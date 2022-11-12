Read full article on original website
Should Penguins, Senators Explore a Trade?
The Pittsburgh Penguins still have nine NHL defensemen and enough money to keep only seven at the NHL level. Ty Smith and Mark Friedman are with the WBS Penguins, while P.O Joseph plies his craft in the big league after three years in the AHL. Following a summer of NHL trade speculation and at least one rejected deal, the Penguins trade chatter has died down despite a seven-game winless streak and no change in the surplus stock.
Dan’s Daily: Matt Murray Hopes to Face Penguins, NHL Trade Rumor Updates
MONTREAL — And just like that, the good feelings surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins went poof as the team couldn’t hold a pair of third period leads and neither last 60 seconds in a 5-4 OT loss to the Montreal Canadiens. One former Penguins player won’t score a goal against them, but goalie Matt Murray is hoping to return from injury on Tuesday when the Maple Leafs visit the Penguins. Murray hasn’t played in Pittsburgh since being traded in the summer of 2020. The Ottawa Senators are looking to the NHL trade market for a defenseman. The Calgary Flames are shopping for a scoring forward. And Claude Giroux returned home for a day.
Molinari: Enforce the Rules … and Improve Them, Too
Just a few days ago, the Pittsburgh Penguins might have been heartily in favor of a major rule change that absolutely no one has proposed. You know, the rule that says the team that wins a game is the one that gets the most points in the standings. Given that...
NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check
NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington’s 5-1 victory Friday night. Foote did not return to the game after the play. While officials reviewed the check, Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington’s Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over.
Maple Leafs Honor Borje Salming with All-Swedish Starting Lineup vs. Canucks
In a loving tribute to the Toronto Maple Leafs legend who is battling ALS, the club had all six of their Swedish players start the game.
Penguins Grades: Third Period Clinic, Malkin ‘Beast Mode’ Pushes Pens’ Win (+)
TORONTO — The Pittsburgh Penguins allowed just four shots in the third period, and coach Mike Sullivan said Evgeni Malkin was in beast mode. The Penguins wobbled in the second period before putting the clamps on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third for a 4-2 win at Scotiabank Arena.
Penguins Return Mark Friedman to Wilkes-Barre
The Pittsburgh Penguins have assigned defenseman Mark Friedman to their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. He had been recalled after defensemen P.O Joseph and Jan Rutta were injured during their 4-1 victory in Washington last Wednesday, but did not get into either of the two games that followed. Rutta dressed for...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Monday, November 14
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Monday, November 14 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Monday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. DraftKings Sportsbook Ice Guys. States: PA, NY, NJ, MA. DEPOSIT BONUS.
5 Takeaways: Penguins Lacked ‘Urgency,’ What About Sidney Crosby? (+)
MONTREAL — If the previous two wins were the Pittsburgh Penguins fitting the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle, the game Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens was scrambling them all over again. The Penguins admittedly lacked urgency, certainly lacked structure, and yet had victory minutes away. Montreal erased the last...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Loss to Penguins Secondary to Borje Salming Salute
The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins last night by a score of 4-2. The game seemed almost secondary to the pregame “celebration” of Borje Salming’s life and career with the franchise. During the game, perhaps the Maple Leafs deserved a better fate. They didn’t...
Yardbarker
Giroux returns to Philadelphia; Sens defeat Flyers, 4-1
Claude Giroux had a fruitful return to the Wells Fargo Center, sharing three assists as the Ottawa Senators cashed in on their opportunities against the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-1. Kevin Hayes scored the lone goal for the Flyers. He cleaned the crease after Travis Konecny drove to the net with tenacity....
Penguins vs. Canadiens, Game 15: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins won all but one of their first five games this season. The one in Montreal on Oct. 17. That night, they grabbed a 2-0 lead during the second period at the Bell Centre, but then allowed three unanswered goals, including Kirby Dach’s game-winner during a power play at 3:09 of overtime.
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — A brawl nearly erupted and a fight broke out during a video review of a head shot early in the second period of the Tampa Bay Lightning ’s game at the Washington Capitals on Friday night. Patrick Maroon fought Garnet Hathaway while officials were looking at Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel’s illegal check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. A handful of other players were involved in the initial scrum, and they exchanged some pushes and shoves around the fight once Tampa Bay’s Maroon and Washington’s Hathaway got tangled up. Nick Paul hopped off the bench for a second before being urged back by Lightning teammates to avoid what would have been an automatic 10-game suspension. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty, which is an automatic suspension pending review by the NHL’s department of player safety. If suspended, he’d miss at least the second half of these teams’ home-and-home series Sunday, if not more.
