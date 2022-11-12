Read full article on original website
semoball.com
Young SEMO QB, defense lead Redhawk rally
The future at the quarterback position for Southeast Missouri State is without question in the hands (and arm) of sophomore Paxton DeLaurent. However, in Saturday’s 31-7 win at Eastern Illinois, freshman Patrick Heitert had an impressive enough collegiate debut that the immediate future may be pretty good in HIS hands.
semoball.com
Earley making most of opportunity - early - with Redhawk hoops
Southeast Missouri State junior forward Josh Earley hasn’t spent much time actually playing on a basketball court in recent seasons, so when the Redhawks signed the 6-foot-7 athlete last spring, it was a legitimate question to wonder just how good the transfer from Tulsa University could be for SEMO.
semoball.com
SEMO FB coaches playing vital, if not ambiguous roles in 'Hawk success
Ninth-year Southeast Missouri State football coach Tom Matukewicz would more than likely dispute that there is a downside to achieving success as a football program, however, if there are any negatives to winning a lot of games, one could be that it results in other programs stealing the Redhawk assistant coaches on an annual basis.
semoball.com
Saxony Lutheran soccer earns trip to final four with win over Principia
ST. LOUIS — Saxony Lutheran used an early goal to beat Principia 1-0 in the MSHSAA Class 2 state quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at Principia High School to advance to the final four. Senior Max Richey scored the eventual game-winner just nine minutes into the first half and the Crusaders...
semoball.com
NMCC turns over chance at district title
NEW MADRID – A pair of early turnovers led to a hole the New Madrid County Central Eagles couldn’t dig out of Friday night, falling to Lift for Life Academy 66-26 in the Class 2, District 1 championship game. “We just didn’t play like us,” Eagles head coach...
mymoinfo.com
Record Snowfall In The Area
(Farmington) Missourians woke up Saturday morning to an early snowfall. Jared Maples is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says the snowfall amounts were pretty significant in some area. The old saying is, “If you don’t like the weather in Missouri, hang around, it’ll change.”...
KFVS12
Missouri droughts impact on commercial navigation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Recent rains have the Mississippi River rising. The river in Cape Girardeau topped 10 feet on Thursday, November 10, that marks the first time the river in Cape Girardeau has been above 10 feet since late September. Current predictions have the river in Cape Girardeau...
KFVS12
First Alert: Up to 3″ of snow reported, leading into chilly day and coldest night of fall
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An upper disturbance moving over the region early this morning was bringing a swatch of rain, sleet and snow. Mostly melting as it hits the warm ground, but up to 3″ has been reported on raised surfaces, so some slick spots are certainly possible especially on bridges and overpasses.
Mississippi murder suspect captured in Memphis by US Marshals
A Mississippi man wanted in connection with conspiracy to commit murder was captured in Memphis and taken into custody. Stanley Self, 23, of Memphis, who was wanted by the Drew, Mississippi, Police Department was captured by the U.S. Marshals Tuesday. Self also had a Felony Evading Arrest warrant out of...
kbsi23.com
Staying far below average for some time (11/12/22)
And just like that, there’s a chill in the air as much of the area saw some light snow and flurries on Saturday. Some locally higher amounts of snow fell off to the northwest and to the northeast where some recorded 6″+ of snow. However, back near Cape Girardeau most reports were of half an inch if not less.
Oxford man discovers rare Ice Age fossil in Mississippi River sandbar
An Oxford man recently unearthed a rare fossil of an Ice Age lion in an exposed sandbar on the Mississippi River. Wiley Prewitt, of Oxford, was exploring a sandbar near Rosedale on Oct. 26 when he saw something black with teeth in the gravel. “I could tell from the teeth...
Kait 8
Missouri man killed in multi-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - An 88-year-old Matthews man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Monday, Nov. 7, Howard Melton was heading east on Highway 61 in Matthews in a 2001 Ford Ranger when he struck the rear of a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by 69-year-old Patricia Leach-Nelson of Lilbourn.
North Mississippi neighbors ‘Smile Again’ with free dental care thanks to DeSoto County Dream Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Folks in North Mississippi have big smiles after a free dental event Friday. ‘Smile Again’ was hosted by the DeSoto County Dream Center at Advanced Dental Implants and TMJ Center. “The DeSoto Co. Dream Center is a nonprofit here in DeSoto County. We are...
khqa.com
Humane Society of Missouri rescues 'starving dogs'
ST. LOUIS (KHQA) — Acting on a tip from a concerned citizen, the Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued "nine starving dogs" from a property in Farmington, Missouri. The animal-rescue and disaster team said the animals were severely emaciated and suffering from skin...
Mississippi officials: ‘gas station drugs’ still major danger to community
A new phenomena of “gas station drugs” is sweeping the nation. They’re perfectly legal and openly available. They go by exotic names like Tiana and ZaZa Red. There is no age restriction — anyone can walk in and buy them at the corner store or neighborhood gas station.
KFVS12
Crews respond to early morning crash
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of a pickup truck was not feeling well when his vehicle got too close to the edge of a curve.
DeSoto County to spend millions to fix traffic jam on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It will take hundreds of millions of dollars to clear out the traffic clog on I-55 in DeSoto county. And County leaders are doing their best to get the state and Feds to foot the bill. As FOX13 found out, not just for economic reasons but...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford man charged with molestation
On October 26th, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report of a sexual assault of a minor that occurred multiple years ago. After investigation, Kevin Hilliard, 44 of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Molesting – Touching a Child for Lustful Purpose. Hilliard was taken before a Lafayette...
republicmonitor.com
Two men arrested in connection with police hit-and-run
Two men were arrested in connection with a hit-and-run with the police in early October. Through a continued investigation and with the assistance of the Cape Girardeau Police Department and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested two suspects from an incident occurring in Perry County on October 5, 2022.
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette County Fire Department responds to structure fire on County Road 197
Lafayette County 911 dispatched LCFD to Highway 6 West and the area of the Lafayette/Panola County Line for a trailer that was on fire at 1:44 a.m. on Saturday. Lafayette County 911 updated units while in route that the fire was located at 43 County Road 197 and was a mobile home that was fully involved.
