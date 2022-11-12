COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Tigers will go for the SIAC Championship Saturday, when they take on the Tuskegee Golden Tigers at 2 p.m. in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3, with a tape-delay rebroadcast on ESPNU on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. Live stats will be available here.Tickets will be available at the gate.

