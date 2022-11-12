Read full article on original website
Insurance Pressures Continue In Florida After Nicole
Despite pounding parts of the East Coast, Hurricane Nicole will not hit Florida’s insurance market as hard as Hurricane Ian. CoreLogic, a property information and analytics firm, released an early estimate Friday that said Nicole’s privately insured losses will be less than $750 million.
Not understanding Florida's U-turn and right-on-red laws can prove deadly
U-turns are legal in Florida, and a sheer necessity in many places like Orlando where there are numerous boulevards and so much heavy traffic. Getting around the city without them can be next to impossible.
Mysterious ‘Sonic Boom’ Heard in Central Florida, Reported Cause Revealed
Early Saturday morning (November 12), well before sunrise, the Sunshine State was shaken from sleep by a terrifying sound. Just after 5 a.m., a massive sonic boom ripped through the still-dark air, rattling houses and rousing thousands of central Florida residents. Floridians immediately took to social media to share their...
‘We didn’t think it would be this bad’: Beachfront homes in small Florida community washed away by Hurricane Nicole
CNN — Trip Valigorsky’s beachfront home in a tight-knit community in Volusia County, Florida had been in his family for nearly 15 years before it was washed away this week, as the dangerous storm surge and powerful winds caused by Hurricane Nicole swept across Florida. “This home was...
Man on Florida bound flight threatens passengers with box cutter, officials say
ATLANTA — A Frontier Airlines flight heading to Florida had to make an emergency landing when passengers said they were threatened by a man with a box cutter. Transportation Security Administration agents missed a box cutter in the man’s backpack after screening it for explosives and other banned items.
'Victims of Communism Day' in Florida schools steeped in propaganda, not education
With the past week’s distractions of the midterm elections and another hurricane, you may have missed Florida’s first annual Victims of Communism Day. You probably thought Nov. 7 was already fully committed with National Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day, National Cancer Awareness Day and National Hug a Bear Day. (All true.)
fox13news.com
Florida mom fights for life after crushed under truck and tree during Hurricane Nicole: 'A freak accident'
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was pinned under a tree and truck during Hurricane Nicole. As Hurricane Nicole brought strong winds to Volusia County last Thursday, an Orange City woman, Julie Tindel, ran out to her car to get medication when a tree was knocked down, and she got crushed under the truck and tree.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
WESH
Florida photographer captures incredible shot of gators, great blue heron
CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Florida wildlife photographer Ted Roberts captured an incredible sight at Orlando Wetlands Park. "I'm a volunteer at Orlando Wetlands Park. While waiting to give a tram tour we heard a commotion and saw a Great Blue Heron jump out onto the road with a baby alligator in its mouth. Closely following the heron was the mother alligator futilely giving chase. The heron took flight as the mother alligator approached and this is one of the sequence of photos that I was able to take," he wrote in a submission to WESH 2.
History repeats itself: Hurricanes Ian, Nicole strike nearly same spots in Florida as Charley, Jeanne in 2004
Long-time Floridians likely have a fond memory of two notable hurricanes – Charley and Jeanne – that struck the state 43 days apart in 2004. And in a strange coincidence 18 years later, hurricanes Ian and Nicole also struck Florida in nearly the exact same locations as the 2004 pair.
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Residents Concerned After Nicole Takes a Toll on Florida Beaches, Historic Deauville Beach Resort Imploded Marking End of Era
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Residents Concerned After Nicole Takes a Toll on Florida Beaches. The high waves coming in off the Atlantic Ocean from Hurricane Nicole were great for surfers but they took a toll on some of Florida's beaches.
Residents return after more Daytona Beach Shores condos checked for structural concerns
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — People at Central Florida’s coast are continuing to get back on their feet following the impact of Hurricane Nicole. Many people at the beaches were forced out of their homes when Nicole hit. After some buildings in the Daytona Beach Shores area were evacuated...
westorlandonews.com
HCA Healthcare North Florida Division Names New President
Brian T. Cook has been named President of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, including its affiliated UCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Oviedo Medical Center, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital, and UCF Lake Nona Hospital in Orlando. The HCA Healthcare North Florida Division is part of one...
Florida beachfront homes covered in sand following Hurricane Nicole
Coastal Florida homes were seen covered under several feet of sand in photos from officials following the destructive force of Hurricane Nicole last week.
‘Complete Bloodbath’: What Just Happened in Florida?
The Republicans’ promised red wave may have been a ripple nationally, but in Florida, Tuesday’s election was a tsunami. Republicans swept statewide offices for the first time in almost 150 years. Gov. Ron DeSantis was re-elected governor by more than 1.5 million votes and nearly 20 points, just four years after narrowly winning the governorship by 33,000 votes. Sen. Marco Rubio defeated Rep. Val Demings, running only slightly behind DeSantis, in a state where the last Senate race in 2018 was decided by just over 10,000 votes.
How much Florida hospitality workers need to survive?
Florida is famous for its vacation spots, excellent service, and top-tier hospitality. It’s home to some of the greatest restaurants, theme parks, and natural parks. The hospitality industry is one of the biggest drivers of growth in the Sunshine State. But service workers have been left scrambling for survival as of late.
Florida couple’s home flooded by 2 hurricanes in less than 2 months
Just weeks after Ian destroyed Cori and Vinny Bosco’s Daytona Beach home, Nicole flooded the home once again on Thursday.
Which investor-owned power company charges Florida customers most?
Which power companies in Florida charge their customers most?
995qyk.com
Only In Florida: 18-Foot Python Eats 5-Foot Alligator
Talk about a case of indigestion! An 18-foot Burmese python was captured and scientists found a five-foot alligator in its belly!. This massive python was found in the Florida Everglades. Since it is an invasive species, the python was euthanized and turned over to scientists for research. The scientists noticed a large bulge in the python’s stomach. Doing what scientist’s do best, they cut the python open to investigate what was causing the large lump. They found a five-foot alligator in they python! In the video, you see that the alligator is pretty well preserved so we’re guessing that the python had recently consumed it and hadn’t started digesting the reptile. Here’s the video and we’re warning you that it isn’t for the squeamish:
