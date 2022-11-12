ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Man killed at Carolina Motor Inn in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — One man died Saturday night after a shooting at a motel in Fayetteville. Around 11 p.m., deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to the Carolina Motor Inn at 2533 Gillespie St. A man was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he died.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie

CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Veterans Day: Seaside Elementary students sing to honor veterans

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Students and teachers in Horry County honored veterans today. Seaside Elementary in Garden City held a Veterans Day program. The school chorus sang patriotic songs including the Star Spangled Banner, Fifty Nifty and Thank You, Soldiers. The school honored all branches of the military...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Authorities investigate deadly house fire near Hartsville

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire that happened early Sunday morning near Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on East Old Camden Road, the sheriff’s office said. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation. No additional information was immediately available. Count […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

18 wheeler hits homes, business in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 18-wheeler hit two houses and a business Monday morning along Highway 151 in Darlington County, according to S.C. Highway Patrol. Officials said the driver of the truck ran off the road, overcorrected and went off the road hitting the houses. Troopers said that...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Darlington County coroner investigating deadly house fire

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An investigation is underway into a house fire on East Old Camden Road just outside of Hartsville early Sunday morning where one person was killed, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee. Hardee said the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), South Carolina Fire Marshal’s...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Man in custody after shots fired near Robeson County police station

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man has been taken into custody Monday morning after shots were fired at a grocery store on West Main Street across from the Rowland Police Department, according to Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham. Graham said there was an argument and shots were fired.
ROWLAND, NC
wcti12.com

Escaped inmate from Robeson County captured in South Carolina

LUMBERTON, Robeson County — An escaped inmate from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton, has been captured in York County, S.C. Joshua P. Ostwalt was captured without incident Thursday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2022 by local law enforcement. He was returned to NC to face escape...
YORK COUNTY, SC
The Robesonian

Brooks’ desire to impact county led to principal role

SHANNON — One principal’s journey to her role began as a spark to impact her county ignited within her. Rex-Rennert Elementary School Principal Nikki Brooks has about 22 years of experience in the field of Education. She began her journey in the field as a classroom educator. Brooks’...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy