ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a little after 1p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Longfield Avenue. When officers arrived on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

16-year-old in hospital after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 16-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 10a.m. officers were told about a shooting victim who was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by private means. Preliminary investigation showed that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot, killed near Auburndale neighborhood; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near the Auburndale neighborhood on Friday night. Officers were called to the 1100 block of Royal Gardens Court around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. When officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Lone cow missing three weeks after crash located

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The hunt for a missing cow, three weeks after it escaped following an accident on I-64, is one step closer to being over. According to Louisville Metro Animal Services, the bull had been located sometime Sunday but did not specify where. However, the bull had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Last cow has been found after escaping truck near Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After three weeks on the run, the last cow has been found after escaping a truck near Cherokee Park. Louisville Metro Animal Services says the final cow was located and they're helping LMPD move it to another location. It's unclear when they found the cow and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Radcliff woman charged with murder after Hardin County crash kills 2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two children are dead and a woman is facing murder charges after a crash in Hardin County Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, the crash took place sometime around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Dixie Highway in West Point, Kentucky. Police say 42-year-old Angela Chapman, of Radcliff,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UofL student injured in shooting near Belknap Campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A University of Louisville was injured after a shooting Saturday morning on Third Street south of Belknap Campus. According to a letter sent to students, the student was attending a party at a house near Central Avenue around 1a.m. Witnesses said that some people were asked...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Bedford Ky Man Jumps in River to Avoid Police

November 10, 2022, Madison Police arrested William R. Clark 28, Bedford, Kentucky, for resisting law enforcement L-6 felony, escape L-6 felony, and for an active warrant out of Jefferson County, Indiana, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated L-6 felony. Madison Police Officer Kyle Lane encountered Clark on Vaughn Drive @...
MADISON, IN
WLKY.com

2 teens arrested for attempted carjacking on Bardstown Road, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two teenagers face charges for an attempted carjacking at a gas station on Bardstown Road near the Watterson. Police said on Tuesday morning the two teens made the attempt at the Thornton's on Bardstown Road and Goldsmith Lane. They said the 15-year-olds tried to steal the man's car at gunpoint but couldn't get it to start.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Final cow located after group of cattle escape near Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The final cow has been located nearly three weeks after a group of cattle escaped following a minor crash. On Oct. 21, Louisville officers were called to the Dog Hill area of Cherokee Park after livestock were seen walking around the golf course and near the park lake.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Two arrested after leading police on multi-county chase on I-65

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Two people have been arrested after leading police on a half hour, three-county chase in Indiana Saturday afternoon. According to an Indiana State Police news release, the pursuit began around 3:00 p.m. in Seymour, when Seymour Police officers responded to Home Depot on reports of an attempted theft.
CLARK COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy