com

Record Snowfall In The Area

(Farmington) Missourians woke up Saturday morning to an early snowfall. Jared Maples is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the snowfall amounts were pretty significant in some area. The old saying is, “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri, hang around, it’ll change.”...
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Missouri droughts impact on commercial navigation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Recent rains have the Mississippi River rising. The river in Cape Girardeau topped 10 feet on Thursday, November 10, that marks the first time the river in Cape Girardeau has been above 10 feet since late September. Current predictions have the river in Cape Girardeau...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Staying far below average for some time (11/12/22)

And just like that, there’s a chill in the air as much of the area saw some light snow and flurries on Saturday. Some locally higher amounts of snow fell off to the northwest and to the northeast where some recorded 6″+ of snow. However, back near Cape Girardeau most reports were of half an inch if not less.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Kait 8

Missouri man killed in multi-vehicle crash

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - An 88-year-old Matthews man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Monday, Nov. 7, Howard Melton was heading east on Highway 61 in Matthews in a 2001 Ford Ranger when he struck the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by 69-year-old Patricia Leach-Nelson of Lilbourn.
MATTHEWS, MO
khqa.com

Humane Society of Missouri rescues 'starving dogs'

ST. LOUIS (KHQA) — Acting on a tip from a concerned citizen, the Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued "nine starving dogs" from a property in Farmington, Missouri. The animal-rescue and disaster team said the animals were severely emaciated and suffering from skin...
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Crews respond to early morning crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of a pickup truck was not feeling well when his vehicle got too close to the edge of a curve.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
Oxford Eagle

Oxford man charged with molestation

On October 26th, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report of a sexual assault of a minor that occurred multiple years ago. After investigation, Kevin Hilliard, 44 of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Molesting – Touching a Child for Lustful Purpose. Hilliard was taken before a Lafayette...
OXFORD, MS
republicmonitor.com

Two men arrested in connection with police hit-and-run

Two men were arrested in connection with a hit-and-run with the police in early October. Through a continued investigation and with the assistance of the Cape Girardeau Police Department and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested two suspects from an incident occurring in Perry County on October 5, 2022.
PERRY COUNTY, MO

