MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia University has parted ways with Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons, the university announced Monday. University president Gordon Gee cited the need for a “fresh perspective” as a reason for the move, according to a news release from the university. Lyons had served in the role since 2015.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO