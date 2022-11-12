ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WDAM-TV

Sanders goes down, but JSU still clinches SWAC East crown

MOBILE, Ala. (WDAM) - Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdown passes Saturday before exiting, injured, in the third quarter as the undefeated Tigers took down Alabama A&M University, 27-13. Sanders had thrown for 183 yards and four scores when he was hit hard in the third quarter and did not return to the game.
JACKSON, MS
AL.com

South Alabama surges to 38-21 win over Texas State, but Wommack still sees room for improvement

Perhaps a sign of South Alabama’s growth as a football program is that the Jaguars can win a conference game by 17 points and still be largely unsatisfied. Carter Bradley threw four touchdown passes and the Jaguars’ defense held visiting Texas State to just 230 total yards in a 38-21 victory on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. However, head coach Kane Wommack had something of a bad taste in his mouth after his team was penalized 11 times for 121 yards and gave up three touchdowns in the second half.
MOBILE, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama WR commit Ryan Williams scores six touchdowns in playoff game

Alabama football’s 2025 wide receiver commit, Ryan Williams came up big in Saraland’s win over Hillcrest Friday in the second round of the class 5A AHSAA Playoffs. Williams finished the night with six touchdowns. He scored his first touchdown of the game on Saarland’s first play from scrimmage. His second score came later in the second half with an 84-yard touchdown reception.
SARALAND, AL
AL.com

Veterans have no greater friend on earth than this Alabama dentist

“Every day should be Veterans Day.” - Dr. Barry Booth. Veterans have no greater friend on this earth than Dr. Barry Lee Booth. An Auburn graduate, Booth joined the U.S. Navy Reserve in 1963 while going to dental school at the University of Alabama. He began active duty in the Navy in 1966 and was sent to Vietnam and assigned to the Naval Support Activity in Danang. We’ll get to more about his work in Vietnam a bit later.
SPANISH FORT, AL
AL.com

How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties

Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WLBT

‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Coach Prime has a message for Gov. Tate Reeves and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: “huddle up” and fix Jackson’s water crisis. In a video posted on social media Thursday, Jackson State University football coach Deion Sanders says the university is again without water and is urging the two elected leaders to put their differences aside to do what’s best for the people of Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Night three of Gulf Coast Challenge fun downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday was another lively night in the Port City, filled with live music, great weather, and smiles all around. This is the third night of events for the Gulf Coast Challenge, and some haven’t missed a beat. “I’ve been here every night, party!” said Rita...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Challenge concert kickoff, tens of thousands attending

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mardi Gras Park was packed Wednesday night with tens of thousands of people, kicking off the 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge. There was lots of live music, and people still had fun despite the headliner not being able to perform. About 30 seconds into platinum R&B...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Cold weather increasing need for help around Mobile, Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting near-freezing temperatures overnight for the second night in a row. More people in need are seeking shelter from the cold. As a cold wind whips through Mobile Sunday, you can see the chill in the air just by what people are wearing. Extra layers, extra hats or hoods, and […]
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Jackson city councilman hosts Crop Drop ahead of holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As families begin shopping for holiday meals, many are noticing how the cost of groceries has gone up. One Jackson leader stepped in to help. Councilman Brian Grizzell hosted a Crop Drop at Grove Park Community Center to help fight food inflation. He said as family holiday menu preparations are underway, […]
JACKSON, MS
utv44.com

Risk of severe weather for beach zones Tue AM

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Level 1 (Marginal) risk of severe weather Tuesday morning for Baldwin county beaches eastward into extreme coastal zones of Escambia (FL) & Santa Rosa counties in the FL Panhandle. Primary threat damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Meanwhile for your...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WPMI

675 free Thanksgiving Turkeys to be given away through November

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — 675 Free Turkeys will be given away for this Thanksgiving at the following locations and dates:. Toulminville Crichton Community Development Corporation will give away 400 turkeys on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Dotch Community Center located in Trinity Gardens beginning at 8:00 a.m. Revelation-Maysville...
MOBILE, AL

