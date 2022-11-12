ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

R RSMcann
2d ago

look on the Bright Side.....Won't have to mow the Lawn ....bahahahahahahahha

Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Hurricane Nicole: 'A freak accident'

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida photographer captures incredible shot of gators, great blue heron

CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Florida wildlife photographer Ted Roberts captured an incredible sight at Orlando Wetlands Park. "I'm a volunteer at Orlando Wetlands Park. While waiting to give a tram tour we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto the road with a baby alligator in its mouth. Closely following the heron was the mother alligator futilely giving chase. The heron took flight as the mother alligator approached and this is one of the sequence of photos that I was able to take," he wrote in a submission to WESH 2.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

HCA Healthcare North Florida Division Names New President

Brian T. Cook has been named President of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, including its affiliated UCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Oviedo Medical Center, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital, and UCF Lake Nona Hospital in Orlando. The HCA Healthcare North Florida Division is part of one...
ORLANDO, FL
Vice

‘Complete Bloodbath’: What Just Happened in Florida?

The Republicans’ promised red wave may have been a ripple nationally, but in Florida, Tuesday’s election was a tsunami. Republicans swept statewide offices for the first time in almost 150 years. Gov. Ron DeSantis was re-elected governor by more than 1.5 million votes and nearly 20 points, just four years after narrowly winning the governorship by 33,000 votes. Sen. Marco Rubio defeated Rep. Val Demings, running only slightly behind DeSantis, in a state where the last Senate race in 2018 was decided by just over 10,000 votes.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

How much Florida hospitality workers need to survive?

Florida is famous for its vacation spots, excellent service, and top-tier hospitality. It’s home to some of the greatest restaurants, theme parks, and natural parks. The hospitality industry is one of the biggest drivers of growth in the Sunshine State. But service workers have been left scrambling for survival as of late.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Only In Florida: 18-Foot Python Eats 5-Foot Alligator

Talk about a case of indigestion! An 18-foot Burmese python was captured and scientists found a five-foot alligator in its belly!. This massive python was found in the Florida Everglades. Since it is an invasive species, the python was euthanized and turned over to scientists for research. The scientists noticed a large bulge in the python’s stomach. Doing what scientist’s do best, they cut the python open to investigate what was causing the large lump. They found a five-foot alligator in they python! In the video, you see that the alligator is pretty well preserved so we’re guessing that the python had recently consumed it and hadn’t started digesting the reptile. Here’s the video and we’re warning you that it isn’t for the squeamish:
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

