WISN
Milwaukee leaf collection deadline extended
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee City announced an extension for residents to rake their leaves into the street. Residents now have until end of the day Sunday, Nov. 20 to rake leaves into the street for pick-up by the Department of Public Works (DPW). The extension allows five additional days as...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tenuta's Delicatessen keeps the family tradition going
KENOSHA, Wis. - Tenuta’s Delicatessen has been a Kenosha tradition since 1950. Brian Kramp is in Kenosha with the team that continues to keep a family tradition going year after year.
Whoa! Buck In Wisconsin Breaks In And Trashes Upstairs Of Home
A buck in a Milwaukee suburb of West Allis went haywire when it broke into a home and ran upstairs trashing room after room trying to find a way to escape. Sue and Richard Sujecki had their main door open with a glass storm door closed when all of a sudden a deer crashed through the glass door.
WISN
Molly the Motorcycle Dog has died
A Milwaukee-area canine celebrity has died. WISN 12 News first told you about Molly the Motorcycle Dog in 2018. (see above video) Her owner, Jim Tremmel, said Molly had been cruising on his bike since she was 9 weeks old, bringing smiles wherever they went. "Automatically you see the faces...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Movember at 3 Sheeps Brewing; raising awareness of men's health issues
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - In an effort to combat prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health issues among men, 3 Sheeps Brewing is raising money for Movember. For more information on how you can donate, go to us.movember.com.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha cemetery gravesite items tossed, woman looking for owners
KENOSHA, Wis. - At St. George Cemetery in Kenosha, some items lost are still not found after gravesite memorabilia was discarded without families' knowledge last week. After Michelle Bain lost her 17-year-old son, Jaedon, she could find peace in the pieces that honored him at his grave. "You have all...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn
Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market kicks off 14th season: 'Pure joy'
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market returned for its 14th season Saturday Nov. 12. On any cold day, patrons can look forward to a warm welcome while exploring fresh foods and connecting with local vendors. "Fresh apples picked from the tree. We have local honey. We have a lot...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park after pandemic
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There were plenty of train enthusiasts at Wisconsin State Fair Park Sunday, Nov. 13, for the first Trainfest since the start of the pandemic. Greg and Jane Blau never expected to be at Trainfest, but their eldest son started it all. "We got him a LEGO...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marcus Performing Arts Center new war memorial; 'remember the fallen'
MILWAUKEE - Marcus Performing Arts Center unveils its new war memorial on the renovated community grounds on Monday, Nov. 14. The new Community Grounds fill with patriotic melodies - a fitting start to the dedication of the new war memorial on the renovated community grounds. The presentation of colors by...
On Milwaukee
Twisted Ice Camp and Hubbard Park Winter Camp now accepting reservations
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Hubbard Park Lodge and The Twisted Fisherman will team up again with heated dinner domes available for rental at both locations. Twisted Ice Camp will pop-up later this month...
Dancing Grannies prepare for first holiday parade in Racine
The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are preparing for their first holiday parade of the season! The group will perform in the Racine Christmas parade on Saturday.
nbc15.com
172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Coast Guard career fair in Milwaukee: 'Option for everybody'
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday, Nov. 12 hosted its first career fair open to the public since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The career fair attendees had a variety of opportunities to choose from within the U.S. Coast Guard. "You name it, we have the option...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's ‘Power of Youth Voices’ spotlights teen concerns
MILWAUKEE - What are solutions that might make a difference for youth in Milwaukee? Who better to answer that question than teens themselves? The next generation was given a voice on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13. "I didn’t really talk about it because I feel like nobody would listen to me,"...
Ski hills in Southeast Wisconsin begin firing up snow guns
If you're dreading winter, hopefully, you enjoyed the warmth while it lasted because colder weather is here to stay. It's something ski hills in Southeast Wisconsin are ready to celebrate.
wearegreenbay.com
House fire in Sheboygan leaves 2 dogs dead, causes an estimated $25k in damages
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Sheboygan responded to a house fire on Saturday afternoon that left two dogs dead, two residents displaced, and roughly $25,000 in damages. According to a release, the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on November 12 in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue.
milwaukeemag.com
MKE Airport Is Bringing Back the Coat Check
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport’s popular coat check service has returned to the airport for another winter season. In conjunction with retail partner Paradies Lagardère, travelers can leave their coats behind at the airport before heading to warm-weather destinations. The service is available inside the Summerfest Marketplace, located in the pre-security area in the airport’s concession mall.
spectrumnews1.com
Oh, deer: Deer breaks into West Allis home, destroys upstairs after finding holiday reindeer mate
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A West Allis, Wis. couple had quite the scare when a wild animal broke into their home. It was a normal afternoon for Sue and Richard Sujecki when they heard a big crash inside their home. They said it was an unreal situation that left them saying, “Oh deer”.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dangerous debris: Contact 6 helps driver get money for repairs
MILWAUKEE - Consumers bring all kinds of interesting cases to Contact 6!. In October, FOX6’s consumer segment accepted cases ranging from dangerous debris on the interstate to a fake parking attendant. In some cases, Contact 6’s case manager got results in just one day. On July 6, Grant...
