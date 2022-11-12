Read full article on original website
Man killed at Carolina Motor Inn in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — One man died Saturday night after a shooting at a motel in Fayetteville. Around 11 p.m., deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to the Carolina Motor Inn at 2533 Gillespie St. A man was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he died.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie
CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
wpde.com
Veterans Day: Seaside Elementary students sing to honor veterans
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Students and teachers in Horry County honored veterans today. Seaside Elementary in Garden City held a Veterans Day program. The school chorus sang patriotic songs including the Star Spangled Banner, Fifty Nifty and Thank You, Soldiers. The school honored all branches of the military...
Authorities investigate deadly house fire near Hartsville
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire that happened early Sunday morning near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on East Old Camden Road, the sheriff’s office said. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation. No additional information was immediately available. Count […]
wpde.com
Horry County woman who served military for 26 years advocates for other female veterans
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Friday is Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day. In 1918, Allied Nations and Germany ceased hostilities on the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month- ending WWI. The day became a federal holiday in 1938 but didn't become Veterans Day...
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting
On Thursday at 7:18 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting on Lawndale Street in Fayetteville.
cbs17
Woman wanted for questioning could be in Apex, Sanford, or Chatham County, deputies say
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies are asking the public to help them identify a woman wanted for questioning. They say they want to ask the woman in these surveillance photos about an incident from Oct. 23. Deputies say the woman may conduct business in Chatham County, Sanford...
SLED report: 99 murders in 6 Grand Strand, Pee Dee counties in 2021
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 18% of all the murders recorded in South Carolina in 2021 happened in the six counties included in the News13 viewing area, according to a 304-page report released on Thursday by SLED. The agency’s annual Crime in South Carolina report showed that 99 of the state’s 566 murders were […]
Rare Alfa Romeo worth $23 million stolen in SC could be in North Carolina; $50,000 reward offered
A $50,000 reward is being offered after the black two-door 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Lungo Spyder with tan interior was swiped.
wpde.com
18 wheeler hits homes, business in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 18-wheeler hit two houses and a business Monday morning along Highway 151 in Darlington County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol. Officials said the driver of the truck ran off the road, overcorrected and went off the road hitting the houses. Troopers said that...
wpde.com
Darlington County coroner investigating deadly house fire
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An investigation is underway into a house fire on East Old Camden Road just outside of Hartsville early Sunday morning where one person was killed, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Hardee said the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), South Carolina Fire Marshal’s...
cbs17
Woman wanted for questioning following Fayetteville homicide, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman is wanted for questioning following a Thursday killing in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said it is working to find 33-year-old Jolisa Mainor, who may have “vital information” about the fatal shooting of Carlos Whitted from Thursday night.
UPDATE: Escaped Chesterfield County inmates captured Friday
One of two inmates who escaped from a Chesterfield County detention center this week has been captured, the Sheriff's Office said.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
wpde.com
Florence police officer wounded in mass shooting retires after 18 years of service
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Lieutenant Scott Williamson retired from the Florence Police Department Thursday after 18 years on the job, according to a news release. The city says, "He served the City of Florence with professionalism, integrity, and tenacity over his 18-year career." Williamson started as a Class III...
wpde.com
Man in custody after shots fired near Robeson County police station
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man has been taken into custody Monday morning after shots were fired at a grocery store on West Main Street across from the Rowland Police Department, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said there was an argument and shots were fired.
Horry County school bus stopped by police for report of student allegedly with weapon
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County school bus was stopped by police Friday for a report of a student who allegedly had a weapon, according to the district. A Carolina Forest High School bus was stopped along Highway 90 and Altman Road and no weapons were found on the bus, according to the […]
wcti12.com
Escaped inmate from Robeson County captured in South Carolina
LUMBERTON, Robeson County — An escaped inmate from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton, has been captured in York County, S.C. Joshua P. Ostwalt was captured without incident Thursday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2022 by local law enforcement. He was returned to NC to face escape...
The Robesonian
Brooks’ desire to impact county led to principal role
SHANNON — One principal’s journey to her role began as a spark to impact her county ignited within her. Rex-Rennert Elementary School Principal Nikki Brooks has about 22 years of experience in the field of Education. She began her journey in the field as a classroom educator. Brooks’...
One person taken to hospital after Fayetteville shooting
One person was shot on Yasmine Avenue in Fayetteville and then taken to a hospital.
