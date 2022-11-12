Read full article on original website
Man shoots flare gun in town of Manlius bar, injures one patron, police say
Manlius, N.Y. — A Madison County man was arrested after police say he fired a flare gun in a bar in the town of Manlius after a fight with bar customers early Sunday morning. Officer’s responded to CrossRoads Tavern at 7119 Minoa-Bridgeport Road (Schepps Corners Road) after reports of...
WKTV
25-year-old, Raheem Hightower of Utica, charged with Criminal Possession of stolen property
UTICA, N.Y. -- Raheem Hightower, 25, of Utica was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property on Thursday, following an incident that occurred back in August. On Aug. 18 Utica Police responded to reports of a possible stolen vehicle on Jason Street. The information provided indicated that an individual was allegedly, actively spray-painting a vehicle black to hide its original color. The reporter stated that they were watching the male actively spray-painting and provided a description of him to the police.
WKTV
Rome woman arrested following October assault investigation
UTICA, N.Y.-- Utica police have made an arrest in connection with an assault that was reported last month. Brianna Young, 33, of Rome was charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon after police say she struck a woman in the head with a baseball bat on the 1500 block of Steuben Street on Oct. 22.
WKTV
Utica man arrested twice in 3 days; facing multiple gun charges
UTICA, N.Y. -- Raheem Hightower, 25, of Utica was charged with criminal possession of stolen property on Thursday for the second time in three days. The most recent charges stem from an incident that occurred back in August. On Aug. 18 Utica Police responded to reports of a possible stolen...
WKTV
Man sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl in Utica area in 2021
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to 33 months in prison last week for fentanyl conspiracy and distribution in and around the city last year. Daequon Perkins, 26, pleaded guilty to distributing a fentanyl mixture and possessing 40 grams or more of the substance with the intent to distribute it.
WKTV
David Drake, 31, of Utica faces multiple charges for allegedly attempting to stab two
UTICA, N.Y. -- David Drake, 31, of Utica was charged with Assault, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Menacing, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Obstructing Governmental Administration and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle, on Thursday. On Nov. 10 Utica Police and Utica Fire units responded to reports of...
WKTV
Ilion man facing several charges stemming from shots-fired investigation in Mohawk
MOHAWK, N.Y. – An Ilion man is facing gun possession charges following a shots-fired investigation in Mohawk that started in August. Mohawk police launched the investigation on Aug. 5 after shots were fired during an incident on Columbia Street. On Friday, 21-year-old Donnie Birdine III was arrested in connected...
Woman arrested for October baseball bat assault
UTICA, NY – Police in Utica have arrested 33-year-old Brianna Young, of Rome for an October 22nd baseball bat assault in the 1500 block of Steuben Street. Utica police officers were dispatched to the scene after a report that one person was struck in the head by a woman wielding a baseball bat during a fight. “Upon the officer’s arrival, the victim stated that she was attempting to break up a fight between two parties when a relative of one of the involved individuals struck the victim in the head with a baseball bat and then fled the scene,” the The post Woman arrested for October baseball bat assault appeared first on Shore News Network.
flackbroadcasting.com
Man accused of intoxicated driving in New Bremen, Troopers say
NEW BREMEN- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with DWI charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Derek J. Byer, 36, of Rome, NY was arrested Thursday by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
Veteran stops and helps assist police with arrest
A veteran and current truck driver is being recognized by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office for assisting a deputy in cuffing a man who was resisting arrest.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local EMS transport injured people in wake of Amish buggy wreck in Steuben
STEUBEN- Authorities investigated an Amish buggy roll-over wreck early Sunday in Oneida County. It happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on North Steuben Road, town of Steuben. Western Fire Department said the buggy included 10 occupants when the wreck occurred, including two adults and eight children. STaR and Boonville Ambulance crews...
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Oneida County man facing criminal mischief charges in town of Russia
RUSSIA- A local man is faced with numerous offenses that stem from complaints of a Herkimer County disturbance investigation, authorities say. Charles W. Farley, 53, of Remsen, NY was arrested Thursday by the New York State Police (Herkimer). He is officially charged with one felony count of criminal mischief in the third-degree, along with two misdemeanor counts each of criminal mischief (reckless property damage > $250); petit larceny and criminal tampering in the third-degree.
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff’s Office investigates head-on crash on Turin Road, town of Lee
LEE- A head-on crash involved two local people Thursday afternoon in Oneida County, authorities say. It was just before 4:00 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers were alerted to calls of a head-on crash on Turin Road, town of Lee. The wreck involved a 2012 GMC SUV and a 2016 Subaru SUV.
Police identify driver involved in fatal hit and run in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have identified the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Syracuse. On Nov. 6, Nakima Hassan, 37, was driving a Lincoln MKS on the 3000 block of South Salina Street when she hit Alvina Grant, 49, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Hassan left the scene of the accident.
flackbroadcasting.com
NOTICE: Police have identified suspect in Lowville Walmart shoplifting case
LOWVILLE- Authorities in Lewis County have identified the suspect in regards to an ongoing shoplifting case from the Lowville Walmart. The Sheriff's Office would like to thank those who reached out with tips. Image provided via Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. This story was updated as of 5:31 a.m. Friday, November...
Police: 4 men arrested for scheme involving using fake IDs to buy cars
This incident happened Wednesday at Dash Cars.
WKTV
Police investigate early morning shooting on Bleecker Street
Utica, N.Y.-- Utica police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two people injured, one seriously. It all happened around 4 AM Saturday on the 800 block of Bleecker Street. The two victims were at a party when three other people attending the party asked for ride home to the Bleecker Street area. When they arrived to the area, a man in the backseat of the car pulled out a handgun and demanded items from the two victims. At the same time, another person pepper sprayed the two victims, who were then struck in the head by the man with the handgun. During the altercation, shots were fired, striking a male victim in the upper back area near his neck. The suspects fled the scene and the victims called 911.
WKTV
Basement fire breaks out at East Utica restaurant
UTICA, N.Y.-- An Albany Street restaurant was damaged by a small fire Sunday afternoon. According to the Utica Fire Department, it happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Europa restaurant. Smoke started to fill the restaurant, which was then evacuated. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof of the restaurant.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Boonville man with felony criminal mischief
BOONVILLE- A man from Northern Oneida County is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a reported domestic incident in the town of Boonville, authorities say. Kody T. Smith, 29, of Boonville, NY was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with one felony count of criminal mischief in the third-degree (property value > $250).
Schenectady man found guilty of drug trafficking
A Schenectady man will spend at least five years behind bars after a federal court jury found him guilty of several drug trafficking crimes.
