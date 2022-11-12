Read full article on original website
Grocery Store Worker And Armed Robber Shoot, Kill Each Other In South Shore, Police Say
SOUTH SHORE — Two people were killed Friday evening at a South Shore grocery store when a worker with a gun intervened in an armed robbery, police said. About 6:20 p.m. Friday, a man walked into the El Barakah Supermarket near 73rd Street and Coles Avenue and took out a handgun, police said.
wjol.com
Bolingbrook Police: Arrest Made After Shots Fired During Illegal Drug Transaction Sunday Afternoon
On November 13, 2022, at approximately 1:25 pm, Bolingbrook Police responded to 307 Woodcreek Drive for a report of shots fired. While en route, it was learned shots were fired at an occupied vehicle in the parking lot and multiple subjects fled the area on foot. Officers flooded the area and quickly detained three individuals. One of the indiduals fled on foot and discarded a fanny pack. After a brief foot pursuit, officers apprehended Andrew C. Tolliver, 33, of the 300 block of Woodcreek Drive in Bolingbrook. Officers recovered the discarded fanny pack, which contained a loaded .380 caliber handgun with a defaced serial number. A canvass of the shooting scene resulted in the recovery of two .380 caliber shell casings. The investigation revealed the shooting was the result of a dispute during an illegal cannabis transaction. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting. Two 16-year-old male juveniles from Bolingbrook were released without charges, pending further investigation. Tolliver was arrested and charged with numerous offenses, including the following:
cwbchicago.com
Red Line passenger wielded box cutter, jumped from moving train to escape robbers, prosecutors say
CHICAGO — A Red Line passenger pulled an emergency escape lever and jumped from a moving train to escape a group of robbers who attacked him in the Loop, prosecutors said Sunday. Two men are charged with being part of the group, including one on bail for allegedly battering...
Man shot and killed on South Side: CPD
A man died after being shot in Chicago Lawn, according to police. The man, estimated to be in his 40s, was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck. The shooting occurred at 63rd and Fairfield.
South Shore shooting: Store clerk dies after shot by attempted robber who was killed by CCL holder
A Chicago store clerk has died after being shot by an attempted robber, who a CCL holder killed.
Tow truck driver shot and killed on West Side: CPD
A man was fatally shot Sunday night while driving in Garfield Park. The man, 49, was traveling west on Fulton near Wolcott when people in two cars opened fire about 10:50 p.m., striking him in the left armpit, Chicago police said.
Two-month-old kidnapped during carjacking near Ravenswood: Chicago Police
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-month-old child was in the back seat of a car Sunday morning when it was stolen in a carjacking in Ravenswood. Now that child is reunited with family. As of Monday morning, police are still questioning a person of interest. The baby is going to be OK. His mother said she is still shaken but her family is just fine. "I hear like a crash and then a crash after," said Amir Rouzati, who was eating breakfast when someone tipped his car on its side. "It's pretty obvious it's totaled. It's completely done for." He was not the only one....
2 People Shot, Police Officer Injured in Little Village, Chicago Fire Officials Say
At least two people were shot and a Chicago police officer was injured in an incident Monday afternoon in Little Village, fire officials said. According to those officials, the two shooting victims were located in a car near the intersection of 21st Place and Western Avenue on Monday afternoon. There...
Tow-truck driver fatally shot in armpit while driving in West Loop, crashed into bus stop
CHICAGO — A tow-truck driver was fatally shot in the armpit while he was driving near the West Loop Sunday night. According to police, the 49-year-old man was driving a tow-truck, heading westbound around the 1900 West Fulton Street around 10:47 p.m. when unknown individuals in two different cars began shooting at him and fled. Police […]
Chicago shootings: 24 shot, 5 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say
At least 24 people have been shot, five fatally, in gun violence across Chicago this weekend, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed after being shot in both arms in Archer Heights
CHICAGO - A man was killed after being shot in both arms Sunday afternoon. At about 4:15 p.m., a 29-year-old man was in the 4800 block of South Tripp when he was shot in the right and left arms. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was...
FOX 28 Spokane
Robber, clerk fatally shoot each other in Chicago grocery
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a robbery suspect and a grocery clerk fatally shot each other during an attempted holdup. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says the shootings Friday evening inside the El Barakah Supermarket in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood killed 24-year-old would-be robber Nicholas Williams and 63-year-old clerk Ali Hassan of Berwyn. Police say Williams entered the store and produced a handgun in an attempt to rob the store, but Hassan pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Williams in the chest. Williams returned fire and shot Hassan in the chest and back. Police say Williams ran from the store but collapsed and died.
Surveillance video shows struggle between armed robbery suspect, victim on Near West Side: CPD
ABC7 has frozen the video before the woman is knocked to the ground.
Man robbed, beaten for cigarettes while on CTA Red Line: Police
According to Chicago police, the man was on a Red Line train about 1:40 a.m., just south of the Roosevelt stop, when four to six men approached him and requested cigarettes. After the man denied having any cigarettes, the group began to beat him.
Man Shot by Police in East Garfield Park; 5 Taken Into Custody
A man was shot by Chicago police Saturday evening during an armed confrontation with officers outside an East Garfield Park home, according to officials. About 5 p.m., officers on patrol spotted a car wanted for evading an earlier traffic stop and they followed the vehicle to the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue, where the driver parked in a garage and then walked to the rear porch of a home while holding a gun, police said.
2 suspects wanted for burglarizing churches on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects accused of burglarizing churches on the South Side. In each incident, the offenders would gain entry to a church by damaging a door or window, police said. The offenders would then take items. The incidents occurred in the following locations and...
5 suspects in custody, 1 in hospital after being shot by police after attempted traffic stop, CPD says
CHICAGO — Five people are in custody and three people were taken to the hospital from a shooting that involved police near Humboldt Park Saturday evening, Chicago police and fire say. According to the Chicago Police Department, five suspects are in custody — including one person who was shot by police — after tactical officers […]
Uptick in vehicle thefts in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - Police are warning Chicago residents about an uptick in vehicle thefts in Englewood. In each incident, the victim parked their car, and then discovered it missing. The thefts occurred at the following locations and times:. 6900 Block of South Parnell Avenue on Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. 6900...
12-year-old girl in critical condition after getting shot in the neck on South Side: Police
About 9:30 a.m., the 12-year-old girl was walking at 89th and South Chicago Avenue when someone in a dark-colored car fired at the girl, striking her in the neck, Chicago police said. She was shot in the neck.
Wanted: Police seek suspect in fatal West Side shooting
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man believed to be connected to a murder in West Garfield Park this August. Police say on Aug. 31 around 4:15 p.m. the suspect fatally shot a victim during a fight in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road. The suspect is...
