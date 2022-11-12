ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBUR

Washington Commanders mired in more crises

The Washington Commanders are playing in prime time tonight. While their play on the field has been poor, off the field things are going worse. Last week, the D.C. attorney general's office announced plans to sue the team, its owner Dan Snyder, and the NFL over allegations of lying about its quote “toxic culture of sexual harassment.” This is just the latest in a series of legal battles and scandals to engulf the franchise.
WASHINGTON, DC
Front Office Sports

The Next Washington Commanders Owner May Not Be The Highest Bidder

Dan Snyder’s final major decision as owner of the Washington Commanders could be choosing his replacement — and he doesn’t have to take the highest bidder. That could complicate a potential purchase by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the leading contender mentioned to Front Office Sports by bankers and team executives interviewed since Snyder announced Wednesday that he was exploring a sale.
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

D.C. lawsuit says NFL and Commanders colluded to mislead consumers

The District of Columbia’s outgoing attorney general, Karl Racine, announced Thursday that he has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, the National Football League and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging they worked together to mislead the public about an investigation into the team’s work environment to maximize profits.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

Trump D.C. hotel receipts reveal $10,500-a-night rooms for foreign officials seeking to influence U.S. policy

During Donald Trump’s presidency, the governments of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, China and Malaysia spent hundreds of thousands of dollars at the Trump International Hotel in Washington at the same time they were trying to influence U.S. foreign policy, according to investigative findings released Monday by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy