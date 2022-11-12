ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC eases path to citizenship for dozens of immigrant military members

By Monica Morales
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — This Veterans Day, New York City is helping ease the path to citizenship for dozens of military members. Immigrants have served in the United States Armed Forces and have defended the U.S. for years.

Kwabena Nuamah from the Bronx says he’s proud to be an American citizen this Veterans Day. But there are New Yorkers right now serving our country who are not citizens. The city is helping to make it happen.

Nuamah said he’s living “the American Dream.” Nuamah came to the United States in 2018 from Ghana. He enlisted in the Army in 2021. This past February, he got citizenship with the help of the city. Nuamah is just one of the dozens of immigrant veterans helped by the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs.

Cesar Vargas is the special counsel to that office and is an immigrant veteran as well. Vargas was born in Mexico, grew up on Staten Island and was undocumented and served in the army. Vargas knows firsthand the legal process is to citizenship.

Right now, there are 150,924 veterans in New York City, according to the Department of Veterans Services. Vargas estimates the number of immigrant veterans is in the thousands. Vargas said their office has helped dozens of New York City immigrants get citizenship this past year and also made sure these veterans get the resources they need to support their families.

Nuamah said he’s proud of his service to our country and is now working for the city. He works as a water scientist ecologist with the New York City Department of Health.

If you know a veteran who needs legal help, visit the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs website .

