Man dies in fatal Wentzville crash
The identity of the man who died in a Tuesday morning crash has been revealed.
13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase
A 13-year-old driver led Callaway County deputies on a chase Tuesday night before being captured and detained in Fulton, the sheriff's office said. The post 13-year-old in custody after leading deputies on car chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMOV
79-year-old man killed in Wentzville crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of westbound I-64 were closed in Wentzville for several hours Tuesday due to an accident involving a semi. The accident happened near the I-70/64 interchange around 6:30 a.m., and it caused a back-up for westbound traffic. Traffic was forced to exit onto Highway 61 while the roadway was closed.
kfmo.com
Two Teens Injured in Traffic Accident
(Washington County, MO) A 17 year old male juvenile from Cadet is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a two vehicle wreck Monday morning at 11:25 in Washington County. According to Highway Patrol reports The teen was driving an SUV north on Highway 21, and was making a right turn onto Flamewood Road. A car driven by 44 year old Amie M. Martin, of Potosi, was following the SUV. Records indicate Martin didn't stop as she approached the SUV and as got closer she abruptly hit the brakes. The car began to skid and struck the rear of the SUV as it ran off the right side of the road. The SUV also began to skid and spin clockwise. It rolled over several times throwing the male teen driver out of the vehicle. The 17 year old male driver of the SUV, and his 17 year old female juvenile passenger who received minor injuries, were taken to Washington County memorial Hospital in Potosi.
Remains found by hunter in Jefferson County identified as man missing since 2021
DITTMER, Mo. — Human remains discovered by a hunter in Jefferson County on Friday were identified as a man reported missing in 2021. According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a hunter found a skull and other bones in a wooded area in Dittmer, Missouri, on Friday. The hunter then called 911, and investigators confirmed that the remains were that of a human.
Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Park Hills woman is accused of hitting a Columbia man with a car in Jefferson County on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tiffany L. Nahlik, 33, hit Dustin M. Short, 38, on southbound Highway 67 near Oakvale Road around 5:55 p.m. Troopers said Nahlik's car hit The post Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
myleaderpaper.com
Park Hills woman arrested for allegedly hitting a pedestrian near De Soto
A Park Hills woman was arrested after she was driving a car on Hwy. 67 north of Oakvale Road southeast of De Soto and allegedly struck a Columbia man who was pushing a stranded car toward the right shoulder. He was seriously injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At...
KOMU
Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified
COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
kjluradio.com
Crawford County man with dementia missing for four days
A Crawford County man with dementia is reported missing. Stephen Encinas, 65, of Steelville, was last seen last Thursday afternoon at a gas station in Bourbon, traveling toward I-44. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Encinas is described as a white male, standing 5’8”, weighing 119 pounds....
Sullivan Independent News
Silver Advisory Issued For Man Last Seen At Bourbon Mobil
The Crawford County Sheriff's Office has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at Mobil On the Run, 214 W. Pine St, Bourbon at 4:00 PM on 11/10/2022. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:. Stephen Encinas, a white male, age 65, hgt 5'8'', 119...
krcgtv.com
Columbia man admits to shooting woman Monday morning, according to court documents
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County Jail without bond on charges he shot a woman to death early Monday morning after she told him to get out of her car. According to court documents, Montez Williams, 31, admitted to police under questioning...
The Most “Unforgettable Adventure” is Found in this Missouri Park
If you're looking for adventure, the internet believes you'll find one of the most "unforgettable" in one Missouri state park. Only In Your State believes that Montauk State Park in Salem is one of the most unforgettable places you'll find in Missouri and I don't think they're wrong. Ask any fisherman and they'll likely tell you a story of rainbow trout they've caught there. The fact that local wildlife are visible frequently nearby doesn't hurt either. Oh, and the waterfalls...
kfmo.com
Washington County Two Vehicle Wreck
(Washington County, MO) A woman from St. Louis, 44 year old Kiamesha S. Cavin Brown, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was involved in a two vehicle crash last Friday morning at 11:30 in Washington County. Highway Patrol reports show Cavin Brown was driving east on Pond Creek Road in an SUV as 53 year old Randall E, Brakefield, of Potosi, was headed west in a pick up. Cavin Brown attempted to avoid a collision by running off the right side of the road. The two vehicles collided and Cavin Brown's SUV began to skid and spin counterclockwise. The pick up also began to skid and both vehicles spun off the road. Cavin Brown was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. Brakefield was not injured.
mymoinfo.com
Pedestrian Hit By Car On US-67 In Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A man from Columbia was seriously injured after getting hit on the side of the road of southbound US-67 in Jefferson County Sunday morning. The crash happened just north of Oakville Road. 38-year-old Dustin Short was pushing a vehicle towards the right shoulder when he was struck by a Cadillac CTS driven by 33-year-old Tiffany Nahlik from Park Hills. Short was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis for treatment. The accident occurred just before 6 o’clock Sunday evening.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man charged with Moniteau County burglary denied bond
A Jefferson City man accused in a recent Moniteau County burglary is denied bond. Daniel Brown, 42, was arrested earlier this month for burglarizing property just outside Tipton. He’s charged with second-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance. Moniteau County judge Aaron Martin...
kjluradio.com
Franklin County fire department works two residential structure fires
A Franklin County fire department experiences a busy weekend assisting area agencies with residential fires. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District responded to a residential structure fire on Maries County Road 309 Saturday night. Crews were called back to the same structure a few hours later when the fire rekindled. Heavy fire was found on the second floor of the home.
kjluradio.com
Two Crawford County women charged after two pounds of meth found in Steelville home
Two Crawford County women face multiple charges after a search warrant is served at a home in Steelville. Joann Weller, 39, of Steelville, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Sarah Gaghen, 39, also of Steelville, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff’s office investigating burglaries in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A 36-year-old Barnhart man was arrested after he allegedly was found to be in possession of stolen property. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says deputies were called to a residence in the 1700 block of Marylin in Barnhart for a report of a disturbance where the suspect was reportedly armed with a golf club.
Suspects steal over $22K in merchandise from St. Louis-area department stores
FENTON, Mo. — Four Texas women are being held on $75,000 cash-only bonds for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from St. Louis department stores. According to the St. Louis County Police Department, 33-year-old Lavina Ghelmegeanu, 39-year-old Desdemona Dila, 31-year-old Ana Curuera and 32-year-old Ecsmira Vasile were charged with stealing $750 or more.
Restaurant chain closes a west St. Louis County location
ELLISVILLE, Mo. — Walnut Grill, a Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain, has shuttered its Ellisville location in west St. Louis County. Tuesday was the last day of operation for the Ellisville location, officials said. The Ellisville store, which opened in 2014, was the chain's entry into the St. Louis market. The...
5 On Your Side
