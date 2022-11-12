Read full article on original website
Sanders goes down, but JSU still clinches SWAC East crown
MOBILE, Ala. (WDAM) - Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdown passes Saturday before exiting, injured, in the third quarter as the undefeated Tigers took down Alabama A&M University, 27-13. Sanders had thrown for 183 yards and four scores when he was hit hard in the third quarter and did not return to the game.
Jackson State takes home the win as the Gulf Coast Challenge comes to a close
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The ultimate HBCU experience played ball Saturday in Mobile!. The big football matchup between the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M vs. Tigers of Jackson State University lead by Deion Sanders or as most call him “Coach Prime” packed out Ladd PEEBLES Stadium. The final...
South Alabama surges to 38-21 win over Texas State, but Wommack still sees room for improvement
Perhaps a sign of South Alabama’s growth as a football program is that the Jaguars can win a conference game by 17 points and still be largely unsatisfied. Carter Bradley threw four touchdown passes and the Jaguars’ defense held visiting Texas State to just 230 total yards in a 38-21 victory on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. However, head coach Kane Wommack had something of a bad taste in his mouth after his team was penalized 11 times for 121 yards and gave up three touchdowns in the second half.
Alabama WR commit Ryan Williams scores six touchdowns in playoff game
Alabama football’s 2025 wide receiver commit, Ryan Williams came up big in Saraland’s win over Hillcrest Friday in the second round of the class 5A AHSAA Playoffs. Williams finished the night with six touchdowns. He scored his first touchdown of the game on Saarland’s first play from scrimmage. His second score came later in the second half with an 84-yard touchdown reception.
Velma Jackson’s Luckett Plays With Added Purpose to Honor Uncle, Close Friend
Velma Jackson senior Demontavious Luckett is having a different kind of season. He says he is having more accomplishments and playing stronger on the field. He is also playing with an added sense of purpose in 2022 as he honors his uncle and close friend by wearing a large, shiny necklace with their pictures on […]
Mobile, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Mobile. The D'Iberville High School basketball team will have a game with UMS-Wright Preparatory School on November 14, 2022, 14:00:00. The Bayside Academy basketball team will have a game with Faith Academy on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
South Alabama QB Carter Bradley ties single-game scoring record in win over Texas State
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — With their win over Texas State on Saturday, South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley not only tied the school's single game scoring record, he also reached a career high. Throwing four Touchdown passes and gaining a total of 274 passing yards, Bradley led the team to...
Veterans have no greater friend on earth than this Alabama dentist
“Every day should be Veterans Day.” - Dr. Barry Booth. Veterans have no greater friend on this earth than Dr. Barry Lee Booth. An Auburn graduate, Booth joined the U.S. Navy Reserve in 1963 while going to dental school at the University of Alabama. He began active duty in the Navy in 1966 and was sent to Vietnam and assigned to the Naval Support Activity in Danang. We’ll get to more about his work in Vietnam a bit later.
No. 1 Theodore plays keep away from Hueytown, improves to 12-0 for first time
The Theodore Bobcats are 12-0 for the first time in school history and are headed to the third round of the Class 6A state playoffs. The top-ranked Bobcats beat Hueytown 29-18 behind a powerful running attack paced by Brayden Jenkins, who carried the ball 35 times for 177 yards. It...
How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties
Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
Night three of Gulf Coast Challenge fun downtown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday was another lively night in the Port City, filled with live music, great weather, and smiles all around. This is the third night of events for the Gulf Coast Challenge, and some haven’t missed a beat. “I’ve been here every night, party!” said Rita...
Gulf Coast Challenge concert kickoff, tens of thousands attending
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras Park was packed Wednesday night with tens of thousands of people, kicking off the 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge. There was lots of live music, and people still had fun despite the headliner not being able to perform. About 30 seconds into platinum R&B...
The ‘Lady’ returns to Barber Marina in Baldwin County
She's been gone for more than two years but now the "Lady in the Water" at Barber Marina is back home.
Cold weather increasing need for help around Mobile, Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting near-freezing temperatures overnight for the second night in a row. More people in need are seeking shelter from the cold. As a cold wind whips through Mobile Sunday, you can see the chill in the air just by what people are wearing. Extra layers, extra hats or hoods, and […]
Jackson city councilman hosts Crop Drop ahead of holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As families begin shopping for holiday meals, many are noticing how the cost of groceries has gone up. One Jackson leader stepped in to help. Councilman Brian Grizzell hosted a Crop Drop at Grove Park Community Center to help fight food inflation. He said as family holiday menu preparations are underway, […]
Huntsville realtor, pastor to host frozen turkey giveaway
A Huntsville real estate agent is hosting a frozen turkey giveaway on Nov. 19 to help as many families as possible.
Alabama A&M University professor speaks on student loan forgiveness suspension
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Millions of Americans looking for federal student loan debt forgiveness are now in limbo. It comes after a federal judge struck down the Biden Administration’s plan for student loan debt forgiveness, declaring it illegal. It immediately suspended the online application process for student debt relief.
Risk of severe weather for beach zones Tue AM
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Level 1 (Marginal) risk of severe weather Tuesday morning for Baldwin county beaches eastward into extreme coastal zones of Escambia (FL) & Santa Rosa counties in the FL Panhandle. Primary threat damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Meanwhile for your...
675 free Thanksgiving Turkeys to be given away through November
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 675 Free Turkeys will be given away for this Thanksgiving at the following locations and dates:. Toulminville Crichton Community Development Corporation will give away 400 turkeys on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Dotch Community Center located in Trinity Gardens beginning at 8:00 a.m. Revelation-Maysville...
