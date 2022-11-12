Read full article on original website
Related
Campus Shooting Cancels UNI Basketball Game at Virginia
The UNI men's basketball team was set to take on No. 18 Virginia tonight in Charlottesville, VA. After a shooting took place last night on the University's campus, the game has been canceled. As was shared with me, everyone on the Northern Iowa men's basketball roster and staff is safe,...
thecollegianur.com
Men’s Basketball defeated UNI in atmospheric home game
The University of Richmond beat the University of Northern Iowa 68-55 in a crowded home game at the Robins Center on Nov. 11. Before the game, students and members of the Richmond community gathered to watch the unveiling of the 2022 Atlantic 10 Championship banner in the Robins Center. UR beat Davidson last year to win the A-10 Championship and secure their place in the March Madness NCAA tournament.
unipanthers.com
Panther men's basketball falls to Richmond in road opener
RICHMOND, Va. --- UNI struggled to finish shot attempts and shot just 32% from the floor as the Panthers fell to the Richmond Spiders on Friday night at the Robins Center in their first road contest of the season. The Panthers pressured the Spider offense early and limited Richmond to...
Augusta Free Press
VCU Basketball: Rams pull away late to defeat upset-minded Morgan State, 69-54
Brandon Johns Jr. scored a game-high 15 points and converted several critical second-half baskets as VCU pulled away late to defeat Morgan State, 69-54, Saturday night at the Siegel Center. Johns connected on 6-of-10 from the floor and grabbed four rebounds for the Black and Gold (2-0). Senior forward David...
NBC12
Football team coached by man who died on I-95 makes it to playoffs
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -It’s been just a little over a week since tragedy struck one local family. Brent Szarzynski died in a crash on I-95 on November 2nd. He was a family man and the coach of the Old Hundred Hawks, a youth football team in Chesterfield. Brent helped lead the team to the playoffs this year for the first time.
wbtw.com
College freshman dies on campus in Virginia; no foul play suspected
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A William & Mary University student died early Thursday morning in one of the residence halls, according to a message sent out to the campus community. The email, sent out by Vice President for Student Affairs Ginger Ambler, said that the William & Mary Police...
Chesterfield hires consultant on fate of Southside Speedway
This Wednesday, a consultant's report on Southside Speedway could decide the fate of the historic track.
UNI Doing Its Part to Combat Iowa’s Nursing Shortage
Being a former student of the University of Northern Iowa, I remember hearing a lot about the fact that there was no nursing program -- mostly because I had friends that wanted to attend UNI but had to attend Allen College in Waterloo in order to get the required learning they needed to become a nurse. I also know quite a few people who went to Hawkeye Community College instead of UNI for that very reason.
gotodestinations.com
10 FANTASTIC Breakfast Spots in Richmond, Virginia – (With Photos)
Are you a breakfast lover? Do you love starting your day with a hearty meal? If so, then you’ll definitely want to check out some of the best breakfast restaurants in Richmond! From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone. And trust us, these restaurants are...
Holy Saugeye! Record-sized fish reeled in at Staunton River in Virginia
The hybrid "Saugeye" fish is still new to Virginia, but has made a big splash -- quite literally. The Department of Wildlife Resources awarded their first ever record for the species recently when a Virginia man reeled in an impressive catch.
New database reveals top evictors in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield
A new data tool from VCU reveals the companies evicting the most residents over the past five years across Virginia, using publicly available court records.
Colonial Downs and Rosie’s sold to a new owner
Churchill Downs Inc. is the new owner of Colonial Downs in New Kent County and the six Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums across Virginia.
Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week
Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
After his voice entertained Virginia for years, Richmond is honoring his legacy
Most people dream of creating a legacy. Kirby Carmichael, the tall man of soul, turned this dream into a reality. The veteran radio host has entertained Central Virginia for decades.
Iowa Star Has Thoughts on Famous Doppleganger, Potential Biopic
Who would you want to play you in a biopic-the big screen story of your life? It's something we've all pondered a time or two in our lives, especially in the last several years with the genre being on the upswing. But we've also likely daydreamed about our favorite celebrities playing our other favorite celebrities.
Richmond pie maker Joyebells grows into a national brand
Joye B. Moore first started her business by selling the sweet potato pie recipe designed by her great-great-great grandmother, the last person in the family to have been born into slavery.
Did You Catch This Little Bit of Iowa At The CMA Awards?
The Country Music Awards show aired on ABC last night and it's one of the most exciting days in country music. The event is full of the biggest stars in country music and it's where the lights shine the brightest on country music. Between the award winners and performances, it...
Two Injured After Scary Semi Crash on Highway 20 [PHOTO]
Last week we showed you an accident between a car and farm equipment that thankfully looked worse than it actually was. Story County Deputies responded to a road accident involving a vehicle and farm equipment. As you can see in the photos, one of the spikes on the equipment, lodged into the windshield of the car.
KCRG.com
Police find vehicle of missing New Hampton man
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are still asking for public help after a 30-year-old man went missing several weeks ago. Police say Jonathan Henry Esparza was last seen leaving his residence on the way to visit a friend’s house on October 20th, 2022. On November 11th, New Hampton...
104.5 KDAT
Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0