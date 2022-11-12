ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHYI Y100

Former President Trump Set To Appear For Deposition On Capitol Attack

Former President Donald Trump is set to appear for a deposition after accepting service of a subpoena from the Select Committee to investigate the January sixth Capitol attack. Nova Southeastern University's Charles Zelden says this comes a day before Trump is expected to announce his presidential run and he will use it to his advantage. He says Trump is hoping Republicans take control of the House and this all goes away. If not, it would take a while to indict him. The committee would have to vote to hold him in contempt of Congress, then it would go to the House for a vote before the Attorney General's Office.
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
defpen

Rep. Nancy Pelosi Says Decision To Retire Will Be Impacted By Attack Against Husband

U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi is still putting together the pieces after her husband was brutally attacked in their home last month. Less than two weeks after the traumatic incident, Pelosi sat down with CNN’s Anderson Cooper to discuss the incident on-camera for the first time. During their conversation, Pelosi was transparent and said that the violent attack will impact her decision to remain in office or retire.
Business Insider

Trump threatened to withdraw his endorsement of Nevada Republican Joe Lombardo after the then-candidate chose not to call him a 'great' president at an October debate: NYT

Trump threatened to nix support for Joe Lombardo after he declined to call him "great," per the NYT. Lombardo, in an October debate, said Trump was "sound," which prompted Trump to call Ronna McDaniel. Lombardo, now the governor-elect of Nevada, narrowly defeated Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. During the 2022 midterms,...
The Hill

Oath Keepers founder talked of hanging Pelosi in days after Jan. 6

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes reportedly said he wanted to hang U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “from the lamppost” in a recording obtained by the FBI and played during his trial this week. In the Jan. 10, 2021, audio recording played by the FBI Wednesday in the...
POLITICO

Judge tosses Vindman’s suit against Trump allies

Alexander Vindman, the former National Security Council aide who helped trigger the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump, suffered a legal setback Tuesday as a federal judge tossed out a lawsuit in which Vindman accused several top Trump allies of conspiring to violate his civil rights. U.S. District Court...
NBC News

MTP NOW Nov. 11 — Control of Congress unclear; Trump’s political future; Biden at climate summit

The control of the House and Senate remains undecided. Former President Trump is expected to move forward with his presidential bid as he lashes out at potential GOP rivals. Maria Teresa Kumar, Matt Gorman and Susan Page join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss Trump’s political future. Rep-elect Seth Magaziner (D-R.I.) joins to break down his recent victory. President Biden is overseas to for a series of meetings addressing climate change, the global economy and the war in Ukraine. Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) remains in a close race against Rick Caruso for Los Angeles mayor.Nov. 11, 2022.
Salon

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel in an effort to dodge testifying

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Less than a month after he expressed eagerness to provide testimony on live television, former President Donald Trump sued the House January 6 panel to block a subpoena ordering him to testify.
