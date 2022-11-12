Read full article on original website
ESPN
Davis scores season-high 37, Lakers beat Nets to snap skid
LOS ANGELES -- — Anthony Davis knew he had to have a big game to help the Los Angeles Lakers snap a five-game losing streak. After getting motivation from an unlikely source, he put together his best game of the season. “I was watching the Green Bay Packers game...
Centre Daily
James Johnson misses Indiana Pacers game vs Toronto Raptors with back injury
Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson missed his first game of the season due to injury on Saturday. Johnson wasn't listed on the injury report leading up to the game, but the Pacers announced 30 minutes before tipoff that the veteran forward would be out against the Toronto Raptors with back soreness.
Centre Daily
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Receiving Inquiries For Russell Westbrook
$47.1 million Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has looked markedly better (mostly) for L.A. after being moved to a bench role by head coach Darvin Ham. Through ten games this season, the 33-year-old former All-Star is averaging 16.1 points on .436/.325/.800 shooting, 6.3 assists, and 5.6 rebounds across 29 minutes of action. He's been re-energized by the bench move, seems newly enthusiastic about his prospects with his hometown team, and has (occasionally) developed a dynamic two-man game with star big man Anthony Davis.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Brooklyn Nets: LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Day-To-Day
This will be the third game LeBron James misses in what has been a turbulent season for the Lakers.
Centre Daily
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Magic
Spread: Magic -1 3 Star play on the Hornets: Charlotte didn't have LaMelo Ball when these two last met in what resulted in a 20-point beatdown by Orlando. The Hornets couldn't buy a shot in that contest, shooting just 38% from the floor. I know Charlotte hasn't played well, but I think this is a game they can win. If Melo can shake off the rust and see the ball go through the net, the Hornets will snap their eight-game skid.
Centre Daily
Nets’ Kevin Durant Names His ‘Mount Rushmore’ for Small Forwards
View the original article to see embedded media. Nets star Kevin Durant is off to a torrid start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The 12-time all-star is averaging 30.8 points per game on nearly 52% shooting from the floor despite only shooting a shade over 32% from three through 12 games this season.
FOX Sports
Durant, Nets set for matchup with the Lakers
Brooklyn Nets (6-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (2-10, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Los Angeles. He ranks sixth in the league averaging 30.5 points per game. The Lakers are 2-5 on their home court. Los...
Centre Daily
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Believes Cody Bellinger Should Be Able To Return to All-Star Form
The struggles of Dodgers center-fielder Cody Bellinger have been well documented over the past few years, and some of the documentation has even been accurate. One thing that has become obvious this offseason, though, is that the Los Angeles front office doesn't buy into the popular narrative that Belli's struggles are due to a lack of caring or an unwillingness to make adjustments.
De’Aaron Fox’s epic 3-word message after Kings outlast LeBron-less Lakers
The Sacramento Kings have had a so-so start to their season, going 4-6 prior to their game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Against their hated rivals, though, the team put together their best performance this season. Led by De’Aaron Fox’s heroics, Sacramento eked out a 120 – 114 win over their rivals.
A Look at the Lakers’ Upcoming Schedule
The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to turn around their season after a rough start. Here is a look at the Lakers’ upcoming schedule. The Lakers have two games left in a four-game home stand. These last two games will feature matchups against the Detroit Pistons and the San Antonio Spurs. Their first game back on the road will be against the Phoenix Suns.
Centre Daily
Miami Heat Terminate Relationship With FTX Arena
The Miami Heat and Miami-Dade County have terminated their relationship with FTX and will be searching for a new name for the downtown arena. The Heat decided to go in a different direction once the crypto exchange company starting having problems and eventually collapsed. Here's the joint statement the Heat...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 11/14/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on November 14, 2022. 5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 14, 2022. Week 5 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (7-6) features three more home games in the...
Centre Daily
Dodgers Rumors: LA Linked to Top Japanese Free Agent Pitcher
The pitching unit ravaged with injuries by the end of the season for the Dodgers still has plenty of talent assuming they all come back healthy for the 2023 season. However, this doesn't stop the Dodgers from looking out for more talent and they have their eyes on top Japanese prospect Kodai Senga.
Centre Daily
Dodgers News: Two of LA’s 2022 Big Three Take Home Silver Slugger Honors
The 2022 Silver Slugger Awards have been announced, and two (maybe soon to be one) of our Boys in Blue take home honors at their respective positions. Right fielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner are your Silver Slugger winners for the 2022 Dodgers. This is Betts fifth Silver Slugger...
