WKTV

25-year-old, Raheem Hightower of Utica, charged with Criminal Possession of stolen property

UTICA, N.Y. -- Raheem Hightower, 25, of Utica was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property on Thursday, following an incident that occurred back in August. On Aug. 18 Utica Police responded to reports of a possible stolen vehicle on Jason Street. The information provided indicated that an individual was allegedly, actively spray-painting a vehicle black to hide its original color. The reporter stated that they were watching the male actively spray-painting and provided a description of him to the police.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Rome woman arrested following October assault investigation

UTICA, N.Y.-- Utica police have made an arrest in connection with an assault that was reported last month. Brianna Young, 33, of Rome was charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon after police say she struck a woman in the head with a baseball bat on the 1500 block of Steuben Street on Oct. 22.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Utica man arrested twice in 3 days; facing multiple gun charges

UTICA, NY
WKTV

Man sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl in Utica area in 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to 33 months in prison last week for fentanyl conspiracy and distribution in and around the city last year. Daequon Perkins, 26, pleaded guilty to distributing a fentanyl mixture and possessing 40 grams or more of the substance with the intent to distribute it.
UTICA, NY
Shore News Network

Woman arrested for October baseball bat assault

UTICA, NY – Police in Utica have arrested 33-year-old Brianna Young, of Rome for an October 22nd baseball bat assault in the 1500 block of Steuben Street. Utica police officers were dispatched to the scene after a report that one person was struck in the head by a woman wielding a baseball bat during a fight. “Upon the officer’s arrival, the victim stated that she was attempting to break up a fight between two parties when a relative of one of the involved individuals struck the victim in the head with a baseball bat and then fled the scene,” the The post Woman arrested for October baseball bat assault appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Man accused of intoxicated driving in New Bremen, Troopers say

NEW BREMEN- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with DWI charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Derek J. Byer, 36, of Rome, NY was arrested Thursday by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Local EMS transport injured people in wake of Amish buggy wreck in Steuben

STEUBEN- Authorities investigated an Amish buggy roll-over wreck early Sunday in Oneida County. It happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on North Steuben Road, town of Steuben. Western Fire Department said the buggy included 10 occupants when the wreck occurred, including two adults and eight children. STaR and Boonville Ambulance crews...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NYSP: Oneida County man facing criminal mischief charges in town of Russia

RUSSIA- A local man is faced with numerous offenses that stem from complaints of a Herkimer County disturbance investigation, authorities say. Charles W. Farley, 53, of Remsen, NY was arrested Thursday by the New York State Police (Herkimer). He is officially charged with one felony count of criminal mischief in the third-degree, along with two misdemeanor counts each of criminal mischief (reckless property damage > $250); petit larceny and criminal tampering in the third-degree.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NOTICE: Police have identified suspect in Lowville Walmart shoplifting case

LOWVILLE- Authorities in Lewis County have identified the suspect in regards to an ongoing shoplifting case from the Lowville Walmart. The Sheriff's Office would like to thank those who reached out with tips. Image provided via Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. This story was updated as of 5:31 a.m. Friday, November...
WKTV

Police investigate early morning shooting on Bleecker Street

Utica, N.Y.-- Utica police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two people injured, one seriously. It all happened around 4 AM Saturday on the 800 block of Bleecker Street. The two victims were at a party when three other people attending the party asked for ride home to the Bleecker Street area. When they arrived to the area, a man in the backseat of the car pulled out a handgun and demanded items from the two victims. At the same time, another person pepper sprayed the two victims, who were then struck in the head by the man with the handgun. During the altercation, shots were fired, striking a male victim in the upper back area near his neck. The suspects fled the scene and the victims called 911.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Basement fire breaks out at East Utica restaurant

UTICA, N.Y.-- An Albany Street restaurant was damaged by a small fire Sunday afternoon. According to the Utica Fire Department, it happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Europa restaurant. Smoke started to fill the restaurant, which was then evacuated. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof of the restaurant.
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police charge Boonville man with felony criminal mischief

BOONVILLE- A man from Northern Oneida County is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a reported domestic incident in the town of Boonville, authorities say. Kody T. Smith, 29, of Boonville, NY was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with one felony count of criminal mischief in the third-degree (property value > $250).
BOONVILLE, NY

