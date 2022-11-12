ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

Dump trucks valued at more than $200K swiped from business

By Kamrel Eppinger
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mlnOH_0j81NhxZ00

The search is on to find a pair of pricey dump trucks stolen from a family-owned business in Riviera Beach.

The owners of the Hinterland Group, an underground construction company, said this isn’t the first they've been targeted by thieves.

Owner Danny Duke said the brazen thieves knew what they were after and they were gone in a matter of minutes. He's fed up and frustrated.

"We have trackers on them. They were disabled at 3:03 and 3:06 in the morning," Duke said. "The trucks are gone, and nobody's seen them since then."

WPTV
Danny Duke shares his frustration about his company being repeatedly victimized by thieves.

Two of his dump trucks were stolen from a lot early Wednesday morning along Dyer Boulevard and Haverhill Road. He said the trucks were valued at more than $200,000 and are hard to replace.

"There's a shortage of trucks, and they're very expensive," Duke said. "We just priced a new one, and it's almost $300,000 for a new dump truck, so they got two of them from us."

To make matters worse, this isn't the first time his business has dealt with thieves.

WPTV
The Hinterland Group is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the return and/or identification of the people responsible for the dump truck thefts on Nov. 9, 2022.

"We've been broken [into] here four times in the last month here for hand tools," Duke said. "They just take the hand tools and they run and by the time the alarm goes off … [and] the time the police show up, they've tried their best, these guys are gone."

His only hope now is that someone will come forward with information to help him find the trucks or the crooks responsible for the crime.

"We want our trucks back," Duke said. "We don't want to turn it in on insurance."

The company is offering up a $10,000 reward for information that can help find the stolen trucks.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Allegedly Tried High-Value Theft From Target, Failed

Shaun Coletto Arrested By Delray Beach Police. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — For the second time in just a matter of days, a major retailer doing business in South Palm Beach County nabbed an alleged shoplifter after watching the alleged shoplifter allegedly shoplift on […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Dakota Delray Beach Resident, 22, Jailed On DUI Charge

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 22-year-old West Delray Beach resident is facing a DUI charge following his arrest late Saturday night by police in Palm Springs. Robert Gawne, of the 15200 block of Waterleaf Lane in the new community of Dakota, was taken […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Crashes Into Tree, Dies

Former Teacher At Del Prado Elementary School. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is dead following a collision with a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Ronald Weindorf of Birchwood Drive was driving northeast on Pheasant Way […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Major Crash Shuts Florida Turnpike Near Glades Road

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: At 7:15 a.m., traffic appears to be moving extremely slowly. Expect significant delays. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A major crash has closed the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike, just south of Glades Road. The crash, involving multiple cars, was first reported […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy