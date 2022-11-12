ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

irvingweekly.com

Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After Long Pursuit Through Five Cities

Earlier this morning, the Arlington Police Department issued a CLEAR Alert through the Texas Department of Public Safety regarding the imminent danger of a 20-year-old woman taken against her will. The CLEAR Alert bulletin is posted below. This bulletin was sent to departments across the state of Texas. At around...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Police investigating homicide at Royse City home

ROYSE CITY, Texas - Royse City police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man early Sunday morning. The homicide was reported at about 5:45 a.m., when officers were called out to the 5400 Block of County Road 2526. Responding officers found Larry Deshaun Baker, from Madisonville, in the...
ROYSE CITY, TX
fox4news.com

1 injured in shooting at Arlington bar

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating a shooting at a bar early Saturday. A victim showed up at a Fort Worth hospital after a shooting at the bar near East Arkansas Lane and Highway 360. The victim told officers he was trying to break up a fight. He said...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Juveniles Allegedly Push Older Man into DART Bus

Four suspects got into an argument and altercation on Thursday with an older man and pushed the man into a passing DART bus, according to Dallas Police. Officers were called to Forest Lane and Meadowknoll Drive at about 1:50 p.m. on November 10 for a disturbance. When Dallas Police arrived...
DALLAS, TX
irvingweekly.com

Fort Worth Police Investigating Shooting of Four Individuals Near Lake Worth

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday near Lake Worth. At 9:55 pm, Fort Worth officers were dispatched to a shooting in the area of NW Centre Drive and Buda Lane. Police located four gunshot wound victims at a nearby QT in Lake Worth. Lake Worth PD says the victims were taken to the QT after the shooting.
FORT WORTH, TX
irvingweekly.com

Man Dead After Colliding with 18-Wheeler in Decatur

The Decatur Police Department has released additional information on the November 10 crash on Highway 380 in Decatur, Texas. At 7:15 pm, Decatur FD, Wise County EMS, and Decatur PD responded to the scene on Highway 380 just east of FM 51. Officials say a vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler.
DECATUR, TX
irvingweekly.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Lake June Road in Dallas

On November 10, 2022, at around 8:00 P.M., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9500 block of Lake June Road. The preliminary investigation showed when officers arrived, they found discovered the complainant, Brandon Plummer, 42, in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and Plummer died at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

1 dead, 1 critically injured in early morning crash in Dallas

DALLAS - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in West Oak Cliff early Sunday morning. Dallas police said the wreck happened at about 2:30 a.m. The driver of a pickup truck was heading south on Cockrell Hill Road, when the driver lost control near Illinois Avenue and slammed into a utility pole.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Woman Arrested for Wrong-Way Crash that Killed Dallas Officer

A woman accused of killing a Dallas police officer with her car was arrested after leaving the hospital. While still hospitalized, Mayra Rebollar, 31, was booked into the Dallas County Jail via a remote hearing on October 17 and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle for her alleged involvement in the October 11 wrong-way crash that killed Officer Jacob Arellano. Police said Rebollar’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Arrest made in road rage shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have arrested a 29-year-old man accused of a road rage shooting on I-30 earlier this week. The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the victim was driving on I-30, near Cooks Lane, when they were shot. Witnesses told responding officers...
FORT WORTH, TX

