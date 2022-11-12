ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Veterans Voices of 2022

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

(WTAJ)- Veterans Voices recognizes and celebrates those who have served our country and the stories they tell.

Watch above some of the stories WTAJ has had the opportunity to showcase from veterans in 2022.

William Robinson the longest held enlisted POW in American History

Altoona students had the opportunity to listen to Williams’s story and its what he calls a lesson of simply never giving up

Richland Cemetery dedicates display in veteran’s section

The section of the cemetery where veterans and their spouses are buried did not have any focal points or displays. The manager of the cemetery looked to change that and they wanted the addition to be as meaningful and worthy as the value of our country’s heroes.

Everett and two medals of honor recipients to be remembered in a statue

It will depict Medal of Honor recipients, Ellis Weicht, who served in Vietnam, and Robert Hartsock, who served in World War II. Both men gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Penn State honors veterans with Military Appreciation Week

PSU Veterans Affairs and Services unveiled and dedicated banners that are being displayed throughout downtown State College. Each featured veteran has a connection to Centre County and Penn State.

Rhonda Smith supporting female veterans The Skirted Soldier

Rhonda Smith is on a mission to support female veterans through her tea company “The Skirted Soldier”.

Punxsutawney woman and the challenge coins

Cheryl Bottenhorn has been distributing challenger coins to veterans and veterans’ families. The emotion and gratitude of the situation are what Bottenhorn is holding onto.

A veterans message to others: Adapt and overcome

Retired Major Chris Mulholland has a debilitating disease that he refuses to let stand in his way. His message to other veterans is that their next battle could be with an enemy from within.

Altoona services for female member

Just 8% out of 27,000 Veterans Affairs members in the surrounding 14 counties are women. The James E Van Zandt VA Medical Center is featuring its services for female veterans and military members.

Veterans crisis launch

A new veteran crisis line was launched as part of the new 988 National Suicide and Crisis Hotline. Veterans in need can press 1 to talk to qualified responders and receive support.

Honor Flight” veterans chance to see memorials that they may not otherwise

28 Veterans travel on “Honor Flight” to Washington D.C. to see the memorials for the wars they fought in and to be recognized for their service.

New memorial desert shield and desert storm

The National Desert Storm and Desert Shield memorial will commemorate the military personnel who in 1990 liberated Kuwait from Iraq and defended Saudi Arabia from further invasion.

Cards for troops Barbara Moscato library

In Cameron County, a blank card can be turned into a message for soldiers overseas.

Act of kindness from a postman

Halliday is a disabled veteran. She served before the Afghan crisis and ended up losing her leg due to a surgical infection. Unable to shovel as easily, Halliday said the act of kindness meant all the more to her, especially coming from a stranger.

Michigan veteran only wish to serve his country again on 100th birthday

Retired Col. Robert “Bob” Munie for his 100th birthday got a dream come true. All he wanted to do was to serve again… and he got to do just that.

For more Veteran stories you can check out the Veteran Voices page .

