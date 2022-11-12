Turnovers are too much to overcome as Fresno State drops game to UC Santa Barbara

There are going to be some hiccups as Fresno State puts together its post-Orlando Robinson offense, and there were 16 of them Friday in a 61-54 loss to UC Santa Barbara.

The Bulldogs (1-1) opened well in the game in Santa Cruz, moving the basketball and making shots. They got off to a 15-6 lead, but were stuck there for more than seven minutes, missing seven shots in a row with four turnovers. They had 16 turnovers in the game, which the Gauchos (2-0) turned into 18 of their points.

Fresno State, which returns home for a game against USF on Wednesday at the Save Mart Center, also was beaten on the boards. They were out-rebounded 39-29 and UCSB had 14 offensive rebounds.

Point guard Isaiah Hill led the Bulldogs with 12 points, hitting 3 of 6 shots. Coach Justin Hutson played eight deep, and none of the Bulldogs made more than three shots.

UCSB guard Cole Anderson, from Clovis West, hit 3 of 5 shots from the 3-point line in scoring nine points for the Gauchos.