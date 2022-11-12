ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WLTX.com

Newberry College wins South Atlantic Conference Championship game

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Dre Harris threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Washington with 2:45 left in regulation, helping Newberry College to defeat Mars Hill 27-24 in the inaugural South Atlantic Conference championship game. The Wolves trailed 24-20 but were given one last chance for a go-ahead score when...
NEWBERRY, SC
WYFF4.com

Byrnes, Christ Church football teams advance in high school football playoffs

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Christ Church football team defeated Calhoun County 63-29 on Saturday to advance to the third round of the 1A playoffs. Byrnes defeated Blythewood 27-24 to advance to the third round of the 5A playoffs. Next week the Rebels travel to Gaffney, with the winner advancing to the upper state championship game.
FLORENCE, SC
WLTX.com

Benedict College makes history, wins its first SIAC Championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Benedict College Tigers (11-0) racked up a season-high 573 yards of total offense on their way to a 58-21 victory over Tuskegee in the SIAC Championship at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. Benedict quarterback Eric Phoenix threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, while also leading...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Benedict goes for first SIAC title in school history Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Tigers will go for the SIAC Championship Saturday, when they take on the Tuskegee Golden Tigers at 2 p.m. in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3, with a tape-delay rebroadcast on ESPNU on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. Live stats will be available here.Tickets will be available at the gate.
COLUMBIA, SC
High School Football PRO

Kershaw, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

KERSHAW, SC
WLTX.com

'12,000 Year Trail' in Cayce making strides to the future

CAYCE, S.C. — A nature tour in Cayce could lead to a new welcome center - and more attention for the city. In doing so, the 12,000 Year Trail from the past is making strides for the future. "It was a deerskin fort from 1718 until about 1722," Andy...
CAYCE, SC
247Sports

Carter comes up big in Gamecocks win over the Tigers

Guard Chico Carter turned in a solid performance for South Carolina which was capped with a big time shot with 0.8 seconds left in the game that would give his team a 60-58 win. After Clemson tied the game at 58 on two Brevin Galloway free throws with seven seconds...
CLEMSON, SC
News19 WLTX

Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Winter Chill arrives to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We hit a high of 78 on Saturday here in Columbia. If you enjoy the warmth, hope you took it all in today because temperatures will be crashing down tonight and we will likely be stuck in the 50s this entire week. A cold front is...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Bradford Pear Bounty coming soon to Lexington

Bradford pears may look pretty when they bloom in the Spring, but the tree can be quite a nuisance to other plants. Many cities are on a mission to get rid of the tree species, and the ‘Bradford Pear Bounty’ is helping with the initiative. The Lexington Soil...
LEXINGTON, SC
tonyspicks.com

South Carolina State Bulldogs vs Tennessee State Tigers 11/12/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The South Carolina State Bulldogs will go against the Tennessee State Tigers in NCAAB action in Gentry Complex Nashville, TN, on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 12:00 PM ET. SC State completed 1-17 in 2020–21; last year, they went 15–16, a significant improvement. Cameron Jones and leading scorer Rashaan Edwards, who finished second and fifth in their team’s scoring last season, are back for the Bulldogs.
ORANGEBURG, SC
etxview.com

Claflin to remember former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale

Claflin University will honor the legacy of former first lady Alice Carson Tisdale with a remembrance ceremony and dedication of a memorial garden. The service of remembrance and dedication of the Tisdale Memorial Garden will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in the Tingley Memorial Hall Courtyard on campus.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Saluda resident dies in Sunday morning crash, SCHP says

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a Saluda resident died early Sunday morning following a single-vehicle crash. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Old Chappell Ferry Road near Boulder Drive - roughly five miles northwest of Johnston.
SALUDA, SC
The Daily South

This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese

Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
News19 WLTX

'Wateree Street' trail opens in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — A new path connecting Historic Camden and the Revolutionary War Center has officially opened. It's called "Wateree Road," and it showcases many different types of architecture. "We also are using it as an extension of both of our programming to talk about the indigenous people who...
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

