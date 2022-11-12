Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South CarolinaTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
Gunshot wound in Myrtle BeachJai BrownMyrtle Beach, SC
WMBF
Garden City Grocery works towards reopening after Hurricane Ian destruction
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The popular mom-and-pop shop, Garden City Grocery, is making progress towards reopening its doors after Hurricane Ian filled it with nearly three feet of water. Employees said flooding from the storm moved entire refrigerators across the room, knocked over shelves and even tore a hole...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach to begin milling, repaving Farrow Parkway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is reminding drivers of some roadwork set to begin along Farrow Parkway. A project involving milling and repaving the road will start at 7 p.m. Sunday and is expected to take around a month to complete. The scope of the project will stretch from Kings Highway to Fred Nash Boulevard.
wpde.com
Overnight road closures continue in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Overnight road closures will continue in Conway starting Monday night. The City of Conway said the closure will be at the intersection of Third Avenue and Laurel Street. Contractors will complete upgrades to public utilities Nov. 14, 15 and 16 from 7 p.m. to 6...
wpde.com
Fish Fry Fundraiser at Crabby Mike's; $12 a plate, $6 for kids; Funds go to YMCA
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There is a good excuse to skip making dinner Monday night. You can eat out - or get take out - to benefit kids in our area. The Grand Strand Optimist Club is holding its annual Fish Fry at Crabby Mike's in Surfside Beach.
Horry County Fire Rescue: 1 injured, dog rescued in Socastee area house fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews rescued a dog and treated one person for injuries at a house fire in the Socastee area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 10:46 a.m. Monday in the area of Alice Bud Lane and Peachtree Road, HCFR said. An injured person was treated at the scene, […]
myhorrynews.com
Apache townhomes development possible after North Myrtle Beach City Council approval
A new cluster of townhouses may be underway soon in the Apache section of North Myrtle Beach. City Council approved the Apache Lakes Townhomes development plan during the Nov. 7 meeting after it had undergone two readings. According to the request for the council’s consideration, 154 townhomes across 29 buildings...
5 hurt after crash closes part of North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Five people were hospitalized Saturday after a two-vehicle crash that led to an hours-long road closure in Myrtle Beach, according to police. It happened at about 4:15 p.m. in the area of North Kings Highway and 79th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, the Myrtle Beach Police Department said. The road […]
Growing strawberries in South Carolina during the fall? Here's how farmers are doing it
SUMTER, S.C. — Rows of blooming strawberries are being picked right beside a pumpkin patch in Sumter. It's because Maynard and Marie Dorr of Dorr Farms have taken on the fall strawberry. "We've done it in past years, and the people love the strawberries in the spring, they love...
wpde.com
All aboard! Polar Express making a stop at Myrtle Beach Train Depot
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Seeing is believing and the Polar Express will make a stop at the historic Myrtle Beach Train Depot just in time for Christmas. The Second Annual Polar Express event will happen on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a sensory-friendly experience from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
wpde.com
Parts of North Kings Highway closed due to crash
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid parts of North Kings Highway as they work a motor vehicle crash. North Kings Highway in the area of 79th Avenue North is closed as crews work to clear the crash. There is no...
Cities with the most home value appreciation in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Carolina using data from Zillow.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Rose House for women’s recovery hosts grand opening
CALABASH, NC (WWAY)– A brand-new recovery center opened its doors in Brunswick County on Saturday morning to help those in recovery improve their lives in every aspect. This includes maintaining sobriety, living a godly life, making good decisions, and improving their relationships with loved ones. The “Rose House” of...
wpde.com
Crews investigating after vehicle crashes into utility lines in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating after a vehicle crashed into utility lines in Conway Sunday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:38 a.m. to the area of S. Highway 701 and Horseshoe Circle. No one was taken to the hospital, according to officials.
luxury-houses.net
This $2,399,999 Mediterranean House in Myrtle Beach, SC Has It All from Stately Design and Architecture to Modern Extras and Upgrades
The House in Myrtle Beach is situated on 0.57 acres of land, which includes more than 200 feet of golf course and lakefront views, now available for sale. This home located at 1495 Scala Ct, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; offering 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 5,278 square feet of living spaces. Call Briggs Dickerson – Sands Realty Group Inc – (Phone: (843-222-5963) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Myrtle Beach.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
wpde.com
Car valued at $23 million stolen outside of Holiday Inn Express in Latta: Detective
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A car valued at $23 million was stolen back in July outside of the Holiday Inn Express in the Latta community of Dillon County, according to Detective Sara Albarri with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. I didn’t think it was possible, actually what...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Fire, Police Departments kicking off event to raise money for children
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fire and Police Departments are making sure every child across the Grand Strand has their Christmas wishes come true. Both departments are participating in their annual Shop With A Hero. For every photo taken with a Myrtle Beach firefighter or police officer,...
wpde.com
Suspect charged with attempted murder after shooting at victim in Myrtle Beach: Police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman has been charged with attempted murder after pointing and firing a gun at a victim in Myrtle Beach. Regeria Martinese Grice has been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, attempted murder and possession of marijuana more than an ounce, according to online records.
Coastal Observer
Townhouse approval no surprise to opponents
Several speakers berated Georgetown County Council for moving forward with a proposal to allow 90 townhouses on a vacant tract in Parkersville before John Burgess got his turn at the podium. “I’m going be as nice as I can,” said Burgess, a long-time resident and leader in the traditionally Black...
Horry County school bus stopped by police for report of student allegedly with weapon
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County school bus was stopped by police Friday for a report of a student who allegedly had a weapon, according to the district. A Carolina Forest High School bus was stopped along Highway 90 and Altman Road and no weapons were found on the bus, according to the […]
