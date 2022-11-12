Read full article on original website
Thousands of Aggies gathered at Ring Day
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Rain or shine, Aggies always show up for their Ring Day. That held true on Friday when more than 15,000 people attended the event. Texas A&M University is known for giving out Aggie gold to students who pass enough hours in the curriculum. Although weather wasn’t necessarily in their favor on Friday, it couldn’t dampen the mood.
Art Adamson Preview: Jay Holmes
Texas A&M men's swimming coach Jay Holmes previews this week's Art Adamson Invitational at his press conference inside the Kyle Field Media Center. (November 14, 2022)
Annual AggieFest teaches future leaders
The Texas A&M Collegiate FFA Alumni Chapter co-hosted the annual AggieFest Oct. 22, which brought more than 1,000 Texas 4-H and FFA members from across state to the Texas A&M University campus and the Texas A&M-RELLIS campus. At Aggiefest, these future leaders participated in various leadership development events primarily sponsored...
Brenham 42, Dayton 28
BRENHAM — Brenham senior quarterback Rylan Wooten ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 166 yards and another score to lead the Cubs past the Dayton Broncos 42-28 on Friday in the Class 5A Division II bi-district playoffs. Senior Reid Robinson caught four passes for 78...
AgriLife Extension offers education for horse breeding industry
Texas is filled with horse enthusiasts, so it’s no wonder that each time the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service horse specialists Chelsie Huseman, Ph.D., and Jennifer Zoller, Ph.D., offer a live program on equine reproductive management, there’s a waiting list. Because of the limited space allowed at live...
No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team loses at No. 4 Auburn 10-6
AUBURN, Ala. — The fifth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team fell to No. 4 Auburn 10-6 on Friday at the Auburn University Equestrian Center. A&M’s Lisa Bricker, Lauren Hanson and Ariana Gray won in reining, while Alexa Leong and Haley Redifer won in fences, and Cori Cansdale won in horsemanship. Bricker was named a most outstanding performer.
Aggie volleyball team falls to No. 11 Gators in four sets
The Texas A&M volleyball team rallied to force a fourth set but couldn’t catch No. 11 Florida as the Gators won 25-18, 25-16, 17-25, 25-20 in Southeastern Conference play Saturday at Reed Arena. Conference-leading Florida (20-4, 12-2) dominated the first two sets, never trailing after taking an 11-10 lead...
Cessna: It's time for A&M to pick up the pieces
The thought in August was Texas A&M would get healthy this week and play many reserves against Massachusetts in preparation of taking care of business against LSU in the regular-season finale before heading to a New Year’s Day Six bowl or if the Aggies got lucky, the College Football Playoff.
Texas A&M soccer team falls to seventh-seeded Texas 3-1 in NCAA tournament opener
AUSTIN — The Texas A&M soccer team lost to seventh-seeded Texas 3-1 in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium. Down 1-0 at halftime, the Aggies (9-7-5) rallied to tie the match on a penalty kick by Maile Hayes. But Texas (15-2-4) regained...
Aggies sign 2023 guard
Texas A&M men's basketball announced the signing of Baltimore, Maryland high school guard Bryce Lindsay on Sunday. Currently, the guard is playing a post-graduate season at IMG Academy. During the 2021-22 season though, Lindsay averaged 19.6 points, three rebounds and three assists for St. Frances Academy in Maryland. He also won a Class 3A state championship as a freshman at Baltimore Polytechnic.
Texas A&M loses chance at bowl eligibility with 13-10 loss to Auburn
AUBURN , Ala. — Before time expired in Auburn’s 13-10 win over Texas A&M on Saturday, the embattled Tigers sprinted toward the student section at Jordan-Hare Stadium and began celebrating and dancing with fans as the LED lights flickered on and off above. On that side of the...
Texas A&M walk-on Sam Mathews' long journey paid off during Florida game
Sam Mathews spent his Saturdays in 2019 like most college-age males in College Station — tailgating, watching Aggie football and bragging about how much better they would fare on the gridiron if given the chance. Unlike most college-aged males, however, those daydreams weren’t so far out of reach for...
Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's 13-10 loss at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Texas A&M lost its sixth consecutive game Saturday with a 13-10 defeat at Auburn. Here are three quick takes from the game. The Aggies could have a Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback, and it wouldn’t matter unless they are able to improve their group of pass catchers. The Aggies already were without tight end Donovan Green due to injury when another injury struck starting tight end Max Wright in the second quarter. With wide receiver Moose Muhammad III sidelined due to a non-injury issue, Evan Stewart couldn’t be asked to carry the entire load. When Weigman had enough time in the pocket to make a throw, he had no throws to make. It was perhaps one of the worst offensive performances in recent Aggie history.
Gobble this up: 500 families to receive Thanksgiving meals
United Way of the Brazos Valley is gearing up for another successful round of Thanksgiving meal deliveries. With the assistance of Epicures Catering and Chartwells, Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley will deliver over 2,000 meals to families in need on Thursday, Nov. 24. As of Wednesday, over 230 volunteers had...
Texas A&M-Auburn quarter-by-quarter breakdown
Missing players: Texas A&M running back Devon Achane, who is 113 rushing yards short of 1,000 for the season, missed the game with an injury suffered in last week’s 41-14 loss to Florida. The junior had played in 29 straight games, including 10 straight starts. Graduate senior wide receiver Chase Lane and true freshman tight end Donovan Green also were out with injuries, each missing their second straight game. Sophomore wide receiver Moose Muhammad III also didn’t play.
A&M Regents designate land for medical examiner’s office
The Texas A&M University System’s Board of Regents authorized the disposition of around 2.5 acres at A&M’s Health Science Center in Bryan as a future site for a Brazos County medical examiner’s office at their meeting Thursday. Regents approved the disposition in open session after discussing it...
Texas A&M women's basketball team to host Army on Sunday
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will host Army at 2 p.m. Sunday in nonconference play at Reed Arena. The game will broadcast live on WTAW (1620 AM, 94.5 FM). A&M (1-0) opened the season with a 69-45 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday in the Aggies’ first game under new head coach Joni Taylor. Sydney Bowles led A&M with 13 points.
Cessna: Texas A&M's offense can't get on track at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — It’s hard to score points if you can’t even get yards. Texas A&M’s offense performed as if Jordan-Hare Stadium had quicksand, not turf on Saturday against Auburn. Thanks to a turnover from the defense, the Aggies put a field goal on the scoreboard after a 13-yard drive, though the never-say-die Aggies, to their credit, struck for a late 80-yard touchdown drive that miraculously put them in position to possibly win the game if they had recovered an onside kick and got another miracle play.
Weekly Press Conference: Demani Richardson
Texas A&M defensive back Demani Richardson's press conference previewing the UMass game. (November 14, 2022)
Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher's weekly press conference previewing the UMass game. (November 14, 2022)
