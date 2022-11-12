Read full article on original website
ESPN
Davis scores season-high 37, Lakers beat Nets to snap skid
LOS ANGELES -- — Anthony Davis knew he had to have a big game to help the Los Angeles Lakers snap a five-game losing streak. After getting motivation from an unlikely source, he put together his best game of the season. “I was watching the Green Bay Packers game...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Awakens To Dominate Nets, L.A. Wins 116-103
Anthony Davis remembered that he is Anthony Davis.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Why Tonight’s Opponent Has Been Playing So Much Better Without Kyrie Irving
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will most likely try to stave off a six-game losing streak without their best player, All-Star forward LeBron James, who continues to struggle with a left adductor strain. In stark contrast to the Lakers, L.A.'s opponent in the matchup, the Brooklyn Nets, has actually been...
Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Revealed
LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Kyrie Irving are all on the injury report for this Nets vs. Lakers game
Fans React To Anthony Davis Monster Performance As Lakers Beat Nets Without LeBron James: "This Is The AD The Lakers Need"
Anthony Davis delivered 37 points and 18 rebounds to help the Lakers snap a 5-game losing streak against the Brooklyn Nets.
Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player
Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
Herrington: What Jaren Jackson Jr.’s return means for the Grizzlies
A deeper look at what the return of Jaren Jackson Jr. will mean to the Grizzlies.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Jazz: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Sunday
Joel Embiid’s had a tough time staying healthy to begin the 2022-2023 NBA season. After missing his first game a couple of weeks ago due to a sore knee, Embiid returned to the floor the following night. However, after returning for one game, Embiid was back off the floor...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kawhi Leonard ‘Looked Pretty Good’ in 5-on-5 Work
View the original article to see embedded media. There's still no timetable on when Kawhi Leonard will return to the Clippers, but he's been working his way through his setback and looks pretty good so far. Clippers head coach Ty Lue addressed the media about Leonard's potential return; there wasn't...
FOX Sports
Durant, Nets set for matchup with the Lakers
Brooklyn Nets (6-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (2-10, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Los Angeles. He ranks sixth in the league averaging 30.5 points per game. The Lakers are 2-5 on their home court. Los...
A Look at the Lakers’ Upcoming Schedule
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to turn around their season after a rough start. Here is a look at the Lakers’ upcoming schedule. The Lakers have two games left in a four-game home stand. These last two games will feature matchups against the Detroit Pistons and the San Antonio Spurs. Their first game back on the road will be against the Phoenix Suns.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 11/14/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on November 14, 2022. 5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 14, 2022. Week 5 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (7-6) features three more home games in the...
