Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Related
Trump files lawsuit to try to stop NY attorney general from getting records from trust that owns Trump Org.
CNN — Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit in Florida state court trying to stop the New York attorney general from obtaining records from the trust that holds ownership of the Trump Organization. The civil lawsuit was filed hours after a New York judge denied an effort to...
Trump, New York AG both propose retired judge to serve as monitor of Trump Org.
CNN — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and the New York attorney general’s office both proposed that retired Judge Barbara Jones serve as the monitor to oversee the Trump Organization’s financial statements. Attorneys for both camps were required to submit their nominations of who should serve...
WBUR
Washington Commanders mired in more crises
The Washington Commanders are playing in prime time tonight. While their play on the field has been poor, off the field things are going worse. Last week, the D.C. attorney general's office announced plans to sue the team, its owner Dan Snyder, and the NFL over allegations of lying about its quote “toxic culture of sexual harassment.” This is just the latest in a series of legal battles and scandals to engulf the franchise.
The Next Washington Commanders Owner May Not Be The Highest Bidder
Dan Snyder’s final major decision as owner of the Washington Commanders could be choosing his replacement — and he doesn’t have to take the highest bidder. That could complicate a potential purchase by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the leading contender mentioned to Front Office Sports by bankers and team executives interviewed since Snyder announced Wednesday that he was exploring a sale.
The Top Contenders To Purchase The Washington Commanders
Dan Snyder went on camera with ESPN and defended himself after years of public outrage. “They’ve been very supportive,” Snyder said of his fellow owners. “They’ve been great.”. That was in 2014, when the Washington owner’s sole debacle was the offensive team name. Snyder hasn’t done...
“They had a damn insider on SCOTUS”: Experts alarmed after Trump lawyer emails inadvertently leak
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers believed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was their best bet to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to newly released emails. Eight emails obtained by POLITICO revealed correspondence among Trump lawyers discussing legal strategies to convince Republican members of Congress to block...
Jan 6. committee can't find a Trump lawyer that will accept service of subpoena: report
The House Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump last week but investigators are still trying to find someone authorized to accept service of it, according to ABC News. The subpoena was introduced by the panel's vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who called Trump the riot's...
Donald Trump finally gets served $250 million NY fraud lawsuit after 3 weeks — and a court order
NY's attorney general, Letitia James, sued the Trump Organization back on September 21. Reps for Donald Trump and Eric Trump finally got served, the AG said Thursday. Service took three weeks — and a judge's order — with the AG accusing Trump of 'gamesmanship.'. Donald Trump has lost...
Central Bucks to hire legal team to review ACLU complaint
Central Bucks School District officials are expected to vote Tuesday night to hire a former U.S. Attorney and a federal prosecutor to review a discrimination complaint filed by the ACLU of Pennsylvania early last month. School board President Dana Hunter in a statement Monday afternoon called the ACLU's complaint that alleges the district...
WGMD Radio
Commanders spokesperson rips DC attorney general before ‘major announcement’ about team
Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine will make a “major announcement about the Washington Commanders” at 1 p.m. ET Thursday, he tweeted Wednesday afternoon. In response, a spokesperson for the team sent a statement to ESPN, ripping the attorney general. The spokesperson bashed Racine for focusing on the...
MSNBC
D.C. lawsuit says NFL and Commanders colluded to mislead consumers
The District of Columbia’s outgoing attorney general, Karl Racine, announced Thursday that he has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, the National Football League and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging they worked together to mislead the public about an investigation into the team’s work environment to maximize profits.
Trump D.C. hotel receipts reveal $10,500-a-night rooms for foreign officials seeking to influence U.S. policy
During Donald Trump’s presidency, the governments of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, China and Malaysia spent hundreds of thousands of dollars at the Trump International Hotel in Washington at the same time they were trying to influence U.S. foreign policy, according to investigative findings released Monday by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
DC Attorney General to make 'major announcement' regarding Washington Commanders
WASHINGTON — The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine is expected to make a "major announcement" regarding the Washington Commanders during a news conference Thursday. Very little details were provided about the subject of the news conference, set for Thursday at 1 p.m., which led to much...
Think tank: Trump in legal peril in Fulton as he preps White House bid
Former President Donald Trump is “extremely exposed” to criminal liability in Fulton County as he prepares to announce his third campaign for the nation’s top office, according to the lead author of a report analyzing the local investigation into whether Trump or his allies illegally interfered in Georgia’s 2020 elections.
Comments / 0