Wave 3
Highlands community reacts to Sunday morning shooting on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fight at a popular Highlands bar spills into the street and ends with someone shot and injured. The owner of Wick’s Pizza woke up Sunday morning to bullet holes in his front windows. LMPD tells WAVE News that the incident started with two groups...
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a little after 1p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Longfield Avenue. When officers arrived on...
LMPD: Teen in hospital after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Sunday morning, just before 10:00 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) was notified on a report of a shooting victim who was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by 'private means.'. Officers...
WLKY.com
16-year-old girl shot in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl was shot Sunday morning in the Chickasaw neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. It happened around 10 a.m. when LMPD was notified of a shooting where the victim was taken to Norton Children's Hospital by private means. An investigation by police...
wdrb.com
Radcliff woman charged with murder after Hardin County crash kills 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two children are dead and a woman is facing murder charges after a crash in Hardin County Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, the crash took place sometime around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Dixie Highway in West Point, Kentucky. Police say 42-year-old Angela Chapman, of Radcliff,...
Police pursuit ends with multi-vehicle crash in Clark County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people have been taken to the hospital following a pursuit that ended in Clark County. Indiana State Police told WHAS11 News, officers had been chasing a wanted woman and had attempted to stop her before the eventual crash. Police said Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel...
Men accused in death of Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy expected in court Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The two men charged in connection to the murder of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy are expected in court on Monday. Marquis Mitchell and Jesse Johnson are accused of killing Deputy Brandon Shirley in August 2021. Shirley was shot in an ambush while working an...
Wave 3
‘It really is hurtful:’ UofL students shaken up after classmate shot near campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fraternity house party near UofL’s campus turned into a crime scene early Saturday morning. A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said a little after midnight, gunshots interrupted a Phi Kappa Tau fraternity house party on South Third Street. The incident started when a fight broke...
Police arrest woman following deadly Hardin County crash
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky woman is in custody following a fatal crash in Hardin County over the weekend. According to the Hardin County Sheriff's office, Angela Chapman was arrested for driving under the influence which resulted in a crash in the West Point area, around US 31, Sunday evening.
Lone cow missing three weeks after crash located
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The hunt for a missing cow, three weeks after it escaped following an accident on I-64, is one step closer to being over. According to Louisville Metro Animal Services, the bull had been located sometime Sunday but did not specify where. However, the bull had been...
WLKY.com
Woman found living with man's decomposing body in Bullitt County hotel, police say
BROOKS, Ky. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a dead body found in a Bullitt County hotel, according to the Hillview Police Department. Nicole McFall, 45, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of abusing a corpse, failure to report a dead body and tampering with physical evidence.
953wiki.com
Bedford Ky Man Jumps in River to Avoid Police
November 10, 2022, Madison Police arrested William R. Clark 28, Bedford, Kentucky, for resisting law enforcement L-6 felony, escape L-6 felony, and for an active warrant out of Jefferson County, Indiana, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated L-6 felony. Madison Police Officer Kyle Lane encountered Clark on Vaughn Drive @...
Wave 3
UofL student injured in shooting near Belknap Campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A University of Louisville was injured after a shooting Saturday morning on Third Street south of Belknap Campus. According to a letter sent to students, the student was attending a party at a house near Central Avenue around 1a.m. Witnesses said that some people were asked...
WLKY.com
2 teens arrested for attempted carjacking on Bardstown Road, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two teenagers face charges for an attempted carjacking at a gas station on Bardstown Road near the Watterson. Police said on Tuesday morning the two teens made the attempt at the Thornton's on Bardstown Road and Goldsmith Lane. They said the 15-year-olds tried to steal the man's car at gunpoint but couldn't get it to start.
wdrb.com
Jury finds Louisville woman guilty of beating boyfriend to death in 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman accused of beating her boyfriend to death has been found guilty. A Jefferson County jury said Brenda Porter murdered David Burch in January 2018. Police were called to a home on Wellbrooke Drive in Louisville on a welfare check when they found Burch...
WLKY.com
Police arrest 2 teens in connection to deadly drive-by shooting in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department arrested two teenagers alleged to be involved in a deadly drive-by shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood. Police say the two 17-year-olds they arrested were involved in the murder of Tamal Wood in July. Wood was killed in a drive-by shooting that happened...
wdrb.com
ISP: 2 arrested after shots fired during police chase that ended on I-65 in Clark County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two New Albany, Indiana, residents were arrested on Saturday afternoon after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit that started in Seymour and ended near Sellersburg. According to Indiana State Police, officers in Seymour initially responded on a possible theft at Home Depot. The suspects then left...
wdrb.com
University of Louisville student taken to hospital after being shot at party near campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Louisville student was taken to the hospital after being shot on Friday night. Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of South Third Street around 12:15 a.m. That's near UofL's Belknap campus.
wdrb.com
Louisville man faces 50 years in prison for shooting, killing Shively business owner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing 50 years in prison for killing the owner of a Shively hookah lounge. Thursday, a jury convicted Lance Bowman for the 2019 murder of James Mentee, Jr. Prosecutors said surveillance video captured the shooting. Mentee tried to kick Bowman out of...
WIBC.com
2 Arrested after 30-Minute Long, Multi-County Police Chase
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A man and a woman were arrested for leading police on a 30-minute long, multi-county chase in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police say that the two suspects, Chance Money and Jessica Holliday both 36-years-old and from New Albany, were wanted in Clark County for felonies. Seymour...
