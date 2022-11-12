Read full article on original website
6 Dead After Two Historic Planes Collide in Midair at Dallas AirshowMark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
2 Planes Collide, Crash at Dallas Air Show (Video)AMY KAPLANDallas, TX
Uvalde Residents disappointed that Governor Abbott was re-electedVictorTexas State
Historic Planes Involved in Mid-Air Collision during Veterans Day Air ShowLarry LeaseDallas, TX
irvingweekly.com
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After Long Pursuit Through Five Cities
Earlier this morning, the Arlington Police Department issued a CLEAR Alert through the Texas Department of Public Safety regarding the imminent danger of a 20-year-old woman taken against her will. The CLEAR Alert bulletin is posted below. This bulletin was sent to departments across the state of Texas. At around...
fox4news.com
Police investigating homicide at Royse City home
ROYSE CITY, Texas - Royse City police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 43-year-old man early Sunday morning. The homicide was reported at about 5:45 a.m., when officers were called out to the 5400 Block of County Road 2526. Responding officers found Larry Deshaun Baker, from Madisonville, in the...
fox4news.com
1 injured in shooting at Arlington bar
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating a shooting at a bar early Saturday. A victim showed up at a Fort Worth hospital after a shooting at the bar near East Arkansas Lane and Highway 360. The victim told officers he was trying to break up a fight. He said...
Four people found shot in Lake Worth
Four people are in the hospital after they were shot in Fort Worth over the weekend. Saturday night, a 911 caller alerted police who found a car with four wounded victims at a convenience store in nearby Lake Worth near Loop 820
fox4news.com
Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
dallasexpress.com
Juveniles Allegedly Push Older Man into DART Bus
Four suspects got into an argument and altercation on Thursday with an older man and pushed the man into a passing DART bus, according to Dallas Police. Officers were called to Forest Lane and Meadowknoll Drive at about 1:50 p.m. on November 10 for a disturbance. When Dallas Police arrived...
Man shot to death in Royse City
Royse City police are looking for the killer who gunned a man down Sunday. Officers found a man named Larry Baker badly wounded in the driveway of a home on County Road 2526 in a rural area east of Royse City.
irvingweekly.com
Fort Worth Police Investigating Shooting of Four Individuals Near Lake Worth
The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday near Lake Worth. At 9:55 pm, Fort Worth officers were dispatched to a shooting in the area of NW Centre Drive and Buda Lane. Police located four gunshot wound victims at a nearby QT in Lake Worth. Lake Worth PD says the victims were taken to the QT after the shooting.
Missing 13-year-old last seen in west Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are calling for help to look for a teenage boy that was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 9. on Santa Monica Drive near Longvue Avenue at 11 p.m. Wednesday. Hernandez is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. Before...
irvingweekly.com
Man Dead After Colliding with 18-Wheeler in Decatur
The Decatur Police Department has released additional information on the November 10 crash on Highway 380 in Decatur, Texas. At 7:15 pm, Decatur FD, Wise County EMS, and Decatur PD responded to the scene on Highway 380 just east of FM 51. Officials say a vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler.
irvingweekly.com
Arrest Made in Homicide on Lake June Road in Dallas
On November 10, 2022, at around 8:00 P.M., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9500 block of Lake June Road. The preliminary investigation showed when officers arrived, they found discovered the complainant, Brandon Plummer, 42, in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and Plummer died at the scene.
Watch: Dallas Road Rage Incident Results in a Shootout
Damn people – calm down. I have very little patience when it comes to dumb drivers. There’s nothing more frustrating than someone driving like they’re the only person on the road. So quite often, I find myself cussing other drivers under my breath. But that’s the key...
fox4news.com
1 dead, 1 critically injured in early morning crash in Dallas
DALLAS - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in West Oak Cliff early Sunday morning. Dallas police said the wreck happened at about 2:30 a.m. The driver of a pickup truck was heading south on Cockrell Hill Road, when the driver lost control near Illinois Avenue and slammed into a utility pole.
irvingweekly.com
Two Males Arrested for Terroristic Threat at Irving Walmart After Aiming BB Rifle Around Store
At approximately 5:15 pm, two adult males entered the Walmart Supercenter on 1635 Market Pl Blvd in Irving, Texas. One grabbed a BB rifle and began aiming it around the aisles of the store. This action alarmed customers, and they believed there was a threat of serious injury. Irving Police...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Contract Suspended for Forest Hill Police, Private Instructor After Officer Shot in Face During Training
The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement said Thursday it had suspended the training contract of the Forest Hill Police Department and a private instructor after a Sansom Park Police officer was shot in the face during a training exercise over the weekend. Lina Mino, who's been with Sansom Park Police...
dallasexpress.com
Woman Arrested for Wrong-Way Crash that Killed Dallas Officer
A woman accused of killing a Dallas police officer with her car was arrested after leaving the hospital. While still hospitalized, Mayra Rebollar, 31, was booked into the Dallas County Jail via a remote hearing on October 17 and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle for her alleged involvement in the October 11 wrong-way crash that killed Officer Jacob Arellano. Police said Rebollar’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.
fox4news.com
Arrest made in road rage shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have arrested a 29-year-old man accused of a road rage shooting on I-30 earlier this week. The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the victim was driving on I-30, near Cooks Lane, when they were shot. Witnesses told responding officers...
Dallas man indicted for deadly July 4 Hamilton Park shooting is on the run after cutting off ankle monitor
DALLAS — One of the four people indicted for capital murder in a deadly shooting on July 4, 2021, in a historic Dallas neighborhood has cut off his ankle monitor and is on the run, according to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force...
WFAA
Kidnapping suspect arrested after leading police on chase through Tarrant County
Police were able to arrest the suspect, 21-year-old Ramel Hawkins Jr., without incident. The victim was taken to a local hospital to get checked out.
