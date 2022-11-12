ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Fox Business

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth estimated at zero: Report

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto exchange FTX, had a net worth that all but evaporated to zero after it plummeted Friday, following a crisis that forced the company to file for bankruptcy. The Wall Street Journal reported that Bankman was worth an estimated $16 billion on Monday, making him...
Nymag.com

It Was All a Game for Sam Bankman-Fried

The meeting is already Silicon Valley lore. When Sam Bankman-Fried met with the venture capitalists at Sequoia Capital, the legendary firm that funded Apple, Google, and Instagram, he wasn’t there so much to talk about the technology of his crypto exchange, FTX, or about his hedge fund, Alameda Research. What he talked about was bananas — the actual yellow fruit. “I want FTX to be a place where you can do anything you want with your next dollar. You can buy bitcoin. You can send money in whatever currency to any friend anywhere in the world. You can buy a banana. You can do anything you want with your money from inside FTX,” he said, according to Sequoia’s own account of the meeting. It was exactly the kind of big idea that Silicon Valley loved, but that wasn’t what made the VCs go nuts. “It turns out that that fucker was playing League of Legends through the entire meeting,” Ramnik Arora, FTX’s former head of product, told the VC firm in their promotional write-up of the meeting. “We were incredibly impressed,” another funder said. “It was one of those your-hair-is-blown-back type of meetings.”
WASHINGTON STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Second-largest Democratic donor’s wealth evaporates overnight in crypto meltdown

The cryptocurrency entrepreneur who donated the second most to Democrats this election cycle just had 94% of his net worth erased as his company collapsed. Sam Bankman-Fried, 30, known in the crypto realm as SBF, saw his company, FTX, fall apart in just days during a liquidity crunch that culminated with his rival, Changpeng Zhao’s Binance, moving in to buy the company. Now those plans are reportedly falling apart, causing bitcoin to slump to two-year lows, and Bankman-Fried’s net worth continues to plunge.
TheStreet

Big Short Michael Burry Says Cryptocurrencies Have Original Sin

Investor Michael Burry has built his reputation by being skeptical of financial assets and products that arouse euphoria and enthusiasm for all. This translates to questioning and taking a step back when everyone is swooning and swearing over a new fashionable financial asset. It's not that he's a contrarian, but...
Markets Insider

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says Sam Bankman-Fried 'lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators' and should get most of the blame for FTX's collapse

Changpeng Zhao called out FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried for the crypto exchange's collapse last week. The Binance CEO said Bankman-Fried "lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators." CZ also said SBF should shoulder most of the blame for the fall of FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday. Binance CEO Changpeng...
TheStreet

Crypto Crisis: FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Questioned by Police

After the shock, the moment to understand what happened and to assign responsibility has come. Sam Bankman-Fried, 30, the former king of cryptocurrencies, was questioned on Nov. 12 by the Bahamian police and regulators, the day after his company, FTX, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to Bloomberg News. Bankman-Fried,...
cryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) Founder: Looks Like FTX Was Basically ‘A Good Old Ponzi Scheme’

On 13 November 2022, IOG Co-Founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson talked about the collapse of SBF’s FTX empire. FTX issued the following press release on 11 November 2022:. And here is how SBF announced the collapse of the FTX empire:. Yesterday (13 November 2022), during a Twitter Space co-hosted...
protos.com

Famed short seller Bill Ackman defends Bankman-Fried then deletes tweet

In an almost instantly-deleted tweet, billionaire and activist investor Bill Ackman “gave credit” to founder and chief exec of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) for his “accountability,” and said he’d “never seen a CEO take responsibility as [SBF] does here.”. Ackman runs...
The Guardian

How Binance played a key role as FTX collapse unfolded

One of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX, has collapsed, with what is reported to be an $8bn (£6.8bn) black hole on its balance sheet. Of its 1 million users, many are now unable withdraw their funds. On Friday, the FTX group, run from offices in America but headquartered in the Bahamas, filed for bankruptcy protection in the US.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly denies fleeing to Argentina, says he's still in the Bahamas

Sam Bankman-Fried told Reuters he is still in the Bahamas, as rumors swirled overnight that the ex-CEO of the now-bankrupt FTX had run off to South America. FlightRadar24 tweeted early Saturday morning that the one-time crypto billionaire was flying from Nassau to Argentina. Speculation over SBF's whereabouts comes as authorities...
buzzfeednews.com

The Crypto-Ignorant Person’s Guide To What’s Going On With FTX And Founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Last week, investors rushed to withdraw their funds from FTX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, fearing that it was about to collapse. The company’s owner, Sam Bankman-Fried, claimed that there was no risk to the fund. That turned out not to be true: On Friday, FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO.

