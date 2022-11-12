ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Sites announced for 5 Grand Rapids football teams headed to state semifinals

The state semifinals are next for the Grand Rapids area’s five regional football champions. The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced the sites for the Nov. 18-19 games. Check out where Caledonia, Forest Hills Central, South Christian, Catholic Central and West Catholic are headed. Winners will advance to the Nov. 25-26 state finals at Ford Field in Detroit.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

Saturday's state football: Grand Valley, Ferris State earn victories

Grand Valley State, the nation's top-ranked team in Division II, kept its unbeaten season intact Saturday with a 49-7 victory over 18th-ranked Davenport. Cade Peterson threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as Grand Valley (11-0, 6-0 GLIAC) built a 42-0 lead by halftime. Tariq Reid also ran for two touchdowns.
ALLENDALE, MI
MLive.com

Grand Valley State football caps perfect regular season with win at Davenport

Undefeated, top-ranked and GLIAC champions is how Grand Valley State University’s football capped the regular season. The Lakers, ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II, defeated host Davenport University 49-7 in Saturday afternoon’s regular-season finale. The victory gave the 11-0 Lakers their 18th GLIAC championship in program history and first since 2016 after going 6-0 in the conference. It also was Grand Valley’s 10th undefeated regular season.
ALLENDALE, MI
MLive.com

Big second half propels Caledonia to first regional title in 10 years

KENTWOOD – Caledonia fumbled the ball away on its first offensive play of the game in Saturday’s Division 1 regional against Grand Ledge. The game pretty much went Caledonia’s way the rest of the way, however. The Fighting Scots defeated Grand Ledge 42-14 in a game played at East Kentwood High School.
CALEDONIA, MI
townbroadcast.com

Three former local stars play hoops at Cornersone

Three former Hopkins and Wayland High School basketball stars now are teammates on the Cornerstone University women’s basketball team. They are point guard Kennedy Helderop of Hopkins, a senior, and sophomores Parrish Hudson and Stephanie Ainsworth, both from Wayland. Helderop led the team last year with 101 total assists...
WAYLAND, MI
MLive.com

Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan predictions & NCAAF best bets

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Western Michigan Broncos are 3-7 this season and coming off a 24-21 home defeat to Northern Illinois. It certainly hasn’t been a...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
MLive.com

Late-game heroics lift Grand Rapids South Christian over Whitehall in D4 regional

GAINES TOWNSHIP – The Grand Rapids South Christian football team needed to get creative. The Sailors were facing a third-and-goal at the Whitehall 1-yard line with the score tied at 21-21 and less than a minute remaining in the Division 4 regional championship game. The Viking defense stone-walled the two previous rushing attempts, so South Christian head coach Danny Brown decided to venture outside his playbook and run a play the coaching staff installed earlier in the week at practice.
WHITEHALL, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 111322

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for counties closest to the lakeshore until 1 p.m. Sunday. (November 13, 2022) WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for counties closest to the lakeshore until 1 p.m. Sunday. (November 13, 2022) Santa Claus Girls back in action this holiday season. Santa Claus Girls...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Hudsonville student’s humility is as strong as his grades

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a student at Hudsonville High School whose humility carries just as much weight as his grades. Administrators said Luke Martin has the highest grand point average in the district and will be the valedictorian of his senior class. That is just one of...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

RSV cases on rise, Democrat wins West Michigan congressional seat (Grand Rapids headlines Nov. 6-11)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan, like many areas of the country, has been experiencing a high spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and children’s hospitals such as Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital have been particularly overwhelmed. “Child inpatient numbers and child emergency department visits at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Check Out What Grand Rapids Looked Like Over 150 Years Ago

I've always been a history buff and I love learning new things. When I moved to Grand Rapids to start working in radio back in 2007, I tried to learn as much as I could about my new hometown. In 2014, I left Michigan for another radio job. Last year, I had the chance to move back and fell back in love with G.R.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Hopkins ‘Fly Girl’ earns Air Force ‘Airman’ certification

Hopkins High School graduate Sara Velderman has completed her U.S. Air Force basic training in Texas and now is certified as “Airman.” The daughter of John and Renee Murphy Velderman, she already has earned her pilot’s license while in high school. Dubbed by Townbroadcast as “Fly Girl,” she is flanked by members of her family (cover photo) after the ceremony.
HOPKINS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy