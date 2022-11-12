ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Campus Shooting Cancels UNI Basketball Game at Virginia

The UNI men's basketball team was set to take on No. 18 Virginia tonight in Charlottesville, VA. After a shooting took place last night on the University's campus, the game has been canceled. As was shared with me, everyone on the Northern Iowa men's basketball roster and staff is safe,...
Men’s Basketball defeated UNI in atmospheric home game

The University of Richmond beat the University of Northern Iowa 68-55 in a crowded home game at the Robins Center on Nov. 11. Before the game, students and members of the Richmond community gathered to watch the unveiling of the 2022 Atlantic 10 Championship banner in the Robins Center. UR beat Davidson last year to win the A-10 Championship and secure their place in the March Madness NCAA tournament.
Panther men's basketball falls to Richmond in road opener

RICHMOND, Va. --- UNI struggled to finish shot attempts and shot just 32% from the floor as the Panthers fell to the Richmond Spiders on Friday night at the Robins Center in their first road contest of the season. The Panthers pressured the Spider offense early and limited Richmond to...
Football team coached by man who died on I-95 makes it to playoffs

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -It’s been just a little over a week since tragedy struck one local family. Brent Szarzynski died in a crash on I-95 on November 2nd. He was a family man and the coach of the Old Hundred Hawks, a youth football team in Chesterfield. Brent helped lead the team to the playoffs this year for the first time.
UNI Doing Its Part to Combat Iowa’s Nursing Shortage

Being a former student of the University of Northern Iowa, I remember hearing a lot about the fact that there was no nursing program -- mostly because I had friends that wanted to attend UNI but had to attend Allen College in Waterloo in order to get the required learning they needed to become a nurse. I also know quite a few people who went to Hawkeye Community College instead of UNI for that very reason.
10 FANTASTIC Breakfast Spots in Richmond, Virginia – (With Photos)

Are you a breakfast lover? Do you love starting your day with a hearty meal? If so, then you’ll definitely want to check out some of the best breakfast restaurants in Richmond! From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone. And trust us, these restaurants are...
Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week

Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most

Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Iowa Star Has Thoughts on Famous Doppleganger, Potential Biopic

Who would you want to play you in a biopic-the big screen story of your life? It's something we've all pondered a time or two in our lives, especially in the last several years with the genre being on the upswing. But we've also likely daydreamed about our favorite celebrities playing our other favorite celebrities.
Did You Catch This Little Bit of Iowa At The CMA Awards?

The Country Music Awards show aired on ABC last night and it's one of the most exciting days in country music. The event is full of the biggest stars in country music and it's where the lights shine the brightest on country music. Between the award winners and performances, it...
Two Injured After Scary Semi Crash on Highway 20 [PHOTO]

Last week we showed you an accident between a car and farm equipment that thankfully looked worse than it actually was. Story County Deputies responded to a road accident involving a vehicle and farm equipment. As you can see in the photos, one of the spikes on the equipment, lodged into the windshield of the car.
Police find vehicle of missing New Hampton man

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are still asking for public help after a 30-year-old man went missing several weeks ago. Police say Jonathan Henry Esparza was last seen leaving his residence on the way to visit a friend’s house on October 20th, 2022. On November 11th, New Hampton...
