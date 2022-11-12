Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans Outraged at Trump-Appointed FBI Director: 'Impeach!'
Christopher Wray was appointed to the federal agency by Trump in 2017 and was confirmed with overwhelming Republican support.
Former President Trump Set To Appear For Deposition On Capitol Attack
Former President Donald Trump is set to appear for a deposition after accepting service of a subpoena from the Select Committee to investigate the January sixth Capitol attack. Nova Southeastern University's Charles Zelden says this comes a day before Trump is expected to announce his presidential run and he will use it to his advantage. He says Trump is hoping Republicans take control of the House and this all goes away. If not, it would take a while to indict him. The committee would have to vote to hold him in contempt of Congress, then it would go to the House for a vote before the Attorney General's Office.
Former DOJ official says Trump's reaction to the January 6 panel is starting to look like the makings of an insanity defense
Neal Katyal, a former Justice Department official, says former President Donald Trump's written response to the House Capitol-riot panel's intention to subpoena him looks like an insanity defense. Katyal — a law professor and an Obama-era acting solicitor general — made an appearance on NBC on Sunday, three days after...
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid cooperating with a subpoena requiring him to testify. The suit filed Friday evening contends that, while former presidents have voluntarily agreed to provide testimony or documents...
Supreme Court declines to block subpoena of Lindsey Graham in Georgia election probe
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a request from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to quash a grand jury subpoena in a Georgia prosecutor’s probe of allegations of interference in the 2020 presidential election. The decision is a victory for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, whose...
Who Is Michael Boulos? Tiffany Trump to Marry at Mar-a-Lago
The 25-year-old Lebanese businessman is set to tie the knot with Donald Trump's youngest daughter in Florida this weekend.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi Says Decision To Retire Will Be Impacted By Attack Against Husband
U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi is still putting together the pieces after her husband was brutally attacked in their home last month. Less than two weeks after the traumatic incident, Pelosi sat down with CNN’s Anderson Cooper to discuss the incident on-camera for the first time. During their conversation, Pelosi was transparent and said that the violent attack will impact her decision to remain in office or retire.
Trump threatened to withdraw his endorsement of Nevada Republican Joe Lombardo after the then-candidate chose not to call him a 'great' president at an October debate: NYT
Trump threatened to nix support for Joe Lombardo after he declined to call him "great," per the NYT. Lombardo, in an October debate, said Trump was "sound," which prompted Trump to call Ronna McDaniel. Lombardo, now the governor-elect of Nevada, narrowly defeated Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. During the 2022 midterms,...
Oath Keepers founder talked of hanging Pelosi in days after Jan. 6
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes reportedly said he wanted to hang U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “from the lamppost” in a recording obtained by the FBI and played during his trial this week. In the Jan. 10, 2021, audio recording played by the FBI Wednesday in the...
SFist
Of Course Trump Wanted to Dissolve the SF-Based Ninth Circuit Court During His Presidency
Released earlier this year, The Divider — a book co-authored by Susan Glasser of the New Yorker and Peter Baker of the New York Times — includes a revelation from former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen that Trump said "let’s just cancel” SF's Ninth Circuit court in 2018.
Judge tosses Vindman’s suit against Trump allies
Alexander Vindman, the former National Security Council aide who helped trigger the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump, suffered a legal setback Tuesday as a federal judge tossed out a lawsuit in which Vindman accused several top Trump allies of conspiring to violate his civil rights. U.S. District Court...
msn.com
Trump urges appeals court to uphold special master reviewing 11,000 documents FBI seized at Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump's lawyers argued Thursday that he could suffer irreparable harm if a special master doesn't review the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago and urged a federal appeals court to uphold the review. "This investigation of President Trump by the administration of his political rival is both unprecedented and misguided," his...
NBC News
MTP NOW Nov. 11 — Control of Congress unclear; Trump’s political future; Biden at climate summit
The control of the House and Senate remains undecided. Former President Trump is expected to move forward with his presidential bid as he lashes out at potential GOP rivals. Maria Teresa Kumar, Matt Gorman and Susan Page join the Meet the Press NOW roundtable to discuss Trump’s political future. Rep-elect Seth Magaziner (D-R.I.) joins to break down his recent victory. President Biden is overseas to for a series of meetings addressing climate change, the global economy and the war in Ukraine. Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) remains in a close race against Rick Caruso for Los Angeles mayor.Nov. 11, 2022.
Think tank: Trump in legal peril in Fulton as he preps White House bid
Former President Donald Trump is “extremely exposed” to criminal liability in Fulton County as he prepares to announce his third campaign for the nation’s top office, according to the lead author of a report analyzing the local investigation into whether Trump or his allies illegally interfered in Georgia’s 2020 elections.
Trump sues Jan. 6 panel in an effort to dodge testifying
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Less than a month after he expressed eagerness to provide testimony on live television, former President Donald Trump sued the House January 6 panel to block a subpoena ordering him to testify.
What Utahns in Congress are saying about the attack on Paul Pelosi
The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi, was attacked in their San Francisco home. Police arrested David Depape. Utah Republicans in Congress condemned political violence. Here’s what Mitt Romney, Mike Lee, Burgess Owens and John Curtis had to say about it.
Israel confirms US probe into Shireen Abu Akleh's killing
Israel has confirmed that the United States government has started an investigation into the fatal shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh
Russia State TV Host Spars With Pundit Who Questioned Putin's Goals for War
"I would like to know what those [goals and objectives] are, for a change," one Russian official said. "Just once."
Ky. Supreme Court will hear challenges to the state’s abortion laws Tuesday
Abortion is still illegal in Kentucky. On Tuesday, the state Supreme Court will hear challenges to the abortion laws currently in effect.
Comments / 0