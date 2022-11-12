Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Highlands community reacts to Sunday morning shooting on Baxter Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fight at a popular Highlands bar spills into the street and ends with someone shot and injured. The owner of Wick’s Pizza woke up Sunday morning to bullet holes in his front windows. LMPD tells WAVE News that the incident started with two groups...
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a little after 1p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Longfield Avenue. When officers arrived on...
Wave 3
16-year-old in hospital after shooting in Chickasaw neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 16-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 10a.m. officers were told about a shooting victim who was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital by private means. Preliminary investigation showed that...
Wave 3
Man shot, killed near Auburndale neighborhood; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near the Auburndale neighborhood on Friday night. Officers were called to the 1100 block of Royal Gardens Court around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. When officers...
Lone cow missing three weeks after crash located
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The hunt for a missing cow, three weeks after it escaped following an accident on I-64, is one step closer to being over. According to Louisville Metro Animal Services, the bull had been located sometime Sunday but did not specify where. However, the bull had been...
wdrb.com
Last cow has been found after escaping truck near Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After three weeks on the run, the last cow has been found after escaping a truck near Cherokee Park. Louisville Metro Animal Services says the final cow was located and they're helping LMPD move it to another location. It's unclear when they found the cow and...
wdrb.com
Radcliff woman charged with murder after Hardin County crash kills 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two children are dead and a woman is facing murder charges after a crash in Hardin County Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, the crash took place sometime around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Dixie Highway in West Point, Kentucky. Police say 42-year-old Angela Chapman, of Radcliff,...
Wave 3
‘It really is hurtful:’ UofL students shaken up after classmate shot near campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fraternity house party near UofL’s campus turned into a crime scene early Saturday morning. A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said a little after midnight, gunshots interrupted a Phi Kappa Tau fraternity house party on South Third Street. The incident started when a fight broke...
WLKY.com
Woman found living with man's decomposing body in Bullitt County hotel, police say
BROOKS, Ky. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a dead body found in a Bullitt County hotel, according to the Hillview Police Department. Nicole McFall, 45, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of abusing a corpse, failure to report a dead body and tampering with physical evidence.
WLKY.com
Missing cow still on loose in Louisville spotted in Highlands over weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The lone remaining cow that's been on the run for three weeks in Metro Louisville was apparently spotted over the weekend. The location could perhaps not be more appropriate. The wandering cow was seen at Le Moo, the steakhouse restaurant on Lexington Avenue. There has been...
Wave 3
UofL student injured in shooting near Belknap Campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A University of Louisville was injured after a shooting Saturday morning on Third Street south of Belknap Campus. According to a letter sent to students, the student was attending a party at a house near Central Avenue around 1a.m. Witnesses said that some people were asked...
Men accused in death of Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy expected in court Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The two men charged in connection to the murder of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy are expected in court on Monday. Marquis Mitchell and Jesse Johnson are accused of killing Deputy Brandon Shirley in August 2021. Shirley was shot in an ambush while working an...
953wiki.com
Bedford Ky Man Jumps in River to Avoid Police
November 10, 2022, Madison Police arrested William R. Clark 28, Bedford, Kentucky, for resisting law enforcement L-6 felony, escape L-6 felony, and for an active warrant out of Jefferson County, Indiana, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated L-6 felony. Madison Police Officer Kyle Lane encountered Clark on Vaughn Drive @...
WLKY.com
2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Hardin County crash; suspect arrested
WEST POINT, Ky. — Two small children are dead and their pregnant mother was seriously injured in a crash as they left church on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Department said 42-year-old Angela Chapman was driving under the influence of drugs around 4:30 p.m. when she hit another vehicle.
WLKY.com
Police: Chase begins in Floyd County before ending in multiple vehicle crash in Clark County
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A southern Indiana police chase across two counties ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles Sunday morning, according to the Floyd County Sheriff's Department. Several witnesses were at the scene. "I was shopping for a couch and stopped at the light. It was red, and then...
WLKY.com
2 teens arrested for attempted carjacking on Bardstown Road, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two teenagers face charges for an attempted carjacking at a gas station on Bardstown Road near the Watterson. Police said on Tuesday morning the two teens made the attempt at the Thornton's on Bardstown Road and Goldsmith Lane. They said the 15-year-olds tried to steal the man's car at gunpoint but couldn't get it to start.
wdrb.com
University of Louisville student taken to hospital after being shot at party near campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Louisville student was taken to the hospital after being shot on Friday night. Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of South Third Street around 12:15 a.m. That's near UofL's Belknap campus.
Wave 3
Final cow located after group of cattle escape near Cherokee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The final cow has been located nearly three weeks after a group of cattle escaped following a minor crash. On Oct. 21, Louisville officers were called to the Dog Hill area of Cherokee Park after livestock were seen walking around the golf course and near the park lake.
WLKY.com
Trial for man charged with deadly shooting inside south Louisville restaurant delayed for 4th time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A family is voicing frustrations with the judicial system, nearly four years after their loved one was killed inside a Louisville restaurant. Devone Briggs was supposed to stand trial this week for the murder of Jose Munoz, but it's been delayed again. Donna Munoz expected to...
Wave 3
Two arrested after leading police on multi-county chase on I-65
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Two people have been arrested after leading police on a half hour, three-county chase in Indiana Saturday afternoon. According to an Indiana State Police news release, the pursuit began around 3:00 p.m. in Seymour, when Seymour Police officers responded to Home Depot on reports of an attempted theft.
