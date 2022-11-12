ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolingbrook Police: Arrest Made After Shots Fired During Illegal Drug Transaction Sunday Afternoon

On November 13, 2022, at approximately 1:25 pm, Bolingbrook Police responded to 307 Woodcreek Drive for a report of shots fired. While en route, it was learned shots were fired at an occupied vehicle in the parking lot and multiple subjects fled the area on foot. Officers flooded the area and quickly detained three individuals. One of the indiduals fled on foot and discarded a fanny pack. After a brief foot pursuit, officers apprehended Andrew C. Tolliver, 33, of the 300 block of Woodcreek Drive in Bolingbrook. Officers recovered the discarded fanny pack, which contained a loaded .380 caliber handgun with a defaced serial number. A canvass of the shooting scene resulted in the recovery of two .380 caliber shell casings. The investigation revealed the shooting was the result of a dispute during an illegal cannabis transaction. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting. Two 16-year-old male juveniles from Bolingbrook were released without charges, pending further investigation. Tolliver was arrested and charged with numerous offenses, including the following:
BOLINGBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Two-month-old kidnapped during carjacking near Ravenswood: Chicago Police

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A 2-month-old child was in the back seat of a car Sunday morning when it was stolen in a carjacking in Ravenswood. Now that child is reunited with family. As of Monday morning, police are still questioning a person of interest. The baby is going to be OK. His mother said she is still shaken but her family is just fine. "I hear like a crash and then a crash after," said Amir Rouzati, who was eating breakfast when someone tipped his car on its side. "It's pretty obvious it's totaled. It's completely done for." He was not the only one....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed after being shot in both arms in Archer Heights

CHICAGO - A man was killed after being shot in both arms Sunday afternoon. At about 4:15 p.m., a 29-year-old man was in the 4800 block of South Tripp when he was shot in the right and left arms. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 28 Spokane

Robber, clerk fatally shoot each other in Chicago grocery

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a robbery suspect and a grocery clerk fatally shot each other during an attempted holdup. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says the shootings Friday evening inside the El Barakah Supermarket in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood killed 24-year-old would-be robber Nicholas Williams and 63-year-old clerk Ali Hassan of Berwyn. Police say Williams entered the store and produced a handgun in an attempt to rob the store, but Hassan pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Williams in the chest. Williams returned fire and shot Hassan in the chest and back. Police say Williams ran from the store but collapsed and died.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Shot by Police in East Garfield Park; 5 Taken Into Custody

A man was shot by Chicago police Saturday evening during an armed confrontation with officers outside an East Garfield Park home, according to officials. About 5 p.m., officers on patrol spotted a car wanted for evading an earlier traffic stop and they followed the vehicle to the 600 block of North Central Park Avenue, where the driver parked in a garage and then walked to the rear porch of a home while holding a gun, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

