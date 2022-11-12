ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ESPN

Davis scores season-high 37, Lakers beat Nets to snap skid

LOS ANGELES -- — Anthony Davis knew he had to have a big game to help the Los Angeles Lakers snap a five-game losing streak. After getting motivation from an unlikely source, he put together his best game of the season. “I was watching the Green Bay Packers game...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Lakers Rumors: L.A. Receiving Inquiries For Russell Westbrook

$47.1 million Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has looked markedly better (mostly) for L.A. after being moved to a bench role by head coach Darvin Ham. Through ten games this season, the 33-year-old former All-Star is averaging 16.1 points on .436/.325/.800 shooting, 6.3 assists, and 5.6 rebounds across 29 minutes of action. He's been re-energized by the bench move, seems newly enthusiastic about his prospects with his hometown team, and has (occasionally) developed a dynamic two-man game with star big man Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Magic

Spread: Magic -1 3 Star play on the Hornets: Charlotte didn't have LaMelo Ball when these two last met in what resulted in a 20-point beatdown by Orlando. The Hornets couldn't buy a shot in that contest, shooting just 38% from the floor. I know Charlotte hasn't played well, but I think this is a game they can win. If Melo can shake off the rust and see the ball go through the net, the Hornets will snap their eight-game skid.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Nets’ Kevin Durant Names His ‘Mount Rushmore’ for Small Forwards

View the original article to see embedded media. Nets star Kevin Durant is off to a torrid start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The 12-time all-star is averaging 30.8 points per game on nearly 52% shooting from the floor despite only shooting a shade over 32% from three through 12 games this season.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

Durant, Nets set for matchup with the Lakers

Brooklyn Nets (6-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (2-10, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Los Angeles. He ranks sixth in the league averaging 30.5 points per game. The Lakers are 2-5 on their home court. Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Believes Cody Bellinger Should Be Able To Return to All-Star Form

The struggles of Dodgers center-fielder Cody Bellinger have been well documented over the past few years, and some of the documentation has even been accurate. One thing that has become obvious this offseason, though, is that the Los Angeles front office doesn't buy into the popular narrative that Belli's struggles are due to a lack of caring or an unwillingness to make adjustments.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Game Haus

A Look at the Lakers’ Upcoming Schedule

The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to turn around their season after a rough start. Here is a look at the Lakers’ upcoming schedule. The Lakers have two games left in a four-game home stand. These last two games will feature matchups against the Detroit Pistons and the San Antonio Spurs. Their first game back on the road will be against the Phoenix Suns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Miami Heat Terminate Relationship With FTX Arena

The Miami Heat and Miami-Dade County have terminated their relationship with FTX and will be searching for a new name for the downtown arena. The Heat decided to go in a different direction once the crypto exchange company starting having problems and eventually collapsed. Here's the joint statement the Heat...
MIAMI, FL
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 11/14/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on November 14, 2022. 5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 14, 2022. Week 5 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (7-6) features three more home games in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

Dodgers Rumors: LA Linked to Top Japanese Free Agent Pitcher

The pitching unit ravaged with injuries by the end of the season for the Dodgers still has plenty of talent assuming they all come back healthy for the 2023 season. However, this doesn't stop the Dodgers from looking out for more talent and they have their eyes on top Japanese prospect Kodai Senga.
Los Angeles, CA

