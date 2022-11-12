ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Turnovers are too much to overcome as Fresno State drops game to UC Santa Barbara

By Fresno Bee staff
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ehRq8_0j81MVQM00

There are going to be some hiccups as Fresno State puts together its post-Orlando Robinson offense, and there were 16 of them Friday in a 61-54 loss to UC Santa Barbara.

The Bulldogs (1-1) opened well in the game in Santa Cruz, moving the basketball and making shots. They got off to a 15-6 lead, but were stuck there for more than seven minutes, missing seven shots in a row with four turnovers. They had 16 turnovers in the game, which the Gauchos (2-0) turned into 18 of their points.

Fresno State, which returns home for a game against USF on Wednesday at the Save Mart Center, also was beaten on the boards. They were out-rebounded 39-29 and UCSB had 14 offensive rebounds.

Point guard Isaiah Hill led the Bulldogs with 12 points, hitting 3 of 6 shots. Coach Justin Hutson played eight deep, and none of the Bulldogs made more than three shots.

UCSB guard Cole Anderson, from Clovis West, hit 3 of 5 shots from the 3-point line in scoring nine points for the Gauchos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Modesto beats Fresno City to win CVC title

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – In a lot of ways, Fresno State and Fresno City College have had seasons this year that mirror each other. Both teams began the year with one win in their first four games, both teams have dealt with injuries (including to their starting quarterbacks) and both teams entered this weekend on […]
FRESNO, CA
High School Football PRO

Hanford, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bakersfield Christian High School football team will have a game with Hanford High School on November 11, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tee off for 18th annual tournament honoring Buchanan 8

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Veterans Day, celebrations take place around the country, and around the Central Valley. That included the 18th annual Hubbard Baro Golf Tournament, to honor the Buchanan 8, eight young men from Buchanan High School who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for their county. For the families, […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Claims Top 10 Spot in Nation’s ‘Porch Pirate’ Theft Ranking

The SafeWise security website is reporting that around 260 million packages disappeared from porches across America over the last 12 months, according to its latest survey of 1,000 Americans. That’s 50 million more than were stolen the prior year, affecting eight out of every 10 Americans in the past 12...
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café

Here at KRL we love to find unique places whether they be shops, cafes, or coffee shops. Recently we discovered one that also had a very unique name—BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café located in Fresno. It opened in January of 2018. I took some time to chat with the Café’s owner Jenny Rivera and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect as they also offer holiday meals you can take home for the family–all of the great home cooking without any of the work.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

4 Veterans Day events to attend in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Happy Veteran’s Day! There is a packed day of parades and events throughout the Central Valley to attend. Central Valley Veterans Parade Downtown Fresno is honoring its veterans on November 11th, 2022. There is a pre-ceremony at 9:30 A.M. followed by the opening ceremony at 10:45 A.M. and the kick-off starting […]
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
12K+
Followers
305
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy