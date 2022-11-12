Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLive.com
Sites announced for 5 Grand Rapids football teams headed to state semifinals
The state semifinals are next for the Grand Rapids area’s five regional football champions. The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced the sites for the Nov. 18-19 games. Check out where Caledonia, Forest Hills Central, South Christian, Catholic Central and West Catholic are headed. Winners will advance to the Nov. 25-26 state finals at Ford Field in Detroit.
Detroit News
Saturday's state football: Grand Valley, Ferris State earn victories
Grand Valley State, the nation's top-ranked team in Division II, kept its unbeaten season intact Saturday with a 49-7 victory over 18th-ranked Davenport. Cade Peterson threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as Grand Valley (11-0, 6-0 GLIAC) built a 42-0 lead by halftime. Tariq Reid also ran for two touchdowns.
MLive.com
Grand Valley State football caps perfect regular season with win at Davenport
Undefeated, top-ranked and GLIAC champions is how Grand Valley State University’s football capped the regular season. The Lakers, ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II, defeated host Davenport University 49-7 in Saturday afternoon’s regular-season finale. The victory gave the 11-0 Lakers their 18th GLIAC championship in program history and first since 2016 after going 6-0 in the conference. It also was Grand Valley’s 10th undefeated regular season.
MLive.com
Big second half propels Caledonia to first regional title in 10 years
KENTWOOD – Caledonia fumbled the ball away on its first offensive play of the game in Saturday’s Division 1 regional against Grand Ledge. The game pretty much went Caledonia’s way the rest of the way, however. The Fighting Scots defeated Grand Ledge 42-14 in a game played at East Kentwood High School.
MLive.com
Ferris State football rolls past Wayne State in regular-season finale
The No. 5 Ferris State University football team made sure to close out the 2022 regular season with an inspired effort, as they traveled to take on Wayne State from Tom Adams Field in Detroit. The Bulldogs did just that, racking up 545 yards of total offense and holding the...
townbroadcast.com
Three former local stars play hoops at Cornersone
Three former Hopkins and Wayland High School basketball stars now are teammates on the Cornerstone University women’s basketball team. They are point guard Kennedy Helderop of Hopkins, a senior, and sophomores Parrish Hudson and Stephanie Ainsworth, both from Wayland. Helderop led the team last year with 101 total assists...
MLive.com
Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan predictions & NCAAF best bets
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Western Michigan Broncos are 3-7 this season and coming off a 24-21 home defeat to Northern Illinois. It certainly hasn’t been a...
MLive.com
Late-game heroics lift Grand Rapids South Christian over Whitehall in D4 regional
GAINES TOWNSHIP – The Grand Rapids South Christian football team needed to get creative. The Sailors were facing a third-and-goal at the Whitehall 1-yard line with the score tied at 21-21 and less than a minute remaining in the Division 4 regional championship game. The Viking defense stone-walled the two previous rushing attempts, so South Christian head coach Danny Brown decided to venture outside his playbook and run a play the coaching staff installed earlier in the week at practice.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 111322
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for counties closest to the lakeshore until 1 p.m. Sunday. (November 13, 2022) WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for counties closest to the lakeshore until 1 p.m. Sunday. (November 13, 2022) Santa Claus Girls back in action this holiday season. Santa Claus Girls...
Michigan’s only two 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools are from the same district
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Byron Center Public Schools was the only school district in Michigan to have its schools be recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Brown and Marshall elementary schools were among 297 schools across the country named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.
WOOD
Hudsonville student’s humility is as strong as his grades
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a student at Hudsonville High School whose humility carries just as much weight as his grades. Administrators said Luke Martin has the highest grand point average in the district and will be the valedictorian of his senior class. That is just one of...
RSV cases on rise, Democrat wins West Michigan congressional seat (Grand Rapids headlines Nov. 6-11)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan, like many areas of the country, has been experiencing a high spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and children’s hospitals such as Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital have been particularly overwhelmed. “Child inpatient numbers and child emergency department visits at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital...
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
muskegonlumberjacks.com
Longtime Muskegon High School teacher Bill Paulson responded when his country called him to military service – two different times
MUSKEGON – As a young man growing up in the shadow of World War II, Bill Paulson did not expect to be drafted into the military. He graduated from Muskegon High School in 1945, just as the war in Europe and the Pacific was coming to an end. But...
Check Out What Grand Rapids Looked Like Over 150 Years Ago
I've always been a history buff and I love learning new things. When I moved to Grand Rapids to start working in radio back in 2007, I tried to learn as much as I could about my new hometown. In 2014, I left Michigan for another radio job. Last year, I had the chance to move back and fell back in love with G.R.
Authentic Mexican Restaurant Expands with New West Michigan Location
A local, authentic Mexican restaurant is expanding with a new location. Tacos El Cuñado to Open Restaurant in Cedar Springs. Grand Rapids Business Journal reports that Tacos El Cuñado is coming to Cedar Springs. The new restaurant is located at 4116 17 Mile Road NE in Cedar Springs.
Michigan’s largest model train show is a ‘holiday’ for train lovers
All aboard train fanatics!
townbroadcast.com
Hopkins ‘Fly Girl’ earns Air Force ‘Airman’ certification
Hopkins High School graduate Sara Velderman has completed her U.S. Air Force basic training in Texas and now is certified as “Airman.” The daughter of John and Renee Murphy Velderman, she already has earned her pilot’s license while in high school. Dubbed by Townbroadcast as “Fly Girl,” she is flanked by members of her family (cover photo) after the ceremony.
Road near Twin Lake in Muskegon County closing for 2 weeks
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of road near Twin Lake in Muskegon County will be closed to traffic for construction. Cady Road between East Michillinda and East Riley-Thompson roads will be closed for railroad replacement, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission. The closure is...
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
Not all was lost for Michigan in the big Powerball excitement. A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was reportedly sold in Mecosta County.
Comments / 0