Garden City, SC

WMBF

Myrtle Beach to begin milling, repaving Farrow Parkway

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is reminding drivers of some roadwork set to begin along Farrow Parkway. A project involving milling and repaving the road will start at 7 p.m. Sunday and is expected to take around a month to complete. The scope of the project will stretch from Kings Highway to Fred Nash Boulevard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Overnight road closures continue in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Overnight road closures will continue in Conway starting Monday night. The City of Conway said the closure will be at the intersection of Third Avenue and Laurel Street. Contractors will complete upgrades to public utilities Nov. 14, 15 and 16 from 7 p.m. to 6...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

All aboard! Polar Express making a stop at Myrtle Beach Train Depot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Seeing is believing and the Polar Express will make a stop at the historic Myrtle Beach Train Depot just in time for Christmas. The Second Annual Polar Express event will happen on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a sensory-friendly experience from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Parts of North Kings Highway closed due to crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid parts of North Kings Highway as they work a motor vehicle crash. North Kings Highway in the area of 79th Avenue North is closed as crews work to clear the crash. There is no...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Rose House for women’s recovery hosts grand opening

CALABASH, NC (WWAY)– A brand-new recovery center opened its doors in Brunswick County on Saturday morning to help those in recovery improve their lives in every aspect. This includes maintaining sobriety, living a godly life, making good decisions, and improving their relationships with loved ones. The “Rose House” of...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Crews investigating after vehicle crashes into utility lines in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating after a vehicle crashed into utility lines in Conway Sunday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:38 a.m. to the area of S. Highway 701 and Horseshoe Circle. No one was taken to the hospital, according to officials.
CONWAY, SC
luxury-houses.net

MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New grocery store, multiple shops planned along Highway 17 in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is continuing to grow. According to town officials, plans are currently in TRC review for ‘The Shoppes at Savannah Branch’. The site would bring a 48,000 square foot grocery store along US Highway 17 across from Brunswick Forest. Columbia...
LELAND, NC
wpde.com

Suspect charged with attempted murder after shooting at victim in Myrtle Beach: Police

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman has been charged with attempted murder after pointing and firing a gun at a victim in Myrtle Beach. Regeria Martinese Grice has been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, attempted murder and possession of marijuana more than an ounce, according to online records.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Coastal Observer

Townhouse approval no surprise to opponents

Several speakers berated Georgetown County Council for moving forward with a proposal to allow 90 townhouses on a vacant tract in Parkersville before John Burgess got his turn at the podium. “I’m going be as nice as I can,” said Burgess, a long-time resident and leader in the traditionally Black...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

